Northern | US
34 - 32
FT
27 - 10
FT
31 - 33
FT
24 - 39
FT
45 - 21
FT
34 - 41
FT
66 - 19
FT
38 - 47
FT
48 - 31
FT
36 - 26
FT
42 - 42
FT
30 - 29
FT
73 - 22
FT
U20
45 - 15
FT
U20
38 - 40
FT
U20
43 - 32
FT
U20
52 - 33
FT
U20
34 - 29
FT
U20
56 - 3
FT
U20
26 - 29
FT
U20
Saturday
00:10
Saturday
02:40
Saturday
05:10
Saturday
08:10
Saturday
10:40
Saturday
12:00
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:10
Saturday
16:45
Saturday
17:00
Saturday
18:30
Saturday
20:00
World Rugby Junior World Championship

South Africa U20 player ratings vs Georgia | World Rugby Junior World Championship 2026

Junior Springboks vs Georgia U20
Comments
4 Comments

South Africa U20 player ratings: The Junior Springboks had to weather an early Georgian storm before eventually overpowering the hosts 33-5 at Avchala Stadium to maintain their perfect start to the World Rugby Junior Championship.

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Georgia shaded the opening exchanges with their trademark physicality and even crossed first, but once the Junior Boks’ maul clicked into gear there was only going to be one winner. The hosts spent long periods defending heroically, including the opening 10 minutes of the second half with 13 men, but South Africa’s relentless pack eventually squeezed the life out of the contest. Here’s how the players rated:

15 Akahluwa Boqwana – 7
Had far too much ground to cover when Georgia scored their only try, with the defence narrowing ahead of him. Missed his first conversion but was lively in attack, beating four defenders and carrying strongly from the back.

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14 Cheswill Jooste – 8.5
A constant threat with ball in hand. His sharp footwork repeatedly created opportunities before he showed outstanding pace to gather Luan Giliomee’s cross-field kick for South Africa’s third try. Finished with two line breaks and six defenders beaten.

13 Samuel Badenhorst – 8
Carried tirelessly all afternoon and was difficult to stop once he built momentum. His 14 carries, four defenders beaten and two offloads reflected another industrious midfield display.

Match Summary

0
Penalty Goals
0
5
Tries
1
4
Conversions
0
0
Drop Goals
0
180
Carries
42
8
Line Breaks
3
16
Turnovers Lost
12
3
Turnovers Won
11

12 Markus Muller – 8
Made plenty of hard metres through the middle with a series of powerful carries. Beat five defenders and consistently got South Africa over the gainline.

11 Jack Benade – 7
Didn’t see a huge amount of ball but produced an excellent break early in the second half that helped build pressure. Solid without standing out.

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10 Luan Giliomee – 8.5
Produced a classy performance despite an interrupted afternoon through injury. Landed all three kicks at goal, created Jooste’s try with a pinpoint cross-field kick and showed quick thinking to take a tap penalty for his own score.

9 Hendre Schoeman – 7
Controlled the game well and gave his forwards quick service. A tidy performance before making way just after the hour.

1 Oliver Reid – 8
Part of a huge front-row battle before South Africa gained the upper hand. Won an important scrum penalty early in the second half and played his part in the set-piece dominance.

2 Siphosethu Mnebelele – 9
Led from the front as captain. Scored twice off the back of South Africa’s increasingly dominant maul and was central to the set-piece control that wore Georgia down.

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3 Danie Kruger – 8
Involved in a fierce scrummaging contest throughout before South Africa asserted themselves after the break. Won an important scrum penalty and claimed two turnovers in another industrious performance.

4 Heinrich Theron – 8
A physical display in the second-row. Carried 12 times, made a line break before half-time and was heavily involved as South Africa’s pack took complete control.

5 JD Hattingh – 7
Showed some nice handling in tight spaces and worked hard in the engine room. His only blemish was a needless shove off the ball that saw a penalty reversed.

6 Wasi Vyambwera – 7
Gave away an early penalty for a high tackle but improved as the game wore on. Made several strong carries in the tight, although he spilled one chance with the line at his mercy and later had the ball ripped from his grasp close to the try-line.

7 Luke Cannon – 9
Conceded an early penalty for a high tackle but responded superbly. Seemed to be everywhere around the field, carried more than anyone on either side and capped his display with a deserved try right at the end.

8 Kebotile Maake – 7
A dynamic presence at the base of the scrum throughout. Carried for a team-high 79 metres, consistently denting the Georgian defence and providing front-foot ball.

Replacements

16 Liam van Wyk – 7

17 Rambo Kubheka – 8.5

18 Luan van der Berg – 8

19 Jaythen Orange – 7

20 Risima Khosa – 7

21 Jayden Brits – 6

22 Alzeadon Felix – 7

23 Jordan Steenkamp – 6

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Comments

4 Comments
J
JV 5 days ago

Did we watch the same game? This was probably the worst performance by the juniorboks since last years trc.


My ratings:


15. Boqwana - 7 - looked good at times, attempted to do to much at others

14. Jooste - 8.5 - no complaints, had to do things with nothing balls

13. Badenhorst 8.5 - probably our only back that got over the gainline consistently. Looked good on defence as well

12. Muller - 6 - didnt really do anything, got manhandled most of the game

11. Benade - 3 - the few times he was involved in the game, looked out of his depth

10. Giliomee - 8 - had flashy moments, but tried to do a lot himself. Individual skill will only take him so far as a 10, cannot wait to see him at 15 again

9. Schoeman - 6.5 - so complaints, but didnt do anything particularly amazing either

8. Maake - 7.5 - made good meters, but gave away the ball a few times to many

7. Cannon - 9 - My motm. Was everywhere

6. Vyambwera - 3.5 - was nowhere

5. Hattingh - 5 - wasn’t great, gave away a silly penalty and really noticed nortons absence here

4. Theron - 7.5 - workhorse performance, what you would expect from a south african lock

3. Kruger - 9 - brilliant, both in the scrums and the loose, strong contender for motm

2. Mnebelele - 9 - 3rd best player today

1. Reid - 8.5 - strong in loose and in scrum


16. Van Wyk - 6.5

17. Khubeka - 8.5

18. Van den Berg - 5

19. Orange - 6.5

20. Khosa - 6

21. Brits - 6

22. Felix - 6.5

23. Steenkamp - 7.5

R
RugCs 5 days ago

It’s called mass rotation. Only two or so players were retained from the first match. They will build momentum once they settle on combinations.

H
Henrik 5 days ago

still don’t understand the idea behind Moyo and Norton included in the Boks squad rather than defending the U20 WC …. Moyo perhaps might get a 15min stint against Wales, same for Norton, if he hadn’t injured himself ….. I would have kept them in the U20 and maybe included them in the “greatest rivalry” squad

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Comments on RugbyPass

T
Tom 3 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

Yeah Mitch would be my favourite to take over right now. He seems the best qualified and most realistic appointment to turn England around on the quick. Still I think Nick is right, there is a good chance he wouldn't want it. He's coaching one of the most dominant teams in sporting history right now. At his age the money might not be enough of an incentive to stick his neck in the noose.

46 Go to comments
T
Tom 6 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

Funny when Jamie George came out after the 6N and said England have realised the best teams are playing multiphase rugby. Holy sh*t what a revelation.

46 Go to comments
T
Tom 9 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

So much learnings mate. They're bursting at the seams with f*cking learnings, shame they can't beat anyone at rugby.

46 Go to comments
B
Ben Smith 10 minutes ago
Can Jamie George maintain sky-high standards until his last dance at the Rugby World Cup?

He wouldn’t be much of a dancer but probably still a better dancer than a player.

2 Go to comments
T
Tom 13 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

He doesn't believe in what he is half-doing. Couldn't have put it better myself.

He might as well go back to the future. It’ll be an admission that we can't win a world cup but right now we can't win a rugby match! Let's stick Freddie Steward on the wing again lol.



...

46 Go to comments
P
PMcD 18 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

For all the doom and gloom, they should have their full Forwards pack available by Autumn, so I am hoping they find their midfield balance this summer and the two may come together and do something interesting by RWC 2027 . . . . . But that’s mustering all the optimism I can generate at the moment. 🤣

46 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 18 minutes ago
How rugby found its 'lightbulb moment' in the Nations Championship opener

5’10” vs 5’9”

343 Go to comments
P
PMcD 23 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

I could probably think of about 1 to 1.5m reasons NB. 🤣🤣

I also think knowing the playing squad he has available and a crack at being the first person to potentially hold the Womens & Mens RWC titles at the same time, might be the sort of challenge someone like John Mitchell may just enjoy and thrive on.



...

46 Go to comments
P
PMcD 27 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

How old was KLA when the Boks capped him? If you are good enough, you are old enough . . . . and Caluori brings a unique skill to that team we are sadly missing without Freeman & Daly being available on the wing.

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S
SB 29 minutes ago
Lenni Nouchi : « Si je commence déjà à calculer pour la Coupe du monde, je vais juste jouer pour ma gueule »



But when you play for the French national team, I think there's always an obligation to win.

Exactly, this is something different in 2026.



...

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S
SB 32 minutes ago
Jalibert de plus en plus incertain contre l'Australie

Finally, Tatafu!

1 Go to comments
S
SB 32 minutes ago
Moses Alo-Émile : « Je me sens plus Français qu’Australien »

Very good in the scrum, which will be important in this game.

1 Go to comments
S
SB 33 minutes ago
Comment le Top 14 a changé la vie de ces natifs d'Australie

He did well on his debut.

1 Go to comments
N
NB 34 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

The clearest indication we had of what Eng can do was the France game at the end of the 6N, but the closet I could find to the gameplan v SA was the Italy match before that! If they weren’t kicking contestables they were kicking for the corner.

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S
SB 34 minutes ago
Meafou, Alo-Emile et Staniforth, ces Bleus venus d’Australie

Will be a special game for all 3.

1 Go to comments
N
NB 37 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

I don’t mind SB going back to the future in 2023 if he feels that is his true coaching DNA Tom.

The problem is that he doesn’t really believe in what he is half-doing:



...

46 Go to comments
N
NB 40 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

There are precious few signs of it working, and Fin Smith pretty much said so after the game…

46 Go to comments
N
NB 41 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

The women’s game is England is very progressive P. Why would Mitch go back to the men?😁

46 Go to comments
N
NB 42 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

An old ploy but a good one Tom😉

46 Go to comments
N
NB 43 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

Good point why wouldn’t you pick Caluori if you want to get the ball back from kicks P? Get him in, fast-track him and pick him to start.

Do you think Rassie would warehouse him and say, ‘let’s see if he’s ready in a few years time?’ Aboslutely not.



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46 Go to comments
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