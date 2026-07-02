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Nations Championship

Henry Pollock branded 'public enemy number one' in South Africa

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 21: Englands's Henry Pollock during the Guinness Six Nations 2026 match between England and Ireland at Allianz Stadium on February 21, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images)
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11 Comments

England star Henry Pollock is being backed by Steve Borthwick to come out smiling if targeted by South Africa’s giant forwards in Saturday’s Ellis Park collision.

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Pollock is the England player Springbok fans love to hate and is happy to play the pantomime villain after departing for the July tour with an Instagram post saying “See you soon” followed by a South African flag and a drop of blood emoji.

Apart from being trolled by the world champions’ supporters online and the centre of attention amongst local media, the headline-grabbing 21-year-old has also been criticised by former players with Schalk Burger calling him a “TikTok dancer who plays a bit of rugby”.

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He was even told by a passerby at England’s team hotel in Johannesburg that he is seen in South Africa as “public enemy number one”.

The expectation is that he will receive a brutal welcoming party from the home pack when he steps off the bench, but Borthwick knows from having seen him shrug off provocation by French teams when on Northampton duty that he will rise to the occasion.

England head coach Borthwick said: “Over the last couple of years as Henry Pollock has emerged he’s faced challenges, especially in European rugby.

“Teams see what he gives to his own team and they want to try and nullify that. I’ve seen that over and over, yet Henry Pollock just always seems to shine and thrive – with a smile on his face.

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“We want more personalities like that. We want more people playing rugby in that way, smiling like that. He’s a wonderful character and we love having him in our squad.”

Pollock’s Northampton skipper George Furbank, who makes his first England appearance since November 2024 after overcoming a series of injuries, revealed that Pollock’s reputation even extends to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Furbank said: “Every time we’ve spoken about the opposition hating him, he seems to go out and perform. He seems to get better and better the bigger the stage.

“I genuinely think it doesn’t actually bother him. I don’t know how because if that was me, I would be a little bit different.

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“We had one person come up to him in the hotel and say ‘South Africans are coming for you’.

“It was actually a Congolese guy who had just finished watching the football and he came up to him and said ‘you’re public enemy number one!’.”

Borthwick delayed naming his team until Thursday because of sickness and a number of fitness issues, but the 23 to take on the Springboks provided few surprises, with the big calls taking place behind the scrum.

Jack van Poortvliet edges Alex Mitchell and Ben Spencer to start at scrum-half, partnering Fin Smith at half-back, while the experiment of playing Tommy Freeman at outside continues even though his rookie midfield partnership with Seb Atkinson takes on the formidable Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel.

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and Cadan Murley fill the wings and Borthwick revealed Ollie Chessum is set to captain England if Jamie George leaves the field early.

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Comments

11 Comments
C
Conrad 5 days ago

Still don’t understand the hype. His 10 senior caps to date have been unremarkable. He seems happy with being set up as a pantomime villain for some reason.


Test level #8 is among the most stacked positions around, in terms of talent. His game hasn’t developed anywhere near that level yet.

O
Over the sideline 5 days ago

Well at lease he is willing to play rugby in the Southern hemisphere.

u
unknown 5 days ago

This is the media creating it. Boks are too wise and focused.

f
fl 5 days ago

how many of these bloody articles are we going to get

L
Lou Cifer 5 days ago

Did Eddie Hearn decide to pump another coupla million pounds into PR this past week or what🤔so bloody irritating!

J
Jacque 5 days ago

Making him bigger than he really is.

H
Hammer Head 5 days ago

Isn’t this what a heel wants?


I think it’s all a bit overstated. He’s no Johnny Sexton, that’s for sure.

E
Ed the Duck 5 days ago

Bit better than Prendergassed though?

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Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

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45

Comments on RugbyPass

T
Tom 8 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

He doesn't believe in what he is half-doing. Couldn't have put it better myself.

He might as well go back to the future. It’ll be an admission that we can't win a world cup but right now we can't win a rugby match! Let's stick Freddie Steward on the wing again lol.



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P
PMcD 14 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

For all the doom and gloom, they should have their full Forwards pack available by Autumn, so I am hoping they find their midfield balance this summer and the two may come together and do something interesting by RWC 2027 . . . . . But that’s mustering all the optimism I can generate at the moment. 🤣

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Utiku Old Boy 14 minutes ago
How rugby found its 'lightbulb moment' in the Nations Championship opener

5’10” vs 5’9”

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PMcD 18 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

I could probably think of about 1 to 1.5m reasons NB. 🤣🤣

I also think knowing the playing squad he has available and a crack at being the first person to potentially hold the Womens & Mens RWC titles at the same time, might be the sort of challenge someone like John Mitchell may just enjoy and thrive on.



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P
PMcD 22 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

How old was KLA when the Boks capped him? If you are good enough, you are old enough . . . . and Caluori brings a unique skill to that team we are sadly missing without Freeman & Daly being available on the wing.

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SB 25 minutes ago
Lenni Nouchi : « Si je commence déjà à calculer pour la Coupe du monde, je vais juste jouer pour ma gueule »



But when you play for the French national team, I think there's always an obligation to win.

Exactly, this is something different in 2026.



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S
SB 27 minutes ago
Jalibert de plus en plus incertain contre l'Australie

Finally, Tatafu!

1 Go to comments
S
SB 28 minutes ago
Moses Alo-Émile : « Je me sens plus Français qu’Australien »

Very good in the scrum, which will be important in this game.

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S
SB 29 minutes ago
Comment le Top 14 a changé la vie de ces natifs d'Australie

He did well on his debut.

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N
NB 30 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

The clearest indication we had of what Eng can do was the France game at the end of the 6N, but the closet I could find to the gameplan v SA was the Italy match before that! If they weren’t kicking contestables they were kicking for the corner.

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S
SB 30 minutes ago
Meafou, Alo-Emile et Staniforth, ces Bleus venus d’Australie

Will be a special game for all 3.

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N
NB 32 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

I don’t mind SB going back to the future in 2023 if he feels that is his true coaching DNA Tom.

The problem is that he doesn’t really believe in what he is half-doing:



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N
NB 35 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

There are precious few signs of it working, and Fin Smith pretty much said so after the game…

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N
NB 36 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

The women’s game is England is very progressive P. Why would Mitch go back to the men?😁

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N
NB 38 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

An old ploy but a good one Tom😉

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N
NB 38 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

Good point why wouldn’t you pick Caluori if you want to get the ball back from kicks P? Get him in, fast-track him and pick him to start.

Do you think Rassie would warehouse him and say, ‘let’s see if he’s ready in a few years time?’ Aboslutely not.



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P
PMcD 40 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

Game strategy, tactics and selection - all 3 come back to the (Head) coaches but I would also question Richard Wigglesworth appointment on defence - that was the most decision of the lot.

A recently retired scrum half (made about 5 career tackles), who never coached defence before being appointed defence coach and it all goes South. Who’d have ever thought that could go wrong?? 🤣🤣



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N
NB 41 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

Yes they had and that was one reason England enjoyed such a successful November 2025. Now we seem to have a situation wher SB feels he has to incorporate something of the Saints way, and the way the Prem as a whole is evolving with all-out attack the name of the game, but he doesn’t really believe in it.

So we get a lot of contestable kicking with Eng coming a clear second to Scotland, France and now SA, and a backline which is half-selected to run and half to kick. As usual half measures lead to disaster.



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P
POHM 44 minutes ago
The Wallabies’ five crucial ‘what-if’ moments from the heartbreaking Ireland loss in Sydney

your conspiracy theory re kiwis is pathetic, stop trying to blame others for Australian players errors, grow up mate your just embarrassing.

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PMcD 44 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

They have a very qualified coach called “John Mitchell”, who is on contract with the RFU, is already contracted to them having just won the Women’s World Cup and beat two teams with the win rate that other coaches and countries can only dream of.

If they gave him the job, I think you would see a similar Rennie effect with ENG but he certainly wouldn’t keep Richard Wigglesworth on defence and they would play very different tactics from what they are doing today.



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43 Go to comments
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