England 'doesn’t have those world-class players' claims nervous ex-Boks boss

Former South Africa coach Nick Mallett believes Ellis Park will suit England better than the Springboks and admits he is “nervous” ahead of the opening Nations Championship clash for the Rugby World Cup holders.

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The stadium is at altitude and is where the Springboks won the 1995 World Cup, but it is not expected to be sold out and Mallett is wary of the Northampton influence in the back line and the starting England front row although he believes the home side have a much stronger replacements bench.

Mallett told the Talking Boks podcast: “England is a team that perhaps doesn’t have those world-class players but they have players all at the same level. They are players who can play at international level quite easily and they are big, physical guys.

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“So, they are not going to be short of physicality in the forwards and they have a really skilful back line who can play the flat game, the out-of-the-back game and that wide passing game that Northampton have done so well. That is why I am nervous and Ellis Park suits them rather than us at the moment.”

Mallett also admitted that while South African fans can be arrogant, the experience of being around English fans following a Springbok loss at Twickenham saw home supporters happy to “stick” the result down opposition throats.

He explained: “The two teams that a South African rugby player doesn’t want to lose against are New Zealand and England. Probably New Zealand because they are our most difficult opponent historically and England because the feeling is dreadful.

“There have been a couple of occasions where South Africa have lost at Twickenham and you get on the train to go back (to London) to your hotel as a supporter and the place is brimming with very, very pleased English supporters and that can really get you. Not that we aren’t arrogant in South Africa but there is a feeling that when England win they rub it in, stick it down your throat.

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“I think the (South Africa) team will be really up for this game but I am pretty nervous for it. I must say I am not secure at all about this game. They have a very, very good side. They have a pack they think can match up (with the Boks). They will probably struggle with their bench but that front row did really well; Joe Heyes, Ellis Genge and Jamie George and they didn’t take a backward step in the Six Nations.

“I think they will scrum well against us and even though they haven’t got Maro Itoje, they have lots of strength in depth.”