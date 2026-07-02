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Nations Championship

England 'doesn’t have those world-class players' claims nervous ex-Boks boss


Ollie Chessum - PA
Comments
9 Comments

Former South Africa coach Nick Mallett believes Ellis Park will suit England better than the Springboks and admits he is “nervous” ahead of the opening Nations Championship clash for the Rugby World Cup holders.

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The stadium is at altitude and is where the Springboks won the 1995 World Cup, but it is not expected to be sold out and Mallett is wary of the Northampton influence in the back line and the starting England front row although he believes the home side have a much stronger replacements bench.

Mallett told the Talking Boks podcast: “England is a team that perhaps doesn’t have those world-class players but they have players all at the same level. They are players who can play at international level quite easily and they are big, physical guys.

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“So, they are not going to be short of physicality in the forwards and they have a really skilful back line who can play the flat game, the out-of-the-back game and that wide passing game that Northampton have done so well. That is why I am nervous and Ellis Park suits them rather than us at the moment.”

Mallett also admitted that while South African fans can be arrogant, the experience of being around English fans following a Springbok loss at Twickenham saw home supporters happy to “stick” the result down opposition throats.

He explained: “The two teams that a South African rugby player doesn’t want to lose against are New Zealand and England. Probably New Zealand because they are our most difficult opponent historically and England because the feeling is dreadful.

“There have been a couple of occasions where South Africa have lost at Twickenham and you get on the train to go back (to London) to your hotel as a supporter and the place is brimming with very, very pleased English supporters and that can really get you. Not that we aren’t arrogant in South Africa but there is a feeling that when England win they rub it in, stick it down your throat.

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“I think the (South Africa) team will be really up for this game but I am pretty nervous for it. I must say I am not secure at all about this game. They have a very, very good side. They have a pack they think can match up (with the Boks). They will probably struggle with their bench but that front row did really well; Joe Heyes, Ellis Genge and Jamie George and they didn’t take a backward step in the Six Nations.

“I think they will scrum well against us and even though they haven’t got Maro Itoje, they have lots of strength in depth.”

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Comments

9 Comments
H
Henrik 5 days ago

I can remember watching England beating the Boks 25:6 (RWC2003) in a sports bar HK with a bunch of English friends …. the only comment I got confronted with was “I don’t think it’s undeserved”

R
RoyceCoolidge 5 days ago

They're not a ‘big,physical team’. England's teenage team at the U20 world cup are bigger.

f
fl 5 days ago

What are we counting as world class?


Tom Curry & Itoje both made the world rugby “dream team” last year. Tommy Freeman and Joe Heyes would quite easily also make a world squad of 36.

c
cnw 5 days ago

I like Joe Heyes and looking forward to seeing how he goes. I think this English team might surprise us. Just the backs a bit unknown to us in the SH?

A
Alex 6 days ago

Couldn’t be more passive aggressive if he wanted to be 😝

T
Tom 6 days ago

Yeah so basically he thinks the English are c*nts but didn't want to say so.

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Comments on RugbyPass

T
Tom 3 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

Yeah Mitch would be my favourite to take over right now. He seems the best qualified and most realistic appointment to turn England around on the quick. Still I think Nick is right, there is a good chance he wouldn't want it. He's coaching one of the most dominant teams in sporting history right now. At his age the money might not be enough of an incentive to stick his neck in the noose.

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Tom 6 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

Funny when Jamie George came out after the 6N and said England have realised the best teams are playing multiphase rugby. Holy sh*t what a revelation.

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T
Tom 9 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

So much learnings mate. They're bursting at the seams with f*cking learnings, shame they can't beat anyone at rugby.

46 Go to comments
B
Ben Smith 10 minutes ago
Can Jamie George maintain sky-high standards until his last dance at the Rugby World Cup?

He wouldn’t be much of a dancer but probably still a better dancer than a player.

2 Go to comments
T
Tom 13 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

He doesn't believe in what he is half-doing. Couldn't have put it better myself.

He might as well go back to the future. It’ll be an admission that we can't win a world cup but right now we can't win a rugby match! Let's stick Freddie Steward on the wing again lol.



...

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P
PMcD 18 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

For all the doom and gloom, they should have their full Forwards pack available by Autumn, so I am hoping they find their midfield balance this summer and the two may come together and do something interesting by RWC 2027 . . . . . But that’s mustering all the optimism I can generate at the moment. 🤣

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U
Utiku Old Boy 18 minutes ago
How rugby found its 'lightbulb moment' in the Nations Championship opener

5’10” vs 5’9”

343 Go to comments
P
PMcD 23 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

I could probably think of about 1 to 1.5m reasons NB. 🤣🤣

I also think knowing the playing squad he has available and a crack at being the first person to potentially hold the Womens & Mens RWC titles at the same time, might be the sort of challenge someone like John Mitchell may just enjoy and thrive on.



...

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P
PMcD 27 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

How old was KLA when the Boks capped him? If you are good enough, you are old enough . . . . and Caluori brings a unique skill to that team we are sadly missing without Freeman & Daly being available on the wing.

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S
SB 29 minutes ago
Lenni Nouchi : « Si je commence déjà à calculer pour la Coupe du monde, je vais juste jouer pour ma gueule »



But when you play for the French national team, I think there's always an obligation to win.

Exactly, this is something different in 2026.



...

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S
SB 32 minutes ago
Jalibert de plus en plus incertain contre l'Australie

Finally, Tatafu!

1 Go to comments
S
SB 32 minutes ago
Moses Alo-Émile : « Je me sens plus Français qu’Australien »

Very good in the scrum, which will be important in this game.

1 Go to comments
S
SB 33 minutes ago
Comment le Top 14 a changé la vie de ces natifs d'Australie

He did well on his debut.

1 Go to comments
N
NB 34 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

The clearest indication we had of what Eng can do was the France game at the end of the 6N, but the closet I could find to the gameplan v SA was the Italy match before that! If they weren’t kicking contestables they were kicking for the corner.

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S
SB 34 minutes ago
Meafou, Alo-Emile et Staniforth, ces Bleus venus d’Australie

Will be a special game for all 3.

1 Go to comments
N
NB 36 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

I don’t mind SB going back to the future in 2023 if he feels that is his true coaching DNA Tom.

The problem is that he doesn’t really believe in what he is half-doing:



...

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N
NB 40 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

There are precious few signs of it working, and Fin Smith pretty much said so after the game…

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N
NB 41 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

The women’s game is England is very progressive P. Why would Mitch go back to the men?😁

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N
NB 42 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

An old ploy but a good one Tom😉

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N
NB 43 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

Good point why wouldn’t you pick Caluori if you want to get the ball back from kicks P? Get him in, fast-track him and pick him to start.

Do you think Rassie would warehouse him and say, ‘let’s see if he’s ready in a few years time?’ Aboslutely not.



...

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