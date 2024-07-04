Son of former RWC player handed Fiji debut

Fiji’s Kitione Salawa joins new Italian call-up Matt Gallagher as the son of a famous rugby-playing father making their Test debut this weekend.

An openside, Salawa shares the same Christian and position as his dad and is one of three uncapped players named in new head coach Mick Byrnes’ first matchday squad for Saturday’s trip to Georgia, along with Peniasi Dakuwaqa and Inia Tabuavou.

Salawa senior won six caps for Fiji and appeared at the Rugby World Cup in 2003, while Gallagher, who wins his first Azzurri cap against Samoa, is the son of former All Blacks full-back, John Gallagher.

Salawa junior, 23, retuned from an 11-,month lay-off because of a shoulder injury to star for the Fijian Drua this season, while Dakuwaqa impressed with his dangerous running for Stade Francais in the Top 14 and has been flagged up as one to watch by Byrne.

Inia Tabuavou is another plying his trade in France, as a centre with Racing 92.

Sevens international Elia Canakaivata and World Rugby U20 Championship 2023 graduate, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, are also in line for first caps having been included amongst the replacements.

Upfront, Eroni Mawi, Tevita Ikanivere and Mesake Doge form the front row, Isoa Nasilasila and Temo Mayanavanua pack down behind them at lock, while Lekima Tagitagivalu is named on the blindside, Salawa is handed the number seven jersey and Viliame Mata brings all his skills and experience to No.8

With Caleb Muntz nursing a minor injury, Vilimoni Botitu steps in to win his fourth start at 10 and will partner scrum-half Frank Lomani at half-back.

Waisea Nayacalevu leads the team at 13, with Tabuavou inside him, while Dakuwaqa and Jiuta Wainiqolo take their place on the wings and laisa Droasese lines up at full-back, as Fiji look to back up last year’s 17-12 win at RWC 2023.

Fiji overturned a 9-0 half-time deficit and overcame the loss of Semi Radradra and Josua Tuisova to the sin-bin to win that day, their tries coming from Nayacalevu and Vinaya Habosi.

Fiji team to play Georgia in Batumi, Saturday July 6:

15. Ilaisa Droasese; 14. Jiuta Wainiqolo, 13. Waisea Nayacalevu (C), 12. Inia Tabuavou*, 11. Peniasi Dakuwaqa*; 10. Vilimoni Botitu, 9. Frank Lomani; 1. Eroni Mawi, 2. Tevita Ikanivere, 3. Mesake Doge, 4. Isoa Nasilasila, 5. Temo Mayanavanua, 6. Lekima Tagitagivalu, 7. Kitione Salawa*, 8. Viliame Mata

Replacements: 16. Zuriel Togiatama, 17. Haereiti Hetet, 18. Peni Ravai, 19. Albert Tuisue, 20. Ratu Meli Derenalagi, 21. Elia Cakanakaivata**, 22. Simione Kuruvoli, 23. Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula*.

*uncapped