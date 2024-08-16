Social media post sees Uganda captain slapped with huge ban

Uganda flyhalf Ivan Magomu has been stripped of his captaincy of the national team and handed a six-month ban by the Uganda Rugby Union following comments made in July towards Secretary General of the National Council of Sports, Dr Benard Ogwel.

Following a hearing before the Uganda Rugby Union Disciplinary Committee on August 8, the URU confirmed the outcome in a statement released at midnight on Friday August 16.

The 30-year-old had been charged with two offences. The first was for the physical and verbal abuse of match officials, which occurred on June 1 at the Nile Special Rugby Championship final, in contravention of World Rugby disciplinary regulation 9.28.

The second offence, which has caused far more rancour, was for bringing the sport to disrepute. An initial statement by the URU said: “On 31 July 2024 Mr Ivan Magomu posted on his X social media handle in a reaction to a letter supposedly written by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Planning & Economic Development regarding the appointment of Dr Benard Ogwel who is the General Secretary of the National Council of Sport.

“Mr Magomu on his X handle questioned the manner in which Dr Ogwel has been handling the sport and athletes.

“We feel Mr Magomu contravened the code of conduct clauses that he is bound to.”

@DrOgwelBenard & Co. have placed their interests above and beyond those of Athletes and their well being in terms of economics, education, health & safety, hence making us one of the most vulnerable communities!

The long arm of the Law is now BITING!#CorruptionFreeUganda pic.twitter.com/ex5d9MBCvF — Kanindo (@ivan_magomu) July 31, 2024

The post in question said: “Dr Ogwel Benard & Co.have placed their interests above and beyond those of Athletes and their well being in terms of economics, education, health & safety, hence making us one of the most vulnerable communities!

“The long arm of the Law is now BITING!”

The post was accompanied by the hashtag ‘CorruptionFreeUganda’.

Magomu has now been banned from any rugby-related activity for 24 weeks effective from August 16, which includes participation in any administrative capacities with his club Stanbic Bank Black Pirates Rugby Club.

He has further been stripped of his captaincy of the national team.

The URU have confirmed that they have received an appeal, and will establish and appeals committee.