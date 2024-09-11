Scottish Rugby appoint new chief executive

Scottish Rugby have appointed Alex Williamson as their new chief executive.

Williamson, 50, will take over from Mark Dodson, who announced in January that he would leave Scottish Rugby this summer after 13 years in the role.

The former House of Fraser CEO will take charge from early 2025, leaving his role as CEO of education provider Inspiring Learning, which he has held since 2019,

He has previously worked as chief financial officer and chief executive of the Goodwood Estate, which hosts a variety of sporting events.

Williamson’s appointment comes just weeks after Scottish Rugby recruited former Irish Rugby High-Performance Director David Nucifora on a two-year deal.

“I am very pleased to have the opportunity to lead a team charged with shaping the future of something that is about so much more than rugby,” Williamson said after his appointment.

“A sport that brings families together, inspires fans and connects communities in the way Scottish rugby does makes it more important than ever.

“There are many opportunities ahead for the sport globally and locally and I see no reason why Scotland cannot continue to be a positive force in the world game and within the wider sporting community.”

“My interactions with John McGuigan and David (Nucifora), along with a number of board members have only amplified my confidence in what we have the potential to achieve. I cannot wait to get to Edinburgh and crack on.”

Scottish Rugby Limited chair John McGuigan added: “I’m delighted Alex has agreed to join Scottish Rugby. He has significant experience in the areas we need to excel in over coming years, combined with fantastic energy and an open style of leadership.

“During the later stages in the recruitment process Alex had the opportunity to connect with our recently announced performance consultant David Nucifora . They will be a great partnership with complementary skills and a shared desire to grow the game in Scotland at all levels.

“On behalf of Scottish Rugby Ltd we very much look forward to Alex’s arrival.”

