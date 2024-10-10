Northern Edition

United Rugby Championship

Scotland's Alex Craig heading to Scarlets exit and back to roots

By Neil Fissler
Alex Craig of Gloucester Rugby reacts during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Leicester Tigers and Gloucester Rugby at Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium on February 26, 2022 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

Scotland lock Alex Craig is heading towards the Scarlets exit door as he edges closer to joining Glasgow Warriors in a move that will see him play North of the Border for the first time in his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Warriors have lined up an immediate deal for Dumfries-born Craig, 27, after it was announced that Richie Gray would be leaving Scotstoun at the end of November to pursue a playing opportunity abroad.

Fissler Confidential revealed last Saturday that 6’10 Gray is heading to Japan, where Steve Hansen’s Toyota Verblitz are in pole position to sign in time for the new Japan Rugby League One campaign.

Video Spacer

Sharks head coach John Plumtree on challenge of integrating his Bok stars

SPOTLIGHT: Sharks head coach John Plumtree is eager to integrate more Springboks into his team over the next couple of weeks.

Video Spacer

Sharks head coach John Plumtree on challenge of integrating his Bok stars

SPOTLIGHT: Sharks head coach John Plumtree is eager to integrate more Springboks into his team over the next couple of weeks.

Warriors boss Franco Smith, who has seen his side win two of their three URC games this season and are in second place, four points behind leaders Leinster, has wasted no time finding a replacement.

Craig, who stands at 6’6, started his career at Hartpury College in the BUCS Super League before signing his first professional contract with Gloucester in February 2019.

After being promoted to the senior side the following season, he made a total of 50 appearances for the Cherry and Whites and joined the Scarlets in June 2023.

He has played 22 games for Dwayne Peel’s side and played in the opening three games of this URC season, drawing in Benetton and then losing at home to Cardiff and Connacht.

ADVERTISEMENT

Craig, whose ball-carrying since joining the Scarlets has had fans in South Wales raving, was one of the forgotten men in Scottish rugby before being recalled by Gregor Townsend last summer.

His appearances against the USA and Chile took his tally of caps to four, and playing for Glasgow will have him firmly on Townsend’s radar.

RugbyPass understands that Craig has agreed to the move and is just waiting for the Scarlets and the Warriors to reach an agreement over the terms of his exit before the move is sealed.

