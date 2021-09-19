Scotland Women boost World Cup bid with Spain scalp

2:50pm, 19 September 2021

Scotland Women boosted their World Cup qualification bid with a bonus-point victory at Spain.

Tries by Rhona Lloyd, Megan Gaffney, Helen Nelson and Rachel McLachlan helped clinch a 27-22 win which leaves everything to play for in the group.

After a heavy loss to Italy last weekend, Scotland then trailed early on in Parma before quick ball helped Lloyd reduce the arrears and three minutes later Gaffney produced a fantastic finish to wipe out Spain’s lead.

In a back-and-forth opening 40, Spain got back in front but Nelson touched down after several phases of play on the verge of half-time to leave the deficit at two points.

A penalty by fly-half Nelson at the start of the second period added another three points to Scotland’s tally but McLachlan applied the finish after a driving maul to claim a crucial fourth try and the upper hand.

It proved enough for Bryan Easson’s side to win by a narrow margin and set up a crunch clash with Ireland next weekend where a win for either could secure a place at the World Cup in 2022, but Italy and Spain also have five points in the tightly-contested four-team group.