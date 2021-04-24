2:27pm, 24 April 2021

Scotland claimed a 27-20 play-off victory over Wales at Scotstoun to clinch fifth place in the Women’s Six Nations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both sides lost their two pool fixtures to land in this battle to avoid the wooden spoon, with Wales conceding 98 points across matches against France and Ireland without scoring a single one themselves.

Scotland – beaten by England and Italy in the group stage – opened up a 17-6 half-time lead in Glasgow thanks to tries from Megan Gaffney, Megan Kennedy and Christine Belisle, while Robyn Wilkins kicked the visitors’ first points of the championship.

Lisa Neumann touched down early in the second half as Wales closed the gap to four points, but an Evie Gallagher score and the kicking of captain Helen Nelson – who finished the match with seven points – saw Scotland re-establish their cushion.

Wales ended their disappointing campaign on a positive note as Caitlin Lewis went over with the clock in the red and Wilkins took her tally to 10 points from the tee, but it was Scotland who came away with the win.