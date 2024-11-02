Scotland player ratings vs Fiji | Autumn Nations Series

Scotland player ratings: Scotland launched their autumn campaign with an ultimately rousing eight-try victory over Fiji at Murrayfield after cutting loose in the final quarter.

Returning wing Darcy Graham grabbed four of them to move into second on Scotland’s all-time try-scoring list on 28, one behind Duhan van der Merwe after the giant flier scorched over for one of his own late on.

Bigger tests await Gregor Townsend’s side with the world champion Springboks hitting town next weekend, and Australia later this month, but a 40-point victory over an in-form Fijian side was a satisfactory start to the month.

Here is how the Scotland players fared:

15. Kyle Rowe – 5.5

Starting his fourth Test at full-back, the Glasgow wing looked composed under the high ball and elusive in attack, showing some nifty footwork to score his third Test try. He won’t enjoy watching back his attempted tackle for Fiji’s first score though. Hobbled off just before half-time with a hamstring injury.

Scotland Fiji All Stats and Data

14. Darcy Graham – 8.5

The prodigal son returns. Back in Test rugby for the first time in 13 months, the fleet-footed Borderer looked like he’d never been away. Four tries – the second time he has managed the feat after a quartet against Romania at last year’s RWC, took him to 28 in his 40th Test, now only one adrift of Van der Merwe on Scotland’s all-time list. A nifty one-two with Ashman down the right brought his opener, showed presence of mind to grab his second from Hastings’ penalty cross-kick. Third and fourth were typically sharp finishes. Back with a bang.

13. Huw Jones – 7.5

The Glasgow centre looked razor-sharp in attack. Held short early on, he intercepted a crazy pass from Ravula to race over for his 18th Test try, surpassing Alan Tait as Scotland’s most prolific try-scoring centre, and grabbed his 19th near the end, as well as playing a part in several more. Not always so sure-footed defensively, but a solid outing.

12. Sione Tuipulotu – 6

A relatively quiet game to mark his first outing as sole captain – having twice been a co-captain on the summer tour. Neat interchange with Jones early on and continued to put others into holes rather than make big dents himself. Showed a ruthless side to his decision-making when he opted to kick for goal at 26-5 up. Satisfactory first 80 in command though.

11. Duhan van der Merwe – 6.5

Came off his wing looking for work and nearly escaped the clutches of the Fiji tacklers on a couple of occasions. In general he was well contained and struggled to find space to cut loose until the final quarter, when he thundered over for his 29th Test try, to stay just ahead of Graham at the top of the charts. Denied a second in the final play by a Jones foot in touch.

Attack 185 Passes 181 126 Ball Carries 141 440m Post Contact Metres 327m 12 Line Breaks 5

10. Adam Hastings – 7

Making only his second Test start since facing the same opponents at Murrayfield two years ago, the Glasgow fly-half enjoyed an excellent return to the frontline. Put Rowe over for the opening try and his deft cross-kick from a penalty – assuming he meant it – gave Graham his second. Also involved in several other tries and landed eight out of nine kicks at goal.

9. Ali Price – 5.5

Restored to the starting line-up for the first time since last year’s World Cup, Price didn’t wholly endorse his surprise selection. Tidy enough in his service and used the box-kick well at times, but didn’t offer any great threat with ball in hand himself.

1. Pierre Schoeman – 7

The Edinburgh loosehead wasn’t as much in evidence with his ball carrying as usual but he helped earn four scrum penalties from the first four set-pieces and got through a bundle of work in defence with 21 tackles before departing after 49 minutes.

2. Ewan Ashman – 6

A mixed bag from the hooker. Only one missed dart at the lineout and played his part in a strong scrummaging display. Denied an opening try by Schoeman’s obstruction, he laid on Graham’s opener but was sin-binned for a cynical infringement. A tad fortunate not to collect a second yellow after a head on head tackle. Replaced after 49 minutes.

Set Plays 7 Scrums 2 86% Scrum Win % 50% 18 Lineout 13 94% Lineout Win % 77% 10 Restarts Received 3 90% Restarts Received Win % 100%

3. Zander Fagerson – 7

Scotland’s most capped prop – and probably their most important player given the lack of elite back-up – helped earn four straight penalties from the first four scrums in his 68th Test. Also got through 16 tackles in just under an hour before being wrapped in cotton wool for the Boks.

4. Grant Gilchrist – 6.5

The veteran Edinburgh lock was his usual solid self, taking the majority of Scotland’s throws at the lineout and putting in a big shift in defence with 16 tackles.

5. Scott Cummings – 6

Another industrious outing for the Glasgow lock, who matched his second-row partner in the tackling department, played his part in the set-pieces and and made a nuisance of himself in the tight exchanges before trooping off on the hour.

6. Matt Fagerson – 7

Got through his usual power of work on both sides of the ball, carrying hard – one late break showing his stamina – and contributing his usual high quota of tackles in defence. Jamie Ritchie has a battle on his hands to get back in the side.

7. Rory Darge – 7.5

Another who shined in the nuts-and-bolts stuff, the vice-captain topped Scotland’s tackle count with 23 and worked hard to disrupt Fiji flow’s at the breakdown. Not so evident with ball in hand, but very rarely falls below a 7-out-of-10 in his overall output.

8. Jack Dempsey – 6.5

The No.8 was not quite his barnstorming self with ball in hand but was still Scotland’s leading carrier with 14 and also a useful source of lineout ball at the tail – after one early lapse in communication. Attempt to meet a Fiji kick-off with his foot almost backfired, but Tom Jordan’s brilliant cover tackle bailed him out.

Replacements:

16. Dylan Richardson – 6

The versatile Sharks hooker, who can also play flanker, came on nine minutes into the second half and built on the good impression he made on Scotland’s summer tour. Tidy at the set-piece and plenty of energy in the loose.

17. Rory Sutherland – 5

The Glasgow loosehead rumbled around to good effect after coming on for Schoeman and kept his end up at scrum-time.

18. Darcy Rae – 5

Only his second cap for Scotland, five years after his first, after giving Zander Fagerson a breather for the final quarter. England-based alternatives will be available next week, but enjoyed his outing as Scotland ran away with it.

19. Max Williamson – 5

The emerging Glasgow lock replaced club-mate Scott Cummings for the final quarter, adding his heft and athleticism to proceedings. May well shake up the established order with more game-time.

20. Gregor Brown – 5

The versatile young Glasgow forward appeared for the last 13 minutes at blindside, adding further energy to the final knockings as Fiji wilted.

21. Jamie Dobie – 6.5

Replaced Price at scrum-half early in the second half and added plenty of pace and snap at the base of the ruck, keeping Fiji on the back foot.

22. Tom Jordan – 7

The New Zealand-born fly-half, who has completed five years of residency in Scotland, came on for his debut just before half-time, replacing the injured Rowe at full-back. Never look flustered and showed his aggressive side with a thunderous try-saving tackle on Karawalevu.

23. Stafford McDowall – 5

Entered the fray with 15 minutes left and one half-break helped create the platform for another late score.