11:26am, 18 May 2020

Scarlets have confirmed that Richard Kelly and Ben Franks will join Glenn Delaney’s new-look coaching set-up. Academy coach Kelly has been promoted to forwards coach while former All Blacks prop Franks will join the Welsh club as scrum coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Richard Wiffin has also been confirmed as attack coach.

Scarlets appointed Delaney as their new head coach for the 202o/21 season after it was confirmed that New Zealander Brad Mooar would be joining All Blacks head coach Ian Foster’s backroom staff, and he has wasted no time in putting together a new-look coaching team.

Delaney has joined Scarlets last summer as defence coach.

New forwards coach Kelly has been working with Scarlets since retiring in 2015, and has also been working with the Wales U20s for the past 18 months.

Two-time World Cup winner Franks announced his retirement in February, and will join Scarlets once his current contract with Northampton Saints ends.

Whiffin has been assistant attack coach at Scarlets since last summer. The club also confirmed that Dai Flanagan will continue in his role as backs coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am delighted to bring Rich Kelly into the senior coaching team after the work he has done with the Academy, A side and the Wales U20s and also to welcome someone of Ben’s calibre to the Scarlets,” Delaney said.

“Both bring a broad skillset to the group along with their detailed set-piece expertise and I am looking forward to seeing them add to our programme.

“Rich is highly respected and has coached in our system for a number of seasons. He has been instrumental in the growth of our young players, a number of whom are stepping up to the senior squad for the coming season.

“Ben’s playing record speaks for itself. He is a double World Cup winner and has close to 50 caps for the All Blacks. I know him well from my days with my original club Linwood back in New Zealand and also with (London) Irish and he is the ultimate professional.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He started his senior coaching journey as a player coach with London Irish and has continued to coach club rugby outside of his playing commitments.

NEWS | Scarlets add Richard Kelly and Ben Franks to coaching team NEWYDDION | Scarlets yn ychwanegu dau aelod at y tîm hyfforddi Full story ? https://t.co/ACyOXU64qS pic.twitter.com/nSh3MVRib8 — Scarlets Rugby (@scarlets_rugby) May 18, 2020

“As a group we are excited about coming together when rugby resumes following this lockdown period. We are all looking forward to building on what Brad has put in place this season.”

Franks admitted he had always hoped to move into coaching once his playing career ended.

“Coaching is something I had always planned to do when I finished playing and I was delighted when this opportunity came with the Scarlets,” he said.

“I had always known I was going to retire this season so before the coronavirus I had planned on taking some time off, doing some travelling and upskilling. Glenn then got in touch and it’s an opportunity I’m excited to be taking.

“I have learned a lot from previous coaches and from playing over here for the last four or five years and I’m excited to be working alongside Glenn and the other coaches, who I’m sure will push me and help me develop as a coach.

“There is a great mix of experienced internationals and youth in the squad at the Scarlets. I’m looking forward to linking up with everyone.”

EXCLUSIVE 'What is the next cycle going to be? Will it be the same old, same old here we go again?' – @Phil_Vickery talks to @chrisjonespress about the state of Gloucester Rugby https://t.co/ldVr89QgZE — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) May 18, 2020

“I feel very lucky and humbled to be given the opportunity to coach such a prestigious team,” Kelly added.

“The Scarlets have a huge stature in the world of rugby and I’m looking forward to helping the team work towards achieving success.

“My current role has allowed me to get to know the players well, working with primarily the development players in the senior group, but allowing me to build strong relationships with the wider squad too. I’m looking forward to strengthening those relationships next season.

“I would like to thank Brad and Ioan for their work last year and wish them well with the next steps in their journeys. I was lucky enough to have some excellent support from them last season.

“I’m excited to work with Glenn and the new coaching group. There is a real energy and excitement around what we are planning and we can’t wait to get into it and get moving.”