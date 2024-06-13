Saracens confirm Fraser Balmain signing

Saracens have announced the signing of tighthead prop Fraser Balmain from Gloucester, as reported by RugbyPass.

The 32-year-old becomes the latest front-row signing for the three-time European Champions, and sixth overall, in a summer that has also seen plenty of props leave the StoneX Stadium.

Balmain will arrive with fellow tighthead Phil Brantingham from Newcastle Falcons, while Wales loosehead Rhys Carre will also rejoin from Cardiff. Meanwhile, loosehead trio Mako Vunipola, Tom West and Ralph Adams-Hale have all departed alongside tightheads Christian Judge and Logovi’i Mulipola.

The prop brings a wealth of experience to north London, with over 200 appearances in his career across spells with Gloucester and Leicester Tigers.

“I’m really looking forward to joining Saracens, and am very excited for a new challenge!” he said to Saracens.

Balmain’s new director of rugby Mark McCall added: “Fraser is a player with plenty of experience and we are excited to see him add his quality to the squad for next season.

“He is very well respected across the league and we believe he can have a very strong impact here at Saracens.”

Gloucester director of rugby George Skivington said: “Fraser has played a big role for us in his time here and we are grateful to his contribution in Cherry & White.

“We do, however, recognise it’s a good opportunity and a new challenge for him at this stage in his career, and he departs with our best wishes and thanks for his time at Kingsholm.”

Gloucester have acted swiftly in replacing Balmain, with RugbyPass reporting that former England U20 prop Alfie Petch has been lined up to arrive at Kingsholm.