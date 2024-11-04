Wallaby jumps to defence of Eddie Jones after England camp revelations

Australia centre Samu Kerevi has defended Eddie Jones after claims the coach ruled by fear during his seven-year spell in charge of England.

Former England scrum-half Danny Care claimed in his autobiography that “everyone was bloody terrified of him” and compared Jones’ regime to a dystopian novel.

In an excerpt of Care’s new book, Everything Happens for a Reason: My Life in Rugby, published by The Times, the 37-year-old said: “Did Eddie rule by fear? Of course he did, everyone was bloody terrified of him.

“(England wing) Jonny May probably summed up the situation best: he’d walk in for breakfast, head down, muttering, ‘Expect anything today, boys, expect anything …’

“We used to say to each other, ‘Just remember, boys, everything’s a test,’ as if we were characters in a dystopian novel.”

But Kerevi, currently preparing for the first match of Australia’s UK and Ireland tour against England at Allianz Stadium on Saturday, takes a different view of 64-year-old Australian Jones, now in his second spell as Japan head coach.

Kerevi, currently at Japanese club Urayasu D-Rocks and who played under Jones during his second stint as Wallabies coach until October last year, said: “I wouldn’t say (it was) terrifying.

“I think it’s how you take it. I grew up in a different culture to what it is now in rugby.

“The pursuit of excellence puts pressure on everyone and I think that’s just what Eddie is like.

“I’ve got a good relationship with Eddie. I think he puts pressure, not just on the players, but the staff.

“I think that’s what Danny Care’s talking about, but again, it’s how you receive it. Whether you thrive under it.

“I guess for us he didn’t get the results, in the last year with Eddie, but our focus now is on Joe and the team. I wish Eddie all the best.”

Australia will launch their four-match tour under current coach Joe Schmidt against England before facing Wales, Scotland and Ireland on successive weekends through November.

The Wallabies finished bottom of the Rugby Championship in September after winning just one of their six matches, slumping to their biggest Test defeat when losing 67-27 to Argentina in Santa Fe.

Schmidt’s side will start as underdogs at Twickenham, but Kerevi added: “We can’t think too much about the outside noise. We’re focused internally.

“We know what it takes to be at our best. We’re here to win this weekend and we’re preparing accordingly.”

