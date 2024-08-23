Samoa player ratings vs Fiji | Pacific Nations Cup Round 1

A second half horror show cost Samoa the chance to upset Fiji and continue their winning record under new head coach Mahonri Schwalger.

Samoa went into the opening match of the Asahi Pacific Nations Cup in Suva on the back of wins against Italy and Spain and a third straight win of 2024 looked possible when they led 16-15 at half-time after an imperious display with the boot – out of hand and off the tee – from fly half D’Angelo Leuila.

However, playing into a strong wind, Samoa started the second half poorly by putting the kick-off out on the full and things went from bad to worse as two yellow cards cost them dearly. Samoa shipped 27 unanswered points after the break and were well beaten 42-16 in the latest chapter of the 100-year-old rivalry between the teams.

15. Tomasi Alosio – 3

Turned over in his first involvement and things never really looked up. Guilty of an inexplicable, game-changing knock-on that allowed Fiji back into the game when Samoa were 13-5 up and dominant.

14. Tuna Tuitama – 4

Moane Pasifika fans won’t have much to go on after this display, with their signing for the next two seasons making little impact other than conceding a needless yellow card for a dump tackle on Frank Lomani, which left his side down to 13 men. Barely got a pass in the 64 minutes before that worrying act of ill discipline. A debut to forget.

Match Summary 2 Penalty Goals 3 6 Tries 1 3 Conversions 1 0 Drop Goals 0 83 Carries 95 6 Line Breaks 2 13 Turnovers Lost 17 6 Turnovers Won 3

13. Lalomilo Lalomilo – 5

Looked lively in the early stages, showing good awareness to pick and go from the base of the ruck, but not the Test debut that he’d have hoped for as he faded from the game like the rest of his teammates.

12. Alapati Leiua – 5

Strong in the carry, made a couple of nice line breaks and chased hard but went too high in the tackle to allow Fiji to run in their second try.

11. Pisi Leilua – 4

Strong finish for Samoa’s only try after seven minutes but spurned a golden chance to get a second in the second half when he spilled a box kick forward when unopposed on the edge of the 22. His yellow card for needlessly holding back his opposite number, Selesitino Ravutaumada, cost Samoa 14 points, and the match.

10. D’Angelo Leuila – 5

A 9 out of 10 first half performance was followed by a stinker in the second. The Moana Pasifika playmaker’s cultured left boot stroked over all four kicks for an 11-point haul and also put Samoa in the right areas in the first 40. Set the tone for a terrible second half, though, when he kicked out on the full and that error was compounded by plenty more before he was put out of his misery on 67 minutes.

9. Melani Matavao – 8

A standout performance from the scrum half whose alertness around the ruck and sniping runs caused Fiji no end of problems. Beat three defenders and palmed off a fourth for Samoa’s try.

1. Aki Seiuli –6

Folded in his first scrum and coughed up some ball in the loose but he was one of the few Samoans to get over the advantage line with some strong carries.

2. Andrew Tuala – 7

Excellent darts at lineout time and also mopped up loose ball well in attack and defence. A solid 54-minute shift.

3. Marco Fepulea’i – 3

Only lasted 23 minutes and never returned after being taken off for an HIA.

4. Benjamin Petaia Nee-Nee – 5

Industrious in defence as well as giving Fiji problems with his strong presence at lineout time. Samoa’s joint top tackler

5. Samuel Slade – 4

Worked hard defensively, matching his second-row partner in the tackle count, but all-in-all, he struggled to impose himself on the game.

6. Theo McFarland (capt.) – 5

Not his best game in a Samoan jersey. Was an athletic presence at lineout time but his copybook was blotted by the concession of a couple of silly penalties. Also made a questionable decision to go for the corner, not once but twice, at a time when Samoa needed points at the start of the second half.

7. Murphy Taramai – 6

Strong on both sides of the ball and won a big turnover when Samoa were under the pump. Can be pleased with his performance but was eclipsed by his opposite number, Fiji’s hat-trick hero Kitione Salawa.

8. Olajuwon Noa –3

A largely anonymous display from the No 8 who was taken off just before half-time after suffering a leg injury.

Replacements:

16. Sama Malolo –5

Won a turnover and beat a defender in a lively cameo. Was accountable for Samoa’s only missed lineout, though.

17. Tietie Tuimauga – 5

Came on earlier than expected after 23 minutes, and was solid enough. Gave away an early scrum penalty but atoned later by winning one of his own. Saw little action outside of the scrum.

18. Brook Toomalatai – 5

Came on for his Test debut and made two tackles in his eight minutes on the field, including the biggest of the match.

19. Senio Toleafoa – 5

Didn’t get enough time on the pitch to make much of an impression.

20. Jonah Mau’u – 6

Denied a try on his Test debut when he lost the ball over the line. Showed great strength to get into a scoring position and will be disappointed that he didn’t finish. Otherwise, he showed a lot of aggressive and gave Samoa a spark when they were firmly on the back foot.

21. Danny Tusitala – 5

Won a big turnover metres form his own try line late on and looked solid enough in his distribution.

22. Afa Moleli – 4

Hospital pass near the end whilst under pressure and shot out of the line to hand Salawa an easy run-in for his third try.

23. Stacy Ili – 4

Barely got a sniff with ball in hand in the 16 minutes he was on the field.