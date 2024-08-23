Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
42 - 16
FT
55 - 30
FT
Today
13:05
Today
22:05
Tomorrow
00:35
Tomorrow
03:05
Tomorrow
09:00
Tomorrow
11:00
Tomorrow
22:05
Tomorrow
22:35
Sunday
00:35
Sunday
09:00
Sunday
17:00
Pacific Nations Cup

Samoa player ratings vs Fiji | Pacific Nations Cup Round 1

By Jon Newcombe
D'Angelo Leuila was flawless off the tee but otherwise endured a mixed day as Samoa fell to a 42-16 defeat to Fiji in the Pacific Nations Cup 2024 opener in Suva. (Photo by Valentine CHAPUIS / AFP) (Photo by VALENTINE CHAPUIS/AFP via Getty Images)

A second half horror show cost Samoa the chance to upset Fiji and continue their winning record under new head coach Mahonri Schwalger.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samoa went into the opening match of the Asahi Pacific Nations Cup in Suva on the back of wins against Italy and Spain and a third straight win of 2024 looked possible when they led 16-15 at half-time after an imperious display with the boot – out of hand and off the tee – from fly half D’Angelo Leuila.

However, playing into a strong wind, Samoa started the second half poorly by putting the kick-off out on the full and things went from bad to worse as two yellow cards cost them dearly. Samoa shipped 27 unanswered points after the break and were well beaten 42-16 in the latest chapter of the 100-year-old rivalry between the teams.

Video Spacer

RWC 2027 expanding to 24 teams

World Rugby CEO Alan Gilpin explains the thinking behind the expansion of RWC 2027 and the qualification process.

Video Spacer

RWC 2027 expanding to 24 teams

World Rugby CEO Alan Gilpin explains the thinking behind the expansion of RWC 2027 and the qualification process.

15. Tomasi Alosio – 3
Turned over in his first involvement and things never really looked up. Guilty of an inexplicable, game-changing knock-on that allowed Fiji back into the game when Samoa were 13-5 up and dominant.

14. Tuna Tuitama – 4
Moane Pasifika fans won’t have much to go on after this display, with their signing for the next two seasons making little impact other than conceding a needless yellow card for a dump tackle on Frank Lomani, which left his side down to 13 men. Barely got a pass in the 64 minutes before that worrying act of ill discipline. A debut to forget.

Match Summary

2
Penalty Goals
3
6
Tries
1
3
Conversions
1
0
Drop Goals
0
83
Carries
95
6
Line Breaks
2
13
Turnovers Lost
17
6
Turnovers Won
3

13. Lalomilo Lalomilo – 5
Looked lively in the early stages, showing good awareness to pick and go from the base of the ruck, but not the Test debut that he’d have hoped for as he faded from the game like the rest of his teammates.

12. Alapati Leiua – 5
Strong in the carry, made a couple of nice line breaks and chased hard but went too high in the tackle to allow Fiji to run in their second try.

ADVERTISEMENT

11. Pisi Leilua – 4
Strong finish for Samoa’s only try after seven minutes but spurned a golden chance to get a second in the second half when he spilled a box kick forward when unopposed on the edge of the 22. His yellow card for needlessly holding back his opposite number, Selesitino Ravutaumada, cost Samoa 14 points, and the match.

10. D’Angelo Leuila – 5
A 9 out of 10 first half performance was followed by a stinker in the second. The Moana Pasifika playmaker’s cultured left boot stroked over all four kicks for an 11-point haul and also put Samoa in the right areas in the first 40. Set the tone for a terrible second half, though, when he kicked out on the full and that error was compounded by plenty more before he was put out of his misery on 67 minutes.

9. Melani Matavao – 8
A standout performance from the scrum half whose alertness around the ruck and sniping runs caused Fiji no end of problems. Beat three defenders and palmed off a fourth for Samoa’s try.

1. Aki Seiuli –6
Folded in his first scrum and coughed up some ball in the loose but he was one of the few Samoans to get over the advantage line with some strong carries.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Andrew Tuala – 7
Excellent darts at lineout time and also mopped up loose ball well in attack and defence. A solid 54-minute shift.

3. Marco Fepulea’i – 3
Only lasted 23 minutes and never returned after being taken off for an HIA.

4. Benjamin Petaia Nee-Nee – 5
Industrious in defence as well as giving Fiji problems with his strong presence at lineout time. Samoa’s joint top tackler

5. Samuel Slade – 4
Worked hard defensively, matching his second-row partner in the tackle count, but all-in-all, he struggled to impose himself on the game.

6. Theo McFarland (capt.) – 5
Not his best game in a Samoan jersey. Was an athletic presence at lineout time but his copybook was blotted by the concession of a couple of silly penalties. Also made a questionable decision to go for the corner, not once but twice, at a time when Samoa needed points at the start of the second half.

7. Murphy Taramai – 6
Strong on both sides of the ball and won a big turnover when Samoa were under the pump. Can be pleased with his performance but was eclipsed by his opposite number, Fiji’s hat-trick hero Kitione Salawa.

8. Olajuwon Noa –3
A largely anonymous display from the No 8 who was taken off just before half-time after suffering a leg injury.

Related

Moana Pasifika stars bolster Samoa’s squad for Pacific Nations Cup

Eight players from Moana Pasifika have been picked in Manu Samoa’s squad for the upcoming Pacific Nations Cup.

Read Now

Replacements:

16. Sama Malolo –5
Won a turnover and beat a defender in a lively cameo. Was accountable for Samoa’s only missed lineout, though.

17. Tietie Tuimauga – 5
Came on earlier than expected after 23 minutes, and was solid enough. Gave away an early scrum penalty but atoned later by winning one of his own. Saw little action outside of the scrum.

18. Brook Toomalatai – 5
Came on for his Test debut and made two tackles in his eight minutes on the field, including the biggest of the match.

19. Senio Toleafoa – 5
Didn’t get enough time on the pitch to make much of an impression.

20. Jonah Mau’u – 6
Denied a try on his Test debut when he lost the ball over the line. Showed great strength to get into a scoring position and will be disappointed that he didn’t finish. Otherwise, he showed a lot of aggressive and gave Samoa a spark when they were firmly on the back foot.

21. Danny Tusitala – 5
Won a big turnover metres form his own try line late on and looked solid enough in his distribution.

22. Afa Moleli – 4
Hospital pass near the end whilst under pressure and shot out of the line to hand Salawa an easy run-in for his third try.

23. Stacy Ili – 4
Barely got a sniff with ball in hand in the 16 minutes he was on the field.

One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup!
With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever. Register now for the ticket presale.

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Plot twist in Paris as Siya Kolisi deal on verge of collapse

2

All Blacks assistant coach Leon MacDonald quits before Springboks Tests

3

'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

4

‘Like Will Jordan’: Ex-Wallaby on Sam Cane’s return to All Blacks

5

Jesse Kriel reveals his one-rep maxes as Springbok details gym routine

6

Wallaby Sam Talakai agrees URC switch after Rebels' demise

7

The four South African players on Steve Borthwick's England radar

8

Montpellier have offered Stuart Hogg a shot at salvation

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Greig Laidlaw – ‘That Japanese work ethic is something we could learn a lot from’

The former Scotland captain's passion for Japanese rugby shines through after becoming League One's youngest head coach.

FEATURE

Montpellier have offered Stuart Hogg a shot at salvation

The former Scotland captain has been offered a chance of redemption in France like many 'bad boys' who have gone before him

FEATURE

Dissenting voices mask the fact rugby fans can watch more live footage than ever

With Premier Sports strengthening their position as the home of rugby, rugby fans are voicing their dissatisfaction at added costs

Comments on RugbyPass

M
MS 13 minutes ago
Greig Laidlaw – ‘That Japanese work ethic is something we could learn a lot from’

A great servant to Scottish rugby.

Best wishes to him, his family and his team for the future

1 Go to comments
O
OJohn 13 minutes ago
Wallabies’ squad for Argentina Tests reveals there’s more hardship ahead

How did Eddie Jones' Wallaby team go against Argentina ? Was pretty close I think.

Schmidt wouldn't want his Wallaby team to perform even worse now would he .......

5 Go to comments
N
Nickers 35 minutes ago
All Blacks assistant coach Leon MacDonald quits before Springboks Tests

Yes something Robertson has mentioned several times in interviews is body language and how players "carry themselves" - This is just witchcraft, and it has led to the best player in Super Rugby 2024 not being selected, and apparently not even being in the equation.

38 Go to comments
N
Nickers 40 minutes ago
All Blacks assistant coach Leon MacDonald quits before Springboks Tests

Seeing how good the Blues got after MacDonald left, combined with his nonsensical selections made this inevitable. I predicted sacking him would be Robertson's first test but I thought they would give him the year at least. This provides a lot of confidence that Razor is willing to do whatever it takes. Holland must be on notice after seeing the Hurricanes transformed after he left, and the stuttering attack we have seen from the ABs so far this year.


This team of coaches who have only coached Super Rugby will keep coming up short. They are literally learning on the job and the ABs coaching box is no place for such lightweights. Robertson will have to ditch some the ideology he thought was serving him in Super Rugby but was actually just nonsense.


Once again an ABs coaching team heads to South Africa with a lot more on the line than the Rugby Championship.

38 Go to comments
M
MT 49 minutes ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

SA didnt play their first team for the whole match. Easily disproved by looking at the match reports. Jut like it is easily proved Irelands first choice players played more minutes than the other tier 1 teams. Not sure why you are arguing this.


The draw/ schedule is not going to improve that much due to the lack of competitive teams overall. There are not 12+ teams, there are 8 to 9; meaning some teams will get tougher draws than others. Ireland had an easy draw in 2011 and 2019. This has been said over and over. Easy schedule too. Same result.


Everyone said Argentina would beat England before their opening pool game. Everyone expected NZ to beat them comfortably in 2019. Ireland were favourites to beat England this year in the Six Nations. None of those things happened, so saying easily is very presumptuous. I think Fiji would have given Ireland a good scare if you had played them at the QF. You struggled in 2017 in Dublin against them, and in 2022 Farrell said Ireland played awful against 14 men. I think the team would have expected to win easily, like you say, and would have got a closer game than expecting. Their pace and power would score tries.


Read any review of Scotlands world cup and it says they were disappointed they didn't land a punch in their bigger games. Some teams are world cup teams, some arent. Thats needs to be accepted. A match outside of the world cup gets less points in the precious rankings than matches in a world cup - why is that? Because they are more tense, more pressured, and should be of a higher standard. Some teams dont cope with that and I put Scotland in that bracket, based on not getting out of the pool in 3 out of the last 4 world cups.

69 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
Leon MacDonald's 'inevitable' All Blacks exit is a win and a loss

As ever this will reviewed retrospectively with the benefit of perfect hindsight vision, deemed a master stroke if the results against the Boks go razor’s way, or a disaster if they don’t. Win and he’s well on his way with momentum behind a renewed focus, Leon who?? However, heading home with tails between legs on the back of two losses and the inquests will start. Why did he appoint MacDonald in the first place, selection was wrong, game plan not clear, players unhappy etc etc etc…


Personally I struggle to see how the Boks don’t prevail here. They have continuity, balance and clarity from top to bottom across their set up, aspects the ABs can only look at with envy right now. There’s even a possibility Nick Bishops end of year prediction might actually start to look like a thing!!!

8 Go to comments
B
B 1 hour ago
All Blacks assistant coach Leon MacDonald quits before Springboks Tests

In my opinion as the AB's attack coach Leon would've made the call to switch BB to #10, Rieko to #11 and Jordan to #15... and that my comment about being there and watching the last 33 minutes of fumbling, bumbling shite was attributed to a backline with zero tactical impact of Leon MacDonalds doing and his quitting is the proof...or not...

38 Go to comments
T
Terry24 1 hour ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

The score at half time was 6-3. First half was even. Darcy Graham butchered a certain try just before half time which would have put the score 10-6 to Scotland. It was a competitive game. Why did SA play their full team for the whole match?

Ireland played their first team for half matches before the SA match to keep them fresh for the SA encounter. 40 mins of strong rugby every week is well within a professional players capacity to recover. Otherwise they would have been tired for the SA game. Were they? If so how did they win?

Again we were recovered rested for Scotland. Due to Scotland needing to win by 8 points we were able to exploit that and hurt them. But it was a full effort and elite players can't recover fully in 7 days from a full on International match. The semis and final dont matter because each team will have a hard match the week before. The QF therefore should be scheduled so that teams are not put at a disadvantage by a heavy match the week before the quarter.

Ireland know Fiji well. If the match was England-France then France win very comfortably. SA were exhausted versus England and tired in the final. They even said before the final that fatigue would mean SA would have top play their traditional style to prevail. That's what happenned and with the wet day and red card they managed it.


It is a fact that players recover more after 2 weeks than after 7 days. If SA had to play SCotland in a potential elimination match 7 days before France it also affects their preparation for that match. You have to respect Scotland. Does that hurt their chances againt France? Absolutely. Any injuries sustained against Scotland cant play, fatigue and less preparation. So the scheduling is vital particularly with the farcical draw.


SA and NZ never compalined about it before becuase they have always benefitted from it.

69 Go to comments
E
EatBreath7s 1 hour ago
All Blacks Sevens star Leroy Carter signs with Super Rugby Pacific club

Sad loss for the AB7s, "punched" above his weight on the field, only hope is that he gets lots of game time for the chiefs

2 Go to comments
M
MQ 1 hour ago
Leon MacDonald's 'inevitable' All Blacks exit is a win and a loss

Can’t share your optimism for the ABs chances-should be regulation comfortable wins for the Boks in both games.

8 Go to comments
B
B.J. Spratt 2 hours ago
All Blacks Sevens star Leroy Carter signs with Super Rugby Pacific club

Super Rugby Pacific is a shit rugby competition, since South African teams have left.


Each week we watch it, half the stands are empty. It's poorly promoted and it loses money faster than " A Mark in a brothel with a fist full of fifties"


Mind you the NZRFU made a loss of $9 million for 2023. That F wit Robinson tries to justify his shocking record as a CEO, with all sorts of flakey Bull Shit, that the Board swallows with great gusto.


Well I can tell you one that doesn't swallow and that is Silver Lake.


One day we all wake up to, NZRFU in liquidation or Silver Lake takes over NZRFU.


Mark Robinson: What part of "Not Fit For Purpose" don't you understand.

2 Go to comments
M
MT 2 hours ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

Scotland and SA played in both teams first match at the world cup and Scotland were beaten 18-3. They were lucky to get 3. If you arent competitive in your first game why do you think they would be capable in their forth? SA playing Scotland a week before the quarter-final would not have the impact you say. SA rested, rotated, played 6-2 and 7-1 splits to keep their forwards fresh for the knock-outs. And Scotland did not turn up, in this world cup or the last one.


You can't identify fatigue and injuries as being a huge factor but ignore Ireland playing their first team more than anyone else. That was self-inflicted.


I would like to see Ireland play Fiji at a world cup. Don't think it would be as easy as you say. Had they already qualified for the QF when they were beaten by Portugal? They were robbed v Wales and dispatched Australia fairly easily.

69 Go to comments
R
RW 2 hours ago
Women's Rugby World Cup 2025: Who, where, when

Oh my, banging the same drum.

2 Go to comments
B
B.J. Spratt 2 hours ago
‘Like Will Jordan’: Ex-Wallaby on Sam Cane’s return to All Blacks

Good on you Bull Shark! You sound like a "Good Catholic Boy". I bet you played for Marist.


Nothing wrong with that either as long as you didn't shower with the coach, who was a Catholic priest.


Well you have to study Cane. Broke his neck and returned to Rugby. Jesus that is dangerous. A real risk. Kicked some 12 year old up the arse on for running on the field and got sent off as Captain in a World Cup Final which we lost by 1 point.


Never saw him as anything more than a good number 7, who displayed poor judgement at crucial times, including backing Foster with Ardie.

Maybe Cane will join Ardie at Moana Pacific and Ian Foster can coach them, with Mark Robinson as team manager and Leon MacDonald as orange boy.

6 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
Jake White: A cautionary tale for the Springboks I learned from Clive Woodward

I think Siya was endorsing a fellow South African champion - and probably close acquaintance - going in to the event rather than endorsing the UFC.


If we’re going to get judgmental around endorsements we should probably start looking at things like Qatar’s sports washing. Etc.

14 Go to comments
D
DP 2 hours ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

1-1 draw was always my prediction between these two sides. Whether it be in SA or Ireland. Fine margins.

69 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
Jake White: A cautionary tale for the Springboks I learned from Clive Woodward

Jake seems oblivious to the inner workings of the Bok team. So I think they’ll ignore him.


I would.

14 Go to comments
B
B.J. Spratt 3 hours ago
Leon MacDonald's 'inevitable' All Blacks exit is a win and a loss

Razor has made the right call. MacDonald's coaching record over 117 games, with 3 teams. S/R 67.5%. Schmidt's is 70% over 82 games and Jamie Joseph 220 games over 7 teams with 54%. Former head coaches don't make good assistants.


How any of them can work with the NZRFU amazes me.


It's pretty obvious to me that there seems to be a Canterbury V The Rest split in the All Blacks, with the Barrett brothers and De Groot, being the exceptions.


Couple that with the Auckland boys pissed at Leon and then Ardie Savea, who couldn't Lead Ivy up a wall and we are lucky to win 4 out of 5. Great player just not a captain.


We seem to come right in S. A. when there are outside pressures are upon the team.


I really struggle with South Africa being lauded as the best team in the World.


They won the World Cup by one point, when Captain Cane was sent off. We played for 50 minutes with 14 men. Cane cost us the World Cup.


Why is this man back in the All Blacks?


I think we WIN 2 -0 in South Africa. Razor needs to be Razor and don't bend to the NZRFU, especially that weak gutted, Mark Robinson.


A lot of South African players will retire when the All Blacks "demolish" them 2 - 0

8 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 3 hours ago
Plot twist in Paris as Siya Kolisi deal on verge of collapse

I might be wrong, but the top 14 teams (and France in general) seems to rely on large, freakish large players and forwards. Was Siya expected to bulk down for the role?


I also think a mountain is being made of a molehill here. It’s pretty clear that it’s not a happy place for either party. Split and move on. A deal will be worked out. Let’s not react to the dirty laundry being aired on public.

9 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 3 hours ago
Plot twist in Paris as Siya Kolisi deal on verge of collapse

Kindly advise which majority of Test players you are referring to?


By my count - the number has reduced with less Test level SA players in Europe than say around a year or two ago.


I do think you are right though - I think Europe is becoming more hostile to test level boks and signings. They’re expensive. There’s no guarantees that they’ll work out every time. And I guess if due diligence is not done on both sides it’s a poor decision.


But you know, I tend to not feel too bad for billionaire businessmen who cry themselves to sleep on their Egyptian Cotton pillow cases.

9 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE 'Heady days for Springboks but depth boasts need more scrutiny' 'Heady days for Springboks but depth boasts need more scrutiny'
Search