Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
25 - 14
FT
24 - 18
FT
28 - 32
FT
Tomorrow
03:05
Tomorrow
22:05
Saturday
00:35
Saturday
03:00
Saturday
03:05
Saturday
06:05
Saturday
08:30
Saturday
11:00
Saturday
22:05
Saturday
22:05
Sunday
00:35
Sunday
02:05
Investec Champions Cup

Ryanair claim Leinster face away match flight chaos this winter

By Liam Heagney
Leinster's Joe McCarthy (Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Leo Cullen’s Leinster squad face a potential winter travel headache as restrictions on the number of flights to and from Dublin airport could force them to travel to upcoming matches in the UK and France from either Belfast, Cork or Shannon airports.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Irish province play at Bristol on December 8 and at La Rochelle on January 12 in the Investec Champions Cup, while they also have a February 14 game away to Ospreys in Swansea in the URC.

Leinster have struck a deal with Ryanair for charter flights to fly Cullen’s squad to and from these matches, but the Irish-headquartered airline fears the Irish Aviation Authority will reject their request for extra flight slots out of Dublin.

Video Spacer

Munster coach Graham Rowntree speaks about the jeopardy of touring South Africa

WATCH as Munster coach Graham Rowntree speaks about the jeopardy of touring South Africa.

Video Spacer

Munster coach Graham Rowntree speaks about the jeopardy of touring South Africa

WATCH as Munster coach Graham Rowntree speaks about the jeopardy of touring South Africa.

A round trip by road from the Leinster training base at UCD to Belfast airport would be 372kms, to Shannon 468kms and Cork 544kms compared to just 34kms to Dublin airport.

The IAA have capped capacity at Dublin airport at 14.4million passengers from October to March, meaning additional landing and take-off slots must be applied for winter charter flights.

Fixture
Investec Champions Cup
Bristol
12:30
8 Dec 24
Leinster
All Stats and Data

Meanwhile, the Dublin Airport Authority said last week it expected to breach the passenger cap this year, with Dublin Airport handling 33 million passengers during 2024.

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary met with Irish junior transport minister James Lawless on Wednesday regarding the passenger cap and he claimed their talks were unproductive, fuelling the possibility that Leinster will have to travel by bus from Dublin to either Belfast, Shannon or Cork to get to their games in England, France and Wales.

ADVERTISEMENT

Correspondence seen by RugbyPass read: “Ryanair, Europe’s No1 airline, has applied to the Irish Aviation Authority for extra slots for Leinster Rugby charters to Bristol, La Rochelle and Cardiff in December 2024 and January/February 2025, so that Leinster can fulfil their EPCR and URC fixtures.

“Ryanair has reached agreement with Leinster Rugby on these charters, subject to obtaining slots from the IAA. Ryanair expects the IAA to reject these slots as these are extra flights.”

Related

Sale update the Jonny Hill police situation, RFU disciplinary

It was June 1, after an epic Gallagher Premiership semi-final was won 31-23 by Bath, when Hill, who had sat in the coaches’ box with the Sale management during the game, came down a few steps and got into a tussle with a fan.

Read Now

Win tickets to watch the British & Irish Lions take on Argentina in Dublin for the first time ever! 
You can also enter to win tickets to all three British & Irish Lions Tests vs Australia! 

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Cam Roigard’s outrageously impressive Bronco time during injury rehab

2

Jean de Villiers' brave verdict on future Springbok captain

3

Warren Gatland racing to recruit Exeter's Zack Wimbush for Wales

4

Stuart Hogg facing stalking charges against a second woman – report

5

'Can we campaign for the Lions to flip tour and go to South Africa?'

6

Stephan Lewies steps down as Quins captain as England star takes over

7

Why England should host 'magnetic' Test series against southern hemisphere giants

8

Former Wallabies react to Australia’s record loss to Argentina

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

A new coaching era has brought the same old problems and New Zealand are struggling to retain their aura as the world's best team

LONG READ

How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

New Zealand must seek incremental gains having seen the rest of the rugby world reduce their advantage.

LONG READ

Can Schmidt revisit history and revive Wallabies for ‘worst type of All Blacks'?

Australia may fear the worst with a wounded New Zealand next, but Joe Schmidt has previous in overseeing a swift transformation.

Comments on RugbyPass

T
Tk 27 minutes ago
Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

I wish but with a 4-3 record and twenty something year Bledisloe record to defend there is zero chance now. Plummer was brought into the squad, not because he will be the next great All Black but because he has just shown during SR that he can follow a game plan and drive a team to that plan. I just can't see him now being given the chance.

14 Go to comments
T
Tim 30 minutes ago
Can Schmidt revisit history and revive Wallabies for ‘worst type of All Blacks'?

It's always insightful to hear whats inevitable for NZ rugby from folk who have probably never set foot in the country. What works for the Boks doesn't necessarily work for other nations.

12 Go to comments
T
Tim 46 minutes ago
Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

That's patently untrue. Maybe not inline with your expectations, but rookies are gaining caps.

14 Go to comments
T
Tim 48 minutes ago
Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

I wouldn't consider PSDT a flat track bully. He's pretty decent. He's no Jerome Kaino but.

14 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

I agree re: Dmac and BB. You know what they can do. Give someone else a chance. Particularly against no. 9 in the world Australia. For Pete’s sake.

14 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

While I think this AB team will eventually be better than the 2019 -2023 version under Razor, I think 80-85% is more realistic for any of the top 4 teams.


Only two teams achieved better than 90% between 2019 and 2023/4. Ireland 92% in 2023 when they won the 6N. And France 100% in 2022 when they won the 6N.


If you Remove those outliers from both Ireland and France’s average win ratios they averaged 77%and 73% respectively. While the boks and New Zealand have averaged 75% and 68% between 2019 and now.


The ABs historic achievement of 88% over that golden era was both special and highly unlikely to be achieved again as tier one teams, particularly the NH, have finally figured out how to play and win the game.

151 Go to comments
T
Tk 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

I agree to a certain extent, I think razor stuck to tried and tested players for England games to ensure wins. Roigard injured as is Zarn Sullivan who I think will be an AB. Proctor and Love in squad but not yet used. However NZs greatest problem is infatuation with BB and DMac (BB lite). Great athletes and would have been great 7s players but are not test match 10s. Fox, Botica, Carlos, Merthens, Carter. Now no one.

14 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Springboks forced into squad change ahead of Argentina trip

and possibly in case of one of them getting injured.


Reinach can cover wing so if it is a 6/2 he’ll get the nod before Morne?


If it’s a 5/3 I reckon we’ll more likely see Morne on the bench covering for Jaden?


Knowing what Rassie is doing is impossible.

5 Go to comments
T
Terry24 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

Agree, and in 2019 should have changed their focus more away from Ireland and towards dealing with England- I mean months in advance. I was amazed with how many NZers were genuinely shocked that England dominated them so much. When preparing for NH encounters surely ask and take NH views seriously. It's basic information gathering and they have failed to either gather the information from the correct places or else failed to see the need to identify the information in the first place. It's cost them 2+ RWCs.


In this new era they are now respecting opponents and preparing accordingly. 'Respect' as in respect their ability to beat you and prepare including measures to nullify that ability.

151 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

And defending and organizing defence from the back. His try to game ratio speaks for itself.

151 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

Agreed. WJ’s skills are wasted at 15.

151 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

He’s had the whole season at 10 so far.


I’d argue it’s time to give someone else a chance. Anyone back home deserving of a call up to play against a wallaby team that’s probably weaker than the Brumbies?


Anyone got a pair to make that kind of selection? Or are we saying DMac and BB are it?

151 Go to comments
D
DP 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

👆this - they'll expect a clean sweep in next years RC plus a clean sweep on that EOYT. I'll caveat this by saying - who can blame them? Assuming both tests against the Boks are in NZ, they'd have played the tougher EOYT this autumn meaning they'll probably play Scotland / France / ------ next year. 90 percent "should" be achievable to a NZ supporter.

151 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

Again. The ABS haven’t score any points in the last quarter against the Argentinians either. So what the excuse for that?

151 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

Focus aside, do they have the depth to pick a bench that would have rivaled the boks bench?


And if so who would have made it on to that bench?

151 Go to comments
D
DP 1 hour ago
Springboks forced into squad change ahead of Argentina trip

They've taken 3 scrummies, probably for training purposes mid week.

5 Go to comments
L
LL 1 hour ago
'I hate the name Cape Crusaders': Meet the South African fans who support the All Blacks

I am not extrapolating anything. Those haircuts are a symbol. A symbol known throughout the world.

29 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

That’s a bit better.


Although the team entering the tournament, is the same team that failed to cope with the pressure.


I think we should rather say - went in as the favourites.


😁

151 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

And a new 13. Ioane on the wing. WJ on the other wing.

151 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

90+

151 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ Can Schmidt revisit history and revive Wallabies for ‘worst type of All Blacks'? Can Schmidt revisit history and revive Wallabies for ‘worst type of All Blacks'?
Search