RFU statement: George Ford ruled out of England tour

England will tour Japan and New Zealand without George Ford who became Steve Borthwick’s first-choice No10 during the recent Guinness Six Nations after Owen Farrell took a post-Rugby World Cup Test sabbatical.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ford was expected to be named on Monday in the official tour squad along with fellow out-halves Marcus Smith and Fin Smith, but that will no longer be the case due to injury.

A statement read: “George Ford will miss England’s Summer Series to Japan and New Zealand. The fly-half is recovering from a pre-existing achilles injury and together with Sale Sharks it has been agreed that the 31-year-old will not tour with England this summer.”

Borthwick said: “Naturally we are disappointed that George won’t be with us in Japan and New Zealand. But following specialist medical advice, and in consultation with George himself, we have decided this is the best course of action.

“George is a big part of the England team and is an excellent professional who I know will rehab diligently to ensure he gets himself right as soon as he can.”

Related The Northampton injury update on England hopeful Fin Smith The 22-year-old missed the closing 10 minutes of Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership final through injury, leaving the field with Northampton yet to create the converted try that earned them the title on a 25-21 scoreline versus Bath. Read Now

The non-availability of Ford is offset by an assurance that Fin Smith, who missed the closing stage of Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership win for Northampton, will be fit to travel. He came off in the final in the 70th minute with cramp.

However, England will still need to pick a third out-half unless Borthwick decides to only travel with the Smiths and ask full-back George Furbank to provide additional cover at No10. He finished the Premiership final playing at out-half after Smith limped off.

ADVERTISEMENT

England begin their tour with a game in Tokyo on June 22 which will be shown live and for free on RugbyPass TV. A two-match series versus the All Blacks in Dunedin and Auckland will follow on July 6 and 13.