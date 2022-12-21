Select Edition

Latest Comments

Steve Hansen on what 'probably' cost Eddie Jones his job
c
chris 7 hours ago

It was a mistake to sack Eddie. They will do well under Borthwick but they won't win the RWC. Could Eddie have won this time around? Probably not considering the competition. But he had a long term vision that was just starting to come together. Squidge Rugby's YouTube analysis of this is really interesting. Too bad English management weren't paing attention. If Steve Hanson is surprised, it probably wasn't a good choice.

Go to comments More News
Cut the rhetoric, Australia and NZ can't live without one another
F
Francisco 14 hours ago

Movement is demonstrated by walking. Excellent approach to this vital issue for the health of rugby in the southern hemisphere.

Go to comments More News
Gallagher Premiership

Report reveals Premiership clubs' £300million debt in six years

By PA
(Photo by Richard Sellers/PA Images via Getty Images)

England’s top-flight clubs have accumulated a combined debt of £300million in six years, according to an investigation into the precarious financial position of the Gallagher Premiership. Wasps and Worcester have been placed into administration already this season – the Warriors are still seeking new owners – and a report in the Daily Telegraph has suggested that other teams are struggling, naming London Irish and Harlequins individually.

ADVERTISEMENT

The £300m total excludes the £200m investment for a 27 per cent share from CVC Capital Partners in 2018. The private equity firm took out a £27.5m dividend for the last two financial years.

The Premiership debt investigation by private equity director Mike Ryan described London Irish as “high risk” because of their low turnover, while Harlequins are of concern after borrowing £48m in 2021. “The club structure has historically been on an unsustainable footing. It has never made a profit,” Ryan told the Daily Telegraph.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

“At the moment, this is heading for disaster. I would like to see the fiscal-year 2022 numbers to be more comfortable with the call, but I would be surprised if they were any better than FY19 [financial year 2019]. The overall competition is still losing money.

“It is professional on the field and semi-professional at best off the field. That is the biggest problem that rugby is facing globally, in my view.”

