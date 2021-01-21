2:45pm, 21 January 2021

Welsh PRO14 outfit Ospreys are said to be interested in Highlanders utility back Michael Collins.

Collins, who played and won against the British and Irish Lions in 2017, had a stint with the then Wayne Pivac coached Scarlets in the 2015-16 season, where he made 15 appearances.

Wales Online report that Collins, who switched to from the Blues to Highlanders ahead of the 2020 season and who is eligible for Wales, England and his native New Zealand, is on the Ospreys’ shopping list.

The Otago man – who can play centre, wing and fullback – was linked with a move back to rival PRO14 side the Scarlets in 2018, which he poured cold water on at the time.

“That’s been blown a wee bit out of proportion,” Collins said in 2018. “Being Wales and England qualified, it’s always been an option to go back there and ply the trade. But I’ve just recommitted here [the Blues] for another year, so that’s the sole focus at the moment.”

“I love the people and culture there, and after that wee stint I probably looked at it more seriously.”

The 6’1, 94kg back captained the Otago Boys 1st XV and was selected for New Zealand Schools in 2011. He first repped Otago at the age of just 19 and went on to make over 50 appearances for the province, before enjoying a star turn with the New Zealand U20s in that 2013 Junior World Championships.

Collins amassed 29 caps at the Blues. He was recently named in the Highlanders 2021 Aotearoa squad, so any theoretical move want will after this season’s Super Rugby Aotearoa has come to a conclusion.