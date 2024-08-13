Select Edition

The Rugby Championship

Rassie Erasmus explains picking Salmaan Moerat as Springboks captain

By Jan De Koning
Springboks forward Salmaan Moerat (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

The selection of Salmaan Moerat as captain of the South African team to tackle Australia in round two of The Rugby Championship in Perth on Saturday has raised a few eyebrows – at least outside the Springboks set-up. It will be the second time that the 26-year-old will lead his country having also captained them against Portugal in a one-off Test in Bloemfontein last month.

The 10 changes from last weekend’s 33-7 demolition of the Wallabies in Brisbane will see Morne van den Berg (scrum-half) and Ruan Nortje (lock) earn their first Test starts in the green and gold.

However, Moerat’s appointment as captain in the place of regular skipper Siya Kolisi – who is being rested – is one of the main points of contention. Erasmus made it clear last week’s big win and with another four rounds remaining after this week, it allowed him to give the other members of the 33-man tour squad a run.

Wallaby assistant coach Geoff Parling on the innovations coming out of the Bok camp

The Wallabies will need to adapt more quickly to the Springboks’ trickery if they want to stay in the fight in Perth.

Wallaby assistant coach Geoff Parling on the innovations coming out of the Bok camp

The Wallabies will need to adapt more quickly to the Springboks’ trickery if they want to stay in the fight in Perth.

“Everybody here is good enough to, hopefully, get a second win against Australia,” the two-time Rugby World Cup-winning coach said.

“It is not like the series against Ireland, where it was a do-or-die match. There are still 14 World Cup winners in the matchday 23. Hopefully the young guys will learn from the senior players and bring some exuberance and excitement.”

Switching to the question of captaincy, with a renowned leader like Pieter-Steph du Toit and seasoned flyer Cheslin Kolbe in the starting XV, Moerat’s appointment is perhaps not such a big risk as most pundits would have you believe.

“We have certain players that take responsibility in specific positions for us,” Erasmus explained. “Players are growing into things [situations and positions].”

He used full-back Aphelele Fassi, with just five caps, as an example of a player who could be an established senior mentoring young player in four years. “Giving Salmaan the captaincy against a tier one nation will just help him grow as a player.

“The same way we gave Pieter-Steph du Toit two (captaincy) caps, he now understands how to support a captain. He will help Salmaan, just like Eben (Etzebeth) and Bongi (Mbonambi) help Siya. It is not just who is the captain on the day; it is part of the growth of the player.”

Moerat, who captained Western Province and the Stormers, also skippered his country at age-group level – SA schools and Junior Boks. “It is for him to also grow,” continued Erasmus, adding: “Some guys are getting older and some players must help them to manage their workload. The senior players must help the younger team members and show them how to lead.”

Comments on RugbyPass

T
Terry24 38 minutes ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

"Every WC QF they ever played in they choked in. What are you on about?"

Ireland did not choke in 2023 for example. Please NAME the specific occasions you think we choked. You are stating we choked in ALL the QFSs. Then you should be able to name them. I wager you haven't a clue.


Having a fair draw with integrity means that we can be sure the best teams have an opportunity to progress as the matches get tougher. Having two quarter finals which are de facto semi finals due to the draw is a fiasco.


There is no guarantee you get the same winners in a fiasco draw as with a proper draw. The best team may not win. Not saying Ireland were the best team but we are clearly better than SA.


Ireland have just beaten the Boks. We don't fear you. Never will. Take your silly boy boasting elsehwhere.


The only example of whining in any match involving Ireland recenly was Kolbe diving and PSDT trying to cheat Ireland out of the win by claming Kolbe was obstructed.


Not interested in continuing this conversation, you boastful, arrogant little fool.

227 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 41 minutes ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

Not quite yet. I hope the Boks stay in the RC. SA have other great teams that wants an international competition like the Cheetahs, Pumas and Griquas, and they beat the Bulls, Stormers, Lions and Sharks on a regular basis. The players in those teams isn't even Springboks, just regular players, but top of their game. Why not get them involved? Why not add a team or 2 from Argentina as well? It would only strengthen the SR franchise. Bring back some of its glamour. If some of the players tire of playing in the URC, they can play in SR for those teams. A lot would actually. Or swap some players with the URC teams for NZ and Aus players so they can get that experience and still be available for their countries. There is many ways in which players can grow and learn. Get some fresh SA players into SR with loan deals and get that SA brutality and physicality into SR. They have nothing to lose but everything to gain. There is many ways in which to make the Super Rugby franchise better. Instead, they are stuck in their ways and the rugby in the SH is declining, except for SA and Argentina who continues to grow and get better.

227 Go to comments
N
Nickers 43 minutes ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

The sad reality for Super Rugby is that there is only enough talent for 8 teams if it wants to be competitive and serve a purpose in preparing players for international rugby. It is the kind of short term pain for long term gain both unions desperately need but are not willing to endure.


Australia currently run the risk of becoming minnows of the 15 a side game. There is not enough interest or participation in the sport to field a consistently competitive international team. But they have a once in a generation chance to reverse their fortunes over the next 3 years when hosting a Lions Tour and the World Cup. If Australia perform admirably in these they have the chance to inspire a new generation of top athletes, which Australia are blessed with in abundance, to choose rugby union over league, AFL, cricket or some olympics endeavour.


2028 will either be the year Australia sees an increase in player numbers for the first time in decades, or it will be the year it irreversibly becomes a tier 2 team left to compete against the USA and Tonga for the Pacific Nations Cup.


But RA have not got the memo - without short term success there is no future for their game, so prioritising home based talent who are not good enough is completely self destructive. The SOS should be going out to European based players that their country needs them. This is not business as usual - the life support has been turned off and the next 3 years is their last chance to resuscitate the game.

227 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 52 minutes ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

Yet the Irish was the number 1 ranked team going into the WC with the French 2nd. If those 2 were truely the best, they would have ended up in the Final and they did not. They have proven once again to be a flash in the pan. They expected to be handed the WC final without having to play the tournament because "they were the best". They weren't. So back to being cry babies again.

227 Go to comments
T
Terry24 54 minutes ago
'Murder us in South Africa': New Zealand pundit has grave fears for All Blacks

What was the story with Anton Lienert-Brown rushing out of the line all the time? It looked like NZ were trying to employ him as a Jesse Kriel. Argentina's first 3 was the 3rd time they had broken through. Anton Lienert-Brown had rushed out leaving a hole as wide as the Tasman sea. He then just stood there, until the Argentinians noticed and piled through. No way they try this unless they think Argentina will not be close.

7 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 56 minutes ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

Every WC QF they ever played in they choked in. What are you on about? At the end of the day it doesn't matter WHO YOU FACE in a WC. To become Champions, you must be able to beat whoever you face in the knockout stages. Easy road or hard road does not matter. On the day, your ducks must be in a row and you have to outperform the other team. No matter who it is. The Irish thought they were clever and played their best team start to finish, tiring them out. They couldn't compete in the QF, because they weren't good enough, not fit enough and certainly used the wrong tactic once again. The same tactic they keep applying to all their WC entrees. The same with France. There is no learning curve. Just repeats of the same mistakes. Yet you expect different results. You blame WR, the draw, you blame the Boks, you cry unfair play, you blame the refs and it keeps on going. There is never a stop to it. It's always something else or someone else. Your playing styles don't work, your crying doesn't help, changing the rules doesn't help because still the Boks win. The ABs win. Still too strong. Ever stopped and really considered just why these teams are so much better? They have a rivalry that spans over a century. They work hard. They play hard. They innovate. They change. They apply themselves and their trade seriously by improving themselves. They are not weak minded fools who runs to World Rugby and cry for rule changes. They don't cheat. They play hard and they win. Their mental strength is far above the weak minded fools who thinks everything must be handed to them on a golden platter. They WORK for it. They don't expect it. Have your team really tried to work for it? Put their heads down and doing the hard yards? You said the Boks is one dimensional. The Boks isn't. We can out muscle you, we can out run you. Our physical and tactical prowess is miles ahead of you. Our skillset is miles ahead of you. Our players, most of them can play at least 3 different positions and play them all well. It's a requirement these days. They keep evolving. Can you say the same of your team? No, of course you cannot. What your team and fans are the world champions at is being cry babies and whining. Those cups you can keep. We don't cry, and we don't whine. The Boks won't always win not will they always be the best team in the world. Currently they are the best. Soon another team may be the best. However, the Boks haven't yet reached their potential and when they do, who will stop them? They have talent that will make them the most feared team for at least another decade. Stop whining. Your team needs to evolve and innovate to stay current and grow. Old tactics and styles don't work anymore. Blaming the world for your problems won't work either.

227 Go to comments
B
Baksteen 1 hour ago
'Are Razor’s All Blacks heading for an early exit in the Rugby Championship?'

the 2 games in SA will be interesting. 1st at ellispark and 2nd cpt stadium. AB's have never played at this venue before?

20 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

I love watching the Boks and the sa teams. I wasn’t at all sure how the urc would work out with them included but it’s been top end of expectations and perhaps even better. That said, I have even greater reservations on creating a 7N with the Boks but that’s probably more aversion to change than anything else. If it goes as well as the urc moves have then all good.


As for the SH, they’ve made their bed and that ship has sailed, next stop Japan!

227 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

Rassie stated that Ben Jason Dixon is his next PSDT. Young, but greatness simmers off of him. A future World Player of the year as is SFM and CM and a few others. Very young stars ready for the big stage and hungry for success

227 Go to comments
T
Terry24 1 hour ago
‘You saw Ireland do it’: Wallaby insists it’s ‘possible’ to beat Springboks

I am Irish and I have no issue with what he said. He is saying SA can be beaten. Which they can. He used Ireland's (away) win to point this out. Erasmus has made 10 changes. Unlikely, but Australia have to believe and using Durban may help the team psychology. Why wouln't he?

11 Go to comments
T
Terry24 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

They needed someone else to beat their 'bogey team' on both occasions. It can be done. France made the final after losing to NZ in the Pool in 2011. But nobody had elimianted NZ and NZ beat them again. RWC favourites getting ebaten in Pool matches and going on to win is another symptom of the bad draw.


But a fair draw means that if you win your pool you should play an easier QF opponent. Ireland and France both had to play 3 time world cup winners and top 4 teams in the QF. This shows how the draw conspired against teams who improve and protect the 'Old Boys' of the sport.

227 Go to comments
C
CV 1 hour ago
'Are Razor’s All Blacks heading for an early exit in the Rugby Championship?'

I've held my horses when it came to Razor. He's won 7 SR titles, but SR nowadays is the Scottish Premier League of rugby. The Argentinians now mainly play in France where they play highly competitive games every week. They play at a higher base level, closer to test level. Every game is must win. Getting into the playoffs, avoiding relegation, getting into the Euro Cup for the next season. The number 3 ranked team in the Top14 only won four more games than number 12.

Hard time for us AB fans. Going to be a rough year. Happy we don't play Scotland. Could have been another first.

20 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

I'm a Saffa and I don't like the idea of SA possibly becoming a 6N team in future. It's time that NZ and Australia and Argentina sit down and discuss on how to keep the Boks. SA are not impressed with NZ after what happened with SR. Rassie wants the Boks out of the RC and into the 6N. Who will benefit the most from where SA go? Like us or not, the Boks are the leading innovators, the game changers, the champions now. They are great in all the aspects of the game and it just keeps getting better. Losing that type of players in any competition would surely make that competition much much worse. I'm not trying to blow smoke up the Champs, but it's a fact that must be realised, and a team that must be learned from. The Boks is busy changing rugby in ways that World Rugby can't keep up with, despite their best efforts to shut down the Boks. Other teams can learn how to buy into the concept of loyalty and passion and believe from a team like the Boks. You will never see 3 WC knockouts with 1 point victories ever again. You won't see a team lose a game in a group stage and still have the believe to win the WC, even after having to face all of the top 5 in a WC. Hate the Boks or love them, they are the team to follow and learn from. Those are the players you want your team to face on a regular basis so that your team can grow and learn how to handle those type of plays and players. It's not about the Boks being the best, but what does any other team bring to the table that the Boks does? Not even the Irish will keep pace because they just don't have the pool SA have. When this crop of Irish players depart, they will still be good but not great. The SH teams need to get SA back in somehow or rugby will continue to deteriorate in the SH. It's just a fact. It's there for everyone to see. No one wants to admit it or accept it, but it is stark naked facts.

227 Go to comments
S
SK 1 hour ago
Springboks change 10 of their XV, make bomb squad a 5/3 split

Rassie having a laugh with this team

3 Go to comments
N
Ninjin 1 hour ago
‘You saw Ireland do it’: Wallaby insists it’s ‘possible’ to beat Springboks

Ireland and South Africa are the two top rated teams for a reason. Not one Aus player will step into the Irish or Springbok team at the moment. Aus can also not do what Ireland does so the real disrespect is to even say if Ireland can do it then so can we. It devaluates the Durban win big time which is bs.

11 Go to comments
T
Terry24 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

The draw suited and has suited the traditionl powers. Ireland and France who went from outside the top 8 to inside the top 4 were punished by being put in the same groups as the other top 2 teams. Even after beating a top 4 team each, they then had to face the other top 4 teams in the QF. Because of the draw, whichever top 4 team emerged from the cointoss was always going to have won 'The Hardest RWC ever' . Ireland and Scotland had a harder schedule than SA having to play each other the week before the quarter hindering prep for the quarter. How would SA have fared playing Scotland a week before France.

Did you watch the QF? Ireland did not choke against NZ. Weird comment for you to make especially after acknowledging the issues with the draw. Would have been nice to see the 4 favorites in the semis and see who would have won out then. I would imaghine that route would have been a harder win for SA/NZ than QF ambushes.


Ireland have not made it past a QF, that is true. But what you said was that Ireland choked in all these matches. Could you tell me which matches you think Ireland choked in? I can't think of any offhand.

227 Go to comments
S
SK 1 hour ago
'Are Razor’s All Blacks heading for an early exit in the Rugby Championship?'

The thing I would say that leaves a real sour taste is the treatment of Fozzie. Foster may not have achieved the same results as a Hansen or Henry and never once had an elevated win percentage like the luminaries that came before him but he won 3 Rugby Championships, a Tri Nations during 2021 and also got them to the World Cup final yet people were quick to diminish him and his achievements and gave Ryan and his assistants as well as the introduction of Schmidt much of the credit. Foster never had a good way with the media and always somehow ended up with a less than flattering sound bite which people would jump on. He may not have had the gravitas of a Hansen but he was a damn fine coach who was done dirty by the NZRU. He came within a hairs breadth of winning the world cup and if he won it Razor would still be the coach today. People are quickly finding out that while Razor is a fine coach perhaps international rugby coaching and coaching the All Blacks in general is not as easy as it appears on the surface and certainly not so easy that a coach like Razor can just step up into it and get the same level of success that he had in Super Rugby. This is not to say he will not succeed. Guardiola did finish 3rd in his first season at City and then won 6 out of the next 7 titles.

20 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

If all players were available for all 4 countries, this would be again the best international competition. SA and Argentina have proven the eligibility rules is something that must be scrapped

227 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

Exactly. The eligibility rule is what is stunting the growth in rugby the most. Not just in NZ and Aus, but all over the world. It benefits the players looking after their families to look for the best opportunities and those opportunities isn't always available in your country, but it is in other leagues around the world. It helps their growth because they then compete against other WC players regularly. It makes them better and the team better.

227 Go to comments
A
AD 1 hour ago
'Are Razor’s All Blacks heading for an early exit in the Rugby Championship?'

Interesting again Nick.


There restarts alone tell us a lot, particularly as ABs had seen the issue themselves.


I know it seems left field, but do you think that the omission of the SR player of the year (by most, but not all sources) Hoskins Sototu was indicative of an inflexible mindset by Razor?

20 Go to comments
