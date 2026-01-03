Raiding Lions heap more URC misery on struggling Sharks

Haashim Pead delivered a dramatic sting in the tail in Durban as the Lions edged a pulsating United Rugby Championship derby 23–22, breaking Sharks hearts with a try in the dying moments at Hollywoodbets Kings Park.

The visitors somehow found one final surge after spending much of the second half under heavy pressure and down a man. Replacement scrum-half Pead was the unlikely hero, darting over from close range with two minutes remaining to snatch a win that looked to have slipped beyond the Lions’ grasp.

The Lions exploded out of the blocks, playing with pace and ambition that caught the Sharks cold. Chris Smith opened the scoring with an early penalty before Etienne Oosthuizen crossed for the first try, converted to give the visitors a 10–0 lead inside the opening exchanges. When skipper Francke Horn powered over soon after, the Sharks were left stunned at 15–0 down before the game had settled.

The hosts gradually hauled themselves back into the contest through forward muscle and direct carries. Emmanuel Tshituka forced his way over to get them on the board, before Siya Kolisi’s strength from close range cut the deficit further. Jordan Hendrikse’s boot helped narrow the gap to 15–12, but Smith added another penalty to keep the Lions narrowly in front.

A key flashpoint arrived late in the half when Lions flanker Ruan Venter saw his yellow card upgraded to red following a head-on collision with Aphelele Fassi. The Sharks immediately sensed blood and capitalised just before the break, Jason Jenkins dotting down after sustained pressure, though a missed conversion left them trailing 18–17 at the interval.

With the numerical advantage, the Sharks dominated territory after the restart. They thought they had taken the lead through Emmanuel Tshituka, only for a knock-on in the build-up to rule it out. The pressure eventually told, however, when Bok flyer Edwill van der Merwe chased through a clever kick ahead to score, nudging the Sharks into a 22–18 lead despite another missed conversion from Hendrikse.

A monster scrum penalty and waves of second-half pressure suggested the Sharks had done enough, but the Lions refused to fold. With time ticking away, they forced their way back into the Sharks’ 22, kept their composure through multiple phases and finally cracked the defence. Pead snuck over from behind the scrum, sealing a remarkable raid and silencing Kings Park.

The Sharks now sit in 14th place on the URC table, with just two wins so far this season.