Quade Cooper has reportedly joined the Wallabies camp

5:02am, 25 July 2021

Veteran standoff Quade Cooper has reportedly joined up with the Wallabies and could be available to play the All Blacks in New Zealand next month.

The 70 cap Wallaby hasn’t been involved with the Australian national team since 2017, having fallen out of favour with former Wallabies head coach Michael Cheika.

It now seems that the 33-year-old Cooper could be set for a remarkable return.

“Quade Cooper is tonight joining the Wallabies on the Gold Coast. Cooper is coming in as a training player, but will travel to NZ with the squad and is an option for selection, if Australia suffer injuries,” wrote Michael Atkinson on Twitter.

Cooper, who made headlines this month with his ongoing Australian citizenship issues, was not listed in Dave Rennie’s most recent 42-man squad, which contains eight uncapped players, with four others having made their debuts against France this month.

“The connection this group is forming is growing every day and we’ve picked a squad of players here who are willing to work hard for each other,” said Rennie. “We know we’ve still got a way to go to get to where we want to be but that challenge is exciting and something we’re looking forward to.

“We have a great opportunity coming up in the Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup Tests to build on the momentum we picked up during a tough French Series.”

Wallabies squad for 2021 eToro Rugby Championship

Allan Alaalatoa (46, Brumbies, 27)

Tom Banks (14, Brumbies, 27)

Angus Bell (6, NSW Waratahs, 20)

Pone Fa’amausili* (uncapped, Melbourne Rebels, 24)

Lalakai Foketi* (uncapped, NSW Waratahs, 26)

Nick Frost* (uncapped, Brumbies, 21)

Jake Gordon (8, NSW Waratahs, 28)

Reece Hodge (46, Melbourne Rebels, 26)

Michael Hooper (c) (108, NSW Waratahs, 29)

Len Ikitau (2, Brumbies, 22)

Feleti Kaitu’u* (uncapped, Western Force, 26)

Andrew Kellaway (2, Melbourne Rebels, 25)

Marika Koroibete (37, Melbourne Rebels, 28)

Rob Leota* (uncapped, Melbourne Rebels, 24)

Noah Lolesio (5, Brumbies, 21)

Lachlan Lonergan (2, Brumbies, 21)

Ryan Lonergan* (uncapped, Brumbies, 23)

Tate McDermott (5, Queensland Reds, 22)

Fraser McReight (1, Queensland Reds, 22)

Andy Muirhead* (uncapped, Brumbies, 29)

Isi Naisarani (11, Melbourne Rebels, 26)

James O’Connor (55, Queensland Reds, 31)

Brandon Paenga-Amosa (12, Queensland Reds, 25)

Duncan Paia’aua* (uncapped, Toulon, 26)

Hunter Paisami (9, Queensland Reds, 23)

Jordan Petaia (8, Queensland Reds, 21)

Matt Philip (12 Tests, Melbourne Rebels, 27)

Tom Robertson (24, Western Force, 26)

Izack Rodda (25, Western Force, 24)

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (28, Queensland Reds, 24)

Pete Samu (10, Brumbies, 29)

Scott Sio (68, Brumbies, 29)

James Slipper (103, Brumbies, 32)

Darcy Swain (3, Brumbies, 24)

Lachlan Swinton (2, NSW Waratahs, 24)

Matt To’omua (57, Melbourne Rebels, 31)

Taniela Tupou (28, Queensland Reds, 25)

Jordan Uelese (13, Melbourne Rebels, 24)

Rob Valetini (7, Brumbies, 22)

Nic White (37, Brumbies, 31)

Harry Wilson (8, Queensland Reds, 21)

Tom Wright (5, Brumbies, 24)

*denotes uncapped