The PRO14 have postponed Munster and Leinster’s St Stephen’s Day derby in Limerick as Leinster ‘investigate’ findings of a recent PCR test.

The probe into the result will not be completed before the 26th.

A PRO14 statement reads: “The Round 9 Guinness PRO14 fixture between Munster Rugby and Leinster Rugby has been postponed.

“The game was due to take place on Saturday, December 26 in Limerick, however, Leinster Rugby are currently investigating the outcomes of some of the results from their latest round of Covid-19 PRC testing. Results of these investigations will not be returned in time to meet guidelines set by public health authorities in order for the game go ahead as planned.

“Having considered this, the PRO14 Rugby Medical Advisory Group has agreed that this fixture cannot go ahead as scheduled.

“PRO14 Rugby will examine potential dates in early 2021 to reschedule the game.”

