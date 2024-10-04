Premiership clubs block the England appointment of a Saracens coach

Saracens head of performance Phil Morrow has been blocked from joining the England set-up by Gallagher Premiership clubs. The Premiership owners have voted seven to three against the move because of a perceived conflict of interest.

Morrow, who recently signed a new four-year deal at Saracens, had been identified by England boss Steve Borthwick to replace Aled Walters as head of strength and conditioning. Walters left his England role in August to become head of athletic performance with Ireland.

England’s strength and conditioning department, as part of the latest professional game agreement, would play a key role in overseeing the individual development programmes of the country’s leading players.

Saracens boss Mark McCall had urged the clubs to approve Morrow’s dual role before the Premiership vote was taken, telling the BBC he hoped all parties “can come to an arrangement that suits everybody”.

McCall said: “I can understand why he is in demand because he is outstanding in his field. Hopefully small-mindedness doesn’t get in the way of a good decision.”

England start their autumn fixtures against New Zealand at Allianz Stadium on November 2 before hosting Australia, South Africa and Japan.