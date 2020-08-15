The Highlanders have flourished in the final match of Super Rugby Aotearoa for 2020, beating the Hurricanes 38-21 in Dunedin.
With the match all square 14-all at halftime, the Highlanders came alive in the third quarter of the match and a small Hurricanes fightback wasn’t enough to reverse the tide.
The Hurricanes were denied three tries during the game following intervention from the TMO which will no doubt be critiqued in the final wrap-up. Still, the Highlanders were undoubtedly the better team overall and can be proud of their final performance of the year.
More to come…
