Olympian Zac Ward set to start for Emerging Ireland

Olympian Zac Ward is set to start on the wing for Emerging Ireland on Wednesday against the Pumas in Bloemfontein.

The 25-year-old, who joined Ulster on a trial basis over the summer, has moved to the 15-man format of the game after starring for Ireland Sevens at the Olympic games, scoring a try in their quarter-final loss to Fiji.

He will be part of an Emerging Ireland team captained by Munster flanker Alex Kendellen as they begin their three-match tour in South Africa.

Ward is one of three Ulster players in the starting XV, alongside lock Harry Sheridan and flanker Cormac Izuchukwu.

Ireland will face the Western Force on Sunday before finishing their tour next Wednesday against the Cheetahs.

“The Pumas will present a real test, coming as it does in the first of three games in seven days,” head coach Simon Easterby said. “They’re a physical team who have come off a competitive Currie Cup campaign.

“The three games will ask different questions of the group and that is exactly the kind of environment we want to foster and to see how the players react to a pressurised and competitive environment. We had a good pitch session on Monday afternoon and the players are itching to get out there.

“We will be managing our resources given the close proximity of the games and it’s a younger and less experienced group than the one that competed two years ago. But the talent, energy and enthusiasm of this group has been obvious over the course of the last six days. We’re delighted to be here in Bloemfontein and the squad is ready to get going.”

Emerging Ireland

15. Ben O’Connor (UCC RFC/Munster)

14. Rob Russell (Dublin University FC/Leinster)

13. Sean O’Brien (Clontarf FC/Munster)

12. Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

11. Zac Ward (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster/Ireland Sevens)

10. Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

9. Matthew Devine (Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

1. Mark Donnelly (Cork Constitution FC/Munster)

2. Stephen Smyth (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

3. Jack Aungier (Clontarf FC/Connacht)

4. Harry Sheridan (Dublin University FC/Ulster)

5. Darragh Murray (Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)

6. Cormac Izuchukwu (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

7. Alex Kendellen (UCC RFC/Munster)(captain)

8. James Culhane (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Replacements

16. Gus McCarthy (UCD RFC/Leinster)

17. Alex Usanov (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

18. Ronan Foxe (Garryowen FC/Munster)

19. Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

20. Sean Jansen (Connacht)

21. Ethan Coughlan (Shannon RFC/Munster)

22. Jack Murphy (Clontarf FC/Ulster)

23. Jude Postlethwaite (City of Armagh RFC/Ulster)