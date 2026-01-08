Northampton Saints confirm season's end exits for two forwards

Northampton Saints have confirmed the departures of Sam Graham and Elliot Millar Mills at the end of the current campaign, bringing an end to the pair’s spells in the Black, Green and Gold.

It is understood the pair are heading to Newcastle Red Bulls.

“Both Sam and Elliot have made significant contributions to our environment,” said DoR Phil Dowson in a statement. “Sam came in from Doncaster and has grown immensely; he’s now one of the most effective and consistent back?row operators in the league, playing a key role in our PREM title win. Despite a significant long?term injury last season, he showed his character by attacking his rehab diligently, and he is now back to his best again.

“Sam’s leadership qualities are also clear to see, and he has helped set standards for the group throughout his time here at Saints. He has become a true Saintsman and brilliant person to have in the environment.

“Meanwhile Elliot’s story is unique. After the demise of Wasps he nearly fell out of the game, initially joining us on trial, but he departs the Club as a Scotland international.”

Back row Graham leaves having made 63 appearances for Saints, scoring eight tries since joining from Doncaster Knights in the summer of 2022. The 6’3, 112kg forward made his debut against Sale Sharks and quickly established himself as a regular across the back row.

“My time at Saints has been really special,” said Graham. “Coming in from a Champ club to an environment like this was a dream come true, and since then we’ve won a PREM title and created some amazing memories – being part of that group and that journey is something I’ll always treasure.

“I’ve loved my time at Saints, but it feels like the right moment to take the next step.”

Graham was a central figure during the club’s 2023/24 Gallagher PREM title-winning season, making more appearances than any other Northampton player. That campaign also included a standout moment in Europe, when he scored the match-winning try against Munster at Thomond Park in the Investec Champions Cup.

His leadership credentials saw him captain Saints on multiple occasions in the PREM Rugby Cup. After suffering a serious knee injury in October 2024, Graham completed a lengthy rehabilitation programme and returned to action this season in strong form.

Tighthead prop Elliot Millar Mills will also move on, having represented Saints 45 times. He initially arrived at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens on trial following Wasps’ administration, before earning a contract ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Millar Mills went on to feature regularly across domestic and European competitions, including a bench appearance in Northampton’s PREM Final victory over Bath. His performances at club level were rewarded with international recognition, making his Scotland Test debut during the 2024 Six Nations and adding further caps the following season.

“I’m incredibly grateful to Saints for the opportunity they gave me at a time when things were pretty uncertain in my career. Walking through the doors here and being welcomed the way I was is something I’ll never forget.”