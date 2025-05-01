Worcester Warriors rebuild: Nick Schonert among 6 stars on wishlist

Worcester Warriors are still keen on signing Nick Schonert when they return to the Championship next season, despite the tighthead prop this week signing with Japan Rugby League One outfit Mitsubishi Sagamihara Dynaboars.

South African-born Schonert, 33, had been looking for a new club after being released by Sale Sharks at the start of April, having made only one appearance for them this season.

Schonert played 110 games for Worcester. His only outing since undergoing Achilles tendon surgery last March came in a Premiership Cup defeat to Newcastle Falcons at Kingston Park in November.

Educated at Maritzburg College, he has agreed to a short-term deal with the Dynaboars, who sit ninth in the 12-team Division One, until the end of the season.

“I’m very excited to join Mitsubishi Sagamihara Dynaboars and look forward to experiencing rugby in Japan. I will do my best to bring my experience to the team and contribute to its success,” he told the Dynaboars website.

New Warriors boss Matt Everard has been building a squad ahead of the reformed club taking to the field again later this year and remains keen on landing Schonert, who is also looking for a longer-term deal in either the Premiership or Championship.

The Warriors are also leading the race to sign former Wales scrum-half Lloyd Williams, who is leaving Championship big guns Ealing Trailfinders when his contract ends this season.

Williams, who will be 36 in November, made over 250 appearances for Cardiff and also held talks with Harlequins, but they have since opted to sign Stu Townsend from Premiership rivals Exeter Chiefs.

Everard is also expected to return to Welford Road to sign Luton-born winger Josh Bassett, 33, who made 179 appearances for Wasps and scored 63 tries before being made redundant in October 2022.

Matt Kvesic has also been lined up for a third spell at the club, while Niall Annett and Matt Rogerson are also in line to sign for Sixways.