New Zealand Rugby re-sign Crusaders' pair until next World Cup

New Zealand Rugby has announced they have re-signed the Crusaders pair of Scott Barrett and Codie Taylor until the end of the next Rugby World Cup in 2027.

The three-year extensions for the two veteran All Black forwards is a major coup for Scott Robertson’s All Black forward pack.

After completely a non-playing sabbatical this year, hooker Codie Taylor was sensational on his return for the Crusaders.

The 33-year-old will continue bringing his valuable experience to the Crusaders and All Blacks despite flirtations with Japanese rugby. Taylor was seen visiting Japan during his time off which led to speculation he may be headed over.

“Having the opportunity to play through another World Cup cycle and pull on the jerseys I love for a few more years is awesome,” Taylor said in a statement.

“I’m grateful to New Zealand Rugby for allowing me to take a break this year as part of my last contract, and I’m feeling rejuvenated and excited about what’s to come.

“My wife Lucy and I are really settled in Christchurch with our young family, and it was an easy decision to remain here in New Zealand.”

Lock Barrett is one of the two favourites to become the next All Blacks captain under Robertson after their coach-captain relationship at the Crusaders, but he is already a key figure in the All Blacks.

After the departures of Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick, Barrett is considered an automatic starter in the second row for the All Blacks highlighting the importance of his re-signing.

The 30-year-old has 69 Test caps already to his name and could become an All Black centurion, while at the Crusaders he has skippered the club to four Super Rugby titles.

“Representing my club and country has always been a privilege and to have the opportunity to put my hand up for another World Cup cycle was a big motivation,” Barrett said of his re-signing.

“It’s great to have certainty for myself, Hannah, and our young son, and we’re excited about the next chapter.”

New All Blacks head coach Roberston was understandably chuffed to have kept the two leaders around for the next World Cup cycle.

“Scott and Codie bring leadership, talent, and energy to the teams they represent, but their positive influence goes beyond what they do on the field. They drive high standards every day and inspire those around them through their actions,” he said.

“Scott’s one of the most tactically astute players in the game and holds the respect and mana of his teammates and coaches, and Codie’s dedication to his craft is evident every time he steps on the field.

“To have them both recommit to the end of 2027 is great news for New Zealand rugby.”