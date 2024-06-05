Select Edition

Super Rugby Pacific

The Wallabies who need to star in the quarter-finals against the Kiwi teams

By John Ferguson
Fraser McReight of the Reds and Darcy Swain of the Brumbies. (Photos by Hannah Peters/Getty Images and by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

Finals rugby has arrived, after what has been the most entertaining and dramatic season of Super Rugby Pacific to date.

The gap between the Australian and New Zealand sides has closed if only a little, and this heightened jeopardy has brought hope that this year may be the year the Bledisloe gets a shakeup.

The change in dynamic has come from more rounded squads and performances from the Australian franchises.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

While teams’ improved cohesion has been evident, individual players have taken this year to really cement their status as test-level players ahead of a jampacked international season.

Local derbies are always good for head-to-head matchups but with three Kiwi-Aussie quarter finals coming up this weekend, the Aussies that standout against Kiwi opposition will surely shine a little extra in selectors minds.

Ahead of what is promised to be a stellar weekend of quarter finals, let’s go on Wallaby watch and highlight some key players and match ups coming up this weekend.

Fixture
Super Rugby Pacific
Chiefs
03:05
7 Jun 24
Reds
All Stats and Data

Fraser McReight, openside

The Reds’ openside flanker has had another great Super season for the Reds.

After seemingly beefing up in the offseason he’s been able to use his new weight in-and-around the breakdown with great effect.

Unlike many who put on weight, McReight has lost none of his speed and has continued to be a menace in open play, popping-up off his teammates’ shoulders and scoring a handful of tries.

He has finished the regular season with 12 steals, 127 carries for 687 metres and an impressive 178 tackles for a percentage of 96 per cent.

His direct adversary in Hamilton will be 18 cap All Black Luke Jacobson.

The pair will rarely cross paths on the night but their respective impact on the match will be noteworthy.

McReight will be judged on his tackle completion, his discipline at the breakdown and his ability to maintain his high work rate and support around the field.

Hunter Paisami, inside centre

The “Hit Man” has claimed more victims this season but what has been most impressive has been his double efforts and tactical gameplay.

He is one of the most damaging ball-running no.12s in Australia and has lightened the playmaking load on all three young flyhalves at the Reds.

He will need to go to another level as he goes up against a backline made up almost entirely of All Blacks.

Damien McKenzie will be sending Rameka Poihipi and Anton Leinart-Brown down Paisami’s channel all night, physically this won’t be a problem for the 24 capped Wallaby, but the ball movement might be.

The Chiefs have some of the best set piece strike plays in the comp and have regularly found holes in Australian defences.

Paisami will need all his experience as well as strength to be able to have a material effect on Friday night’s game.

Tate McDermott, halfback

The little general has found a new balance to his game, bringing out the best in the players around him.

A criticism of McDermott’s game has always been his pass, but in his newfound Zen under head coach Les Kiss it doesn’t appear to be hampering his game.

Finals rugby is all about scoreboard pressure and one sure way of securing that is territory.

McDermott will need to lighten the load on young Tom Lynagh when it comes to exiting their half.

Finals footy is all about the margins, making the right decisions consistently is key, McDermott is such an important player and leader for this side, he must call on all his experience if his side is to beat the odds and cause an upset on Kiwi soil.

Fixture
Super Rugby Pacific
Hurricanes
00:35
8 Jun 24
Rebels
All Stats and Data

Taniela Tupou, tighthead reserve

In a game where the Rebels’ backs will be against the wall the safety of a strong scrum will be a great comfort, and it is one area the Rebels will at the very least have parity.

Even during managed minutes, Tupou has shown he can turn the tide of a scrum on his own.

Although this is a huge skill and a great asset to the Rebels, the Melbourne side will need to see more from the “Tongan Thor” and perhaps, so too does new Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt.

Although he is a 130kg giant, Tupou comes alive in the loose, with a deft tip-on game and explosive speed, he must show he can do it for at least 45 minutes at the weekend.

Globally, Tupou is acknowledged as a dangerous prospect but the front row he is coming up against in Asafo Aumua and Xavier Numia might be two of the only front rowers in the competition which have his number in explosivity.

This is a great audition for what is to come at Test-level, because there’s no doubt Tupou will feature in Schmidt’s plans.

Tupou must focus on the here-and-now for the Rebels to have shot, his core skills and a hunger to carry must come to the fore.

Jordan Uelese, hooker

The ambiguous talent that is Uelese has finally found some form in 2024.

He has augmented the Rebels’ power game well and has played his part in turning their scrum into a weapon.

While his physical attributes are clear to see, his lineout throwing continues to be below Test-standard.

This has been exacerbating the struggles of an inexperienced lineout caller in the absence of injured Lukhan Salakai-Loto.

For Uelese, this weekend is about handling the pressure at lineout time and making sure his involvements around the field don’t attract penalties.

If he does these two things, he will do the Rebels and his Wallabies aspirations a world of good.

Andrew Kellaway, fullback

There are few who can say they have had as big an impact on the Rebels’ season as Kellaway; his running lines, kicking strategy and maturity has served the Melbourne side well.

Although he has spent most of his time at fullback, it is most likely he will appear on the wing for the Wallabies after a stellar season from Tom Wright at no.15 from the Brumbies.

Many undervalue Kellaway’s danger in attack, but his stats speak for himself: 10 linebreaks, 44 defenders beaten and 1,103 run metres.

They are game breaking numbers and it’s the kind of X-factor the Rebels will need if they want to be able to keep up with the ‘Canes.

The Rebels’ problem has not been scoring points, rather it’s about keeping teams to a number they can match, 29 points seems to be their magic number.

Fixture
Super Rugby Pacific
Brumbies
05:35
8 Jun 24
Highlanders
All Stats and Data

Tom Wright, fullback

The Brumby fullback is in the form of his career, and it has come less than 12 months after being snubbed from the Wallabies World Cup squad.

Wright is making all the right decisions and is not overplaying his hand, something which he has been guilty of in recent seasons.

This new found balance in his game is paired with a greater leadership role within the team, he can often be seen talking in the huddles and making his voice heard in and around the pitch.

He’s always been a good athlete with explosive power and speed as well as a mind for counter attacking, but he is now starting to become a more rounded and skilful rugby player.

He’s the third highest try scorer in SRP, which only stands to reason as he is one of the best at breaking the line and beating defenders in the comp.

His improved decision making, lethal attacking skills are now being complemented by a more physical presence in defence as well as a much smaller error count.

Risk taking is still a big part of his game and in finals footy the margins are so small and the consequences for mistakes are so large.

Showing he can play with maturity and restraint will be the biggest test for Wright at the weekend.

Darcy Swain, lock

The young lock has always walked close to the edge when it comes to aggression and it’s something he must do perfectly at the weekend.

Finals footy can be won and lost by how disciplined sides are, as scoreboard pressure is even more oppressive when the stakes are high.

Swaine must err on the side of caution when things get heated, because although it has been a risk, his aggression, physicality and competitive mindset are what set him apart from other young locks.

His skill in the defensive maul as well as work rate are some of the best in the country and the Brumbies will need him working overtime if they are to get the win at the weekend.

The Wallaby second row selections are wide open and in this finals series Swaine can show he is ready for test-rugby once again.

He is the right size, age and has the requisite experience to really cement himself as a test-lock, a SRP quarter final is not a bad place to show Schmidt his growth and skill.

Noah Lolesio, flyhalf

The previously maligned Brumby pivot has returned to Australian rugby after a brief stint in the French Top 14, as a much calmer, happier and more confident player.

This rediscovered confidence has seen Lolesio in some of his best club form to date and although there’s lots of exciting elements to his game currently, his game management is what is really standing out.

Ensuring the Brumbies are playing in the right parts of the field has been one of his key strengths, varying his kicking lengths, types and frequency has kept defences on the back foot.

This has meant he is playing with more time, allowing him to bring Wright and speedster Corey Toole into the game.

Lolesio must continue to leverage his x-factor players when the moment is right as well as control where on the field the game is being played.

If he continues his good game management and nails his goalkicking there then the Brums will be in the driver’s seat for the entire night in Canberra.

His mature gameplay has him firmly as the front runner to wear the Wallabies no.10 jersey, throughout this finals series he must show it all again in the high-pressure moments.

Comments

1 Comment
N
Nick 3 hours ago

These are the respective whose who of the aus sides, but I have relative confidence in most of them they’ll do their job. It’s the other players that I think will have to lift if Aus teams are to be successful on the weekend. For the reds, players like Tom Lynagh and his game management and tee kicking vs mckenzie, jock campbell and his control of the backfield and kicking game, john bryant against the physicality of finau, and the small wingers taking on two barnstorming chiefs wingers. For the brumbies, can Vella hold up his side of scrum with Pollard? Is tom hooper a legit 2nd rower? Can lonergan step up to white’s shadow?

Latest Features

FEATURE

George Hendy: 'I know if I perform at my best I can do some damage.'

The flame-haired wing has burst onto the scene in recent weeks and is riding a wave with Northampton's thrill seekers

FEATURE

Peter O’Mahony has passed the torch, but that old Munster fire remains

A talisman for his country and province, the legendary backrow is desperate to add to his trophy haul with a URC Final win

FEATURE

Brumbies and Reds have confidence but distracted Rebels require major upset

Brumbies and Reds can be optimistic tackling the Super Rugby Pacific play-offs but Rebels face a tall order.

Comments on RugbyPass

N
Nick 3 hours ago
The Wallabies who need to star in the quarter-finals against the Kiwi teams

These are the respective whose who of the aus sides, but I have relative confidence in most of them they’ll do their job. It’s the other players that I think will have to lift if Aus teams are to be successful on the weekend. For the reds, players like Tom Lynagh and his game management and tee kicking vs mckenzie, jock campbell and his control of the backfield and kicking game, john bryant against the physicality of finau, and the small wingers taking on two barnstorming chiefs wingers. For the brumbies, can Vella hold up his side of scrum with Pollard? Is tom hooper a legit 2nd rower? Can lonergan step up to white’s shadow?

1 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 4 hours ago
How can Rugby Australia fit five into four after Rebels' demise?

Excellent article again! I agree, key things are to use the money saved lower down the pyramid and to keep the best players in SR.

126 Go to comments
W
Westscot 5 hours ago
Damian de Allende: South Africa vs Ireland will be 'like a war'

Will be a fascinating series. The Boks have had bogey teams before, I think Wales was on a 4 game winning sequence against The Boks. Not sure how much the Home Advantage will count, Wales almost won at Loftus in 2022. England and The All Blacks, think that will be a good series too.

15 Go to comments
f
finn 7 hours ago
Damian de Allende: South Africa vs Ireland will be 'like a war'

Actually this isn’t a war, it isn’t a world cup, it probably isn’t even the most exciting test series this summer. If SA win 2-0 they’ll never shut up about it, but regardless of the result no one else will remember this series in 2 or 3 years time.

15 Go to comments
E
Egg 10 hours ago
The halftime speech that rallied the All Blacks in the Rugby World Cup final

Reminds me of that epic scene from that film. That halftime speech. Al Pacino’s character, describing the fight for the inches. Rousing stuff. Gooseflesh. Except that team actually fought back from behind and won.

26 Go to comments
J
John 13 hours ago
Damian de Allende: South Africa vs Ireland will be 'like a war'

Should be a good series…waits w popcorn

15 Go to comments
T
Turlough 13 hours ago
Damian de Allende: South Africa vs Ireland will be 'like a war'

He says the media disrespected us 38-3 back in 2017? Is he saying the Irish media disrespected them? Rassie is trying to create a unifying sense of injustice by Ireland against SA so that there is a common grievance to be righted in Loftus. Fair enough and maybe explains Etzebeths weird accusations. No-one remembers what Irish media said in 2017, was probably a euphoric sense of new ground broken for a rising Irish team against a Major World force. Whatever they said in Ireland it the reciminations in SA media would have been 1000000% worse. I think a sense of wanting to win in front of home supporters is better. The players wont buy the other nonsense.

15 Go to comments
N
Nickers 14 hours ago
How can Rugby Australia fit five into four after Rebels' demise?

4 is still one too many teams from Australia. Many of the wider squad of these teams are simply not up to SR standard. You would have to say the same for their coaching and support staff. Cutting the players who are not good enough from all Aussie teams, and redistributing the players that are left across three teams would put them in a much better place going forward. The most important thing is getting their teams winning again, and getting Australia good again to rekindle some interest in their team and the sport. They currently risk utter embarrassment and the bottom of the death spiral of rugby in Australia if they can’t find a way to be competitive at home World Cups and Lion Series. Drastic action is required to get the team in shape before these high profile challenges arrive on shore.

126 Go to comments
M
Mitch 15 hours ago
How can Rugby Australia fit five into four after Rebels' demise?

I’m confident Nick that there’s enough intelligence among Phil Waugh, Dan Herbert, Peter Horne and David Nucifora to get the re-distribution of players right. If Carter Gordon ends up in the NRL, how big of a blow is that to the flyhalf stocks in Aussie rugby? On another note, whoever coaches the Tahs will have some work to do around the tackle technique of Joseph-Aukuso Sua'ali'i after his send off in the State of Origin opener.

126 Go to comments
A
Anthony 15 hours ago
'There's a bit of Farrell, he doesn’t mind trying to throw a big hit'

Agreed Colin . If England are going to rebuild a new team then they must start with a 10 now that will be around in 5 years time and have gained experience at test level. Not the past sell by date players .

3 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 16 hours ago
How can Rugby Australia fit five into four after Rebels' demise?

“if Nucifora can get his hands dirty, deep and early, the right faces may yet reappear in the right places, and a green-and-gold phoenix rise from the ashes.” The right man for the job after his work in Ireland, but this is a very different rugby landscape. It will be a challenge. Looks as though Tupou is not going to Leinster, as I see Slimani now being talked about for the Dublin side. Tupou has not been a great success with the Rebels in my view. Disappointing, as one would have hoped a change of coach would have helped him return to his best form. he really looks overweight and unfit.

126 Go to comments
G
Gerald 16 hours ago
The halftime speech that rallied the All Blacks in the Rugby World Cup final

If it wasn’t for the ref the Boks should have won the ‘87 World Cup. If my Aunty had balls she would have been my Uncle. 😉

26 Go to comments
G
Gerald 16 hours ago
The halftime speech that rallied the All Blacks in the Rugby World Cup final

Time to move on. Two great sides, great game and any side could have won. Period.

26 Go to comments
C
Colin 16 hours ago
'There's a bit of Farrell, he doesn’t mind trying to throw a big hit'

The issue is Borthwick’s conservative approach to selection.

3 Go to comments
N
Nickers 17 hours ago
The race for All Blacks centre is far from run

Based purely on this SR season Proctor seems more adept at the core roles of a centre, but Reiko brings more individual brilliance with his size and speed. (not that Proctor is small or slow!) Proctor will no doubt find he gets a lot less time to do the things he does so well at international level, but he is clearly in contention and will definitely be in the squad. I think he has overtaken ALB as the no.1 contender. I would take Reiko as first choice, as the incumbent who has become a very good international centre, with Proctor to deputise. Reiko has had a worrying number of injuries this season which doesn’t usually bode well, so Proctor might find himself in the deep end regardless. It’s exciting to have a new coach with a reputation for selecting on form - previously all of these conversations had to be caveated with the fact that Fozzie will not do the obvious thing.

15 Go to comments
B
Beaudy 17 hours ago
David Pocock: ‘Climate change is an existential threat to the game we love’

“Those affected first and worst are those who have contributed least to the problem and have the least resources to adapt.” He hit the nail on the head

1 Go to comments
A
Andrew 18 hours ago
Chiefs name eight All Blacks in team to play the Reds

Come on Chiefs. Show us you are more than flat track bullies. Tight 5 has to step up.

1 Go to comments
B
BMac 19 hours ago
Five key reasons why the Crusaders' wheels fell off in 2024

Some interesting points and speculation on the pre season tour to UK was it really required, was the initial appointment of Penny the correct one also after a poor record in Australia and Japan, he improved in UK for a short time. Yes there were missing AB players but the quality of the rest still should have made top 8 and that is the failure of the coaching team. My biggest annoyance was Levi Amua not used correctly. this guy should be at some stage the AB go forward mid fielder similar to a Bundee Aki or Ma Nonu type bulldozer going forward, he was the most feared midfielder in last 2 seasons and came to Crusaders and was not used-I agree with the comment- _You can’t help but feel they underutilised one of their best players._

8 Go to comments
J
Jasyn 20 hours ago
The race for All Blacks centre is far from run

Proctor all day, especially since centre pairing combination and familiarity are so key. Rieko’s game is speed based and nothing else. Doesn't have a fend, distribution is average, has no kicking game at all, and once the predictable outside break attempts fail, he has nothing else. In the squad as wing cover but that should be about it. He’s done nothing all season.

15 Go to comments
A
Alex 21 hours ago
David Flatman: 'I love watching bone-shuddering tackles, monster ball carries and crushingly intense scrummaging'

Nailed it. I’m a dad of two young boys, who I now help to coach and played to a very low standard at uni. I was never blessed with size, strength or speed but I did put my head in the spokes of much larger blokes running at me and there’s something satisfying about tackling someone much bigger. On the flip side I’ve been run over more times than I care to count, but I get back up and that’s something I’d love my kids to take out of it. More than a lot of other sports rugby is also about mindset and that translates to so much more than just rugby. Like you said, it’s not for everyone, but I’ll certainly continue to tell my boys to smash other kids legally otherwise what’s the point!

4 Go to comments
