Rugby World Cup

Must-watch ‘Chasing the Sun 2’ available on RugbyPass TV from this Friday

By Jon Newcombe
Chasing the Sun 2

The highly acclaimed five-part documentary Chasing the Sun 2 is free to watch on RugbyPass TV from Friday September 13th, at 12:30 pm (BST).

The gripping series chronicles the journey of the Springboks as they strive to successfully defend the Rugby World Cup, resulting in a sequel every bit as dramatic as Chasing the Sun 1, which covered their path to glory in Japan in 2019 and can be watched again, by clicking here.

While the Springboks had been there and done it before, new and unforeseen challenges are never far away in professional sport and France in 2023 was no different.

Video Spacer

WATCH: Chasing the Sun Season 2 Trailer | RPTV

The brilliant Chasing the Sun 2, charting the inspiring story of the Springboks at Rugby World Cup 2023, is coming to RugbyPass TV on Friday 13 September.

Coming soon

Video Spacer

WATCH: Chasing the Sun Season 2 Trailer | RPTV

The brilliant Chasing the Sun 2, charting the inspiring story of the Springboks at Rugby World Cup 2023, is coming to RugbyPass TV on Friday 13 September.

Coming soon

Only New Zealand had ever gone back-to-back before and the reigning champions faced a daunting pool with the world’s number one team, Ireland, as their second opponents. The fall-out from that game shaped the rest of the campaign.

From the loss of prolific try-scoring hooker Malcolm Marx to the racism row involving Bongi Mbonambi and Tom Curry, Chasing the Sun 2 has every corner uncovered.

As with the first documentary, the series doesn’t hold back, giving an intimate glimpse into life inside the Springbok camp through a string of one-to-one interviews and beautifully shot behind-the-scenes footage.

With the charismatic Rassie Erasmus at the helm, there is never a dull moment and all hell breaks loose when the Springboks’ then Director of Rugby, along with head coach Jacques Nienaber, has the audacity to select a 7-1 bench split in the final against the All Blacks.

The success of such documentaries depends on total buy-in from those taking centre stage, and Chasing the Sun 2 has this in abundance.

Sequels can sometimes disappoint but this isn’t one of them: it’s pure ‘Boks-Office’ viewing.

Comments on RugbyPass

C
CK 19 minutes ago
Jake White: I'm amazed at how naive the All Blacks have become

He jumped ship at the Brumbies. A lot of the players were really upset with him.

20 Go to comments
M
Margaret Freemantle 38 minutes ago
Jake White: I'm amazed at how naive the All Blacks have become

Jake White ought to have been selected as the Wallabies coach, after a great stint with the Brumbies. Nothing but mess has followed for the green and gold!

20 Go to comments
M
MB 46 minutes ago
'Can we campaign for the Lions to flip tour and go to South Africa?'

The headline focuses on a jokey, throwaway line. The really interesting question is the one Andy Goode raised (assuming he’s right). I would love some in-depth analysis as to why, with a nation-wide interest which many other countries must envy, do they not make more money out of it.


Then again, in a country that is struggling financially, the answer may be quite straightforward.

14 Go to comments
A
AM 56 minutes ago
Experimental selection must stop for Joe Schmidt’s Bledisloe showdown

Not sure of your judgment here mate.


Two main problems for Aus are scrum and backline D.


AA and Slipper have to go. Bring in Scott Sio and Latu if they are free. Former played well for Exeter and Latu is playing well in France. They need then to find an additional tighthead. Nongoor is worse at scrum time than AA. Robertson is not a good scrummager either so may as well go for Pone as he at least is the best running prop in Aus with Bell. Until Blake is back.


Donaldson is a better 10 than Noah but both of them need a proper 12 and 15 to support their games. Paisami is not at international level so better off going for 40 mins of Kerevi and Reece Hodge as Hodge can help with kicking game and can drop back to 15.


Wright is too inconsistent and lacks judgment. Better off with Hodge and Kellaway or the 15 from the Reds. Need some proper speed on the wing so go with the 7s guy.


McReight isn’t international level. He gets blown off the ball and his D is not as good as Tizzano. So better off with the former and load up size at 8 and blindside. Agree with Leota choice.


Then you obviously have Skelton, the Arnold Bros and guys like Samu who are playing well OS and Samu better in attack than McReight and Tizzano but not as good as Tizzano in D.


With those guys in the team is much more competitive.

6 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
'Can we campaign for the Lions to flip tour and go to South Africa?'

Just asking for a friend, but when was the Lions tour cancelled?


And are you suggesting South Africa should segregate into different teams of different race group?

14 Go to comments
S
Sumkunn Tsadmiova 1 hour ago
Former Wallabies react to Australia’s record loss to Argentina

Whats would Hoiles know. Oz has produced some great flankers. And Hoiles is nowhere near any of them. Only "famous" for asking Grinning Eddy if he and the boys were "lubed up" back in the day. Takes a fair bit to be by far the biggest idiot of the 2 when you're with Eddie......

0 Go to comments
L
Lulu 1 hour ago
Experimental selection must stop for Joe Schmidt’s Bledisloe showdown

Never liked the wallabies but to see where they are now is very sad. Always had such skillful and intelligent players.

HAve to get the Koko boys to lace up.

6 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

I hear he's going well...

194 Go to comments
B
BM 2 hours ago
The All Blacks' backline is to blame for Robertson's unflattering record

9 CAM ROIGARD 10 RUBEN LOVE 11 CALEB CLARK 12 JORDIE BARRETT 13 BILLY PROCTOR 14 WILL JORDAN 15 BEAUDEN BARRETT wou[d be my starting back-line in Sydney if Cam has two NPC's for C-M first!........then maybe RA would donate JOE S back LIKE ALL THE OTHER NZ COACHES they've fired in years past to allow him the chance to be a real back attack coach with Razor here after two further cricket scores following Argie's Record!

67 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
'Can we campaign for the Lions to flip tour and go to South Africa?'

This kind of talk is silly. What kind of precedent would this create?


Ireland will soon be asking to postpone the World Cup until they’re ready, or get a favourable draw.

14 Go to comments
B
BM 2 hours ago
The All Blacks' backline is to blame for Robertson's unflattering record

NPC STANDINGS AS AT TODAY PLEASE RP TEAM!

67 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
Why England should host 'magnetic' Test series against southern hemisphere giants

It feels like the Nations Championship is what should have been in place for the last 10-15 years, and now we are very ready for tours again. I'm already restructuring my life so that I can follow the ABs on that tour.

21 Go to comments
B
BM 3 hours ago
Springbok compares current All Blacks to team who lost 2023 World Cup Final

N.P. C. STANDINGS AFTER ROUND 6 TODAY PLEASE RP STAFF?

3 Go to comments
N
Nickers 3 hours ago
Why England should host 'magnetic' Test series against southern hemisphere giants

No they are perfect - always leave them wanting more. A score that is never settled is the best storyline of them all.

21 Go to comments
M
Margaret Freemantle 3 hours ago
Experimental selection must stop for Joe Schmidt’s Bledisloe showdown

It amuses me that the Brumbies have been by far the most successful SR team for 20 years yet no one wants to pick them(except me). Try Ryan Lonergan as halfback for a start!

6 Go to comments
C
CK 3 hours ago
Jake White: I'm amazed at how naive the All Blacks have become

I wrote about rugby from a documentary space a few times. During one of these forays, back in 2015, the process I went through included researching New Zealand rugby and how it connects to community. My personal opinion after doing that research (which included interviews with NZ rugby's school administrators and coaches) was that one of New Zealand's core strengths was connecting their elite teams with their communities, and connecting rugby in general with the values that underpin it. WHat this meant, practically, was that at a very junior level, inclusion was encouraged by NZ rugby when they engaged with schools. Everyone who wanted to play should get an opportunity to play, and it wasn't a case of pick the big kid and give him the ball. There was also a genuine belief among those I interviewed that just playing rugby was the goal for most young kids. Not representing the All Blacks. That would come later. But the jol with pals in a community that saw you play was the main thing.


To a certain extent, I think the Springboks have begun to achieve these connections where previously they did not exist in an inclusive way, and we're reaping those rewards. ANd it isn't just Rassie who has been part of that journey. Alister Coetzee made his contribution, Bafana Nhleko, Rito, Hlungwani, Mzwandile Stick... and many, many others. Players like Eben have played a role. Willie. Lukhanyo. Sekekete.

20 Go to comments
C
Cosmo 3 hours ago
Jake White: I'm amazed at how naive the All Blacks have become

Good comment

20 Go to comments
B
BM 3 hours ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

HMM! ------ESPECIALLY IF CAM ROIGARD IS BACK BY THEN~!!!

194 Go to comments
B
BM 3 hours ago
Squatting ‘around 170kgs’: All Black Cam Roigard targets NPC return

Great news Cam about early comeback in NPC for COUNTIES-MANAKAU ...they can be more of a threat now! Can we get updated NPC now that Wellington Lions SHOULD be top now today's win is added??? please RUGBY PASS TEAM!!!

6 Go to comments
O
OJohn 4 hours ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

That's because he has some integrity unlike Cheika or Jones. And he's an honorary Queenslander after 2011.

194 Go to comments
