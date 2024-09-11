Must-watch ‘Chasing the Sun 2’ available on RugbyPass TV from this Friday

The highly acclaimed five-part documentary Chasing the Sun 2 is free to watch on RugbyPass TV from Friday September 13th, at 12:30 pm (BST).

ADVERTISEMENT

The gripping series chronicles the journey of the Springboks as they strive to successfully defend the Rugby World Cup, resulting in a sequel every bit as dramatic as Chasing the Sun 1, which covered their path to glory in Japan in 2019 and can be watched again, by clicking here.

While the Springboks had been there and done it before, new and unforeseen challenges are never far away in professional sport and France in 2023 was no different.

WATCH: Chasing the Sun Season 2 Trailer | RPTV The brilliant Chasing the Sun 2, charting the inspiring story of the Springboks at Rugby World Cup 2023, is coming to RugbyPass TV on Friday 13 September. Coming soon WATCH: Chasing the Sun Season 2 Trailer | RPTV The brilliant Chasing the Sun 2, charting the inspiring story of the Springboks at Rugby World Cup 2023, is coming to RugbyPass TV on Friday 13 September. Coming soon

Only New Zealand had ever gone back-to-back before and the reigning champions faced a daunting pool with the world’s number one team, Ireland, as their second opponents. The fall-out from that game shaped the rest of the campaign.

From the loss of prolific try-scoring hooker Malcolm Marx to the racism row involving Bongi Mbonambi and Tom Curry, Chasing the Sun 2 has every corner uncovered.

As with the first documentary, the series doesn’t hold back, giving an intimate glimpse into life inside the Springbok camp through a string of one-to-one interviews and beautifully shot behind-the-scenes footage.

With the charismatic Rassie Erasmus at the helm, there is never a dull moment and all hell breaks loose when the Springboks’ then Director of Rugby, along with head coach Jacques Nienaber, has the audacity to select a 7-1 bench split in the final against the All Blacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The success of such documentaries depends on total buy-in from those taking centre stage, and Chasing the Sun 2 has this in abundance.

Sequels can sometimes disappoint but this isn’t one of them: it’s pure ‘Boks-Office’ viewing.