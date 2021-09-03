'Must read' - Clive Woodward the subject of latest Erasmus Twitter barb

6:21am, 03 September 2021

Rassie Erasmus has taken aim at former England head coach Clive Woodward in his latest foray on Twitter, re-igniting the Lions’ series feud that played out in late July and August.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Springboks Director of Rugby is currently preparing for a Misconduct Hearing with World Rugby, but found time to aim a quick backhand at Woodward, who had been heavily critical of his ‘antics’ during the British & Irish Lions series.

The two had been back and forth at each other during the series, with Woodward calling a Erasmus a distraction and ‘comical’ after he appeared as a waterboy during the three match Test series.

“It is clear that Erasmus has started taking over again, he is running around in a tracksuit and donning the water carrier bib even though — as Gatland observed last week — he never seems to dispense any water, nor even carry a bottle!,” Woodward wrote in a July column. “He never forgets his clipboard, though.

“It looked comical, it was comical, and I am surprised South African Rugby are allowing it to happen.

“Erasmus is still coaching the team in all but name, but that’s not his job. He needs to butt out.”

Erasmus replied at the time to Woodward, saying: “I wouldn’t listen to too much of Clive Woodward. He doesn’t matter to me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Erasmus is not letting it lie however, taking another poke at the World Cup winning coach turned pundit. The 48-year-old tweeted – along with a screengrab of a Daily Mail headline from Woodward’s column: “Must read guys!! Not sure if you can still find the link!! So much knowledge here !!!! (Long ago 0 – 3 )”

Must read guys!! Not sure if you can stil find the link!! So much knowledge here !!!! (Long ago 0 – 3 ) pic.twitter.com/NZU9eEHXq7 — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) September 3, 2021

In reply to one account who politely questioned his penchant for social media given his current dramas, Erasmus replied: “…”after your monologue you have some reputation to repair” I would not use the word repair , but you are very close to the right word!!! That day will come my friend.”

"after your monologue you have some reputation to repair" I would not use the word repair , but you are very close to the right word!!! That day will come my friend — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) September 3, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Erasmus is gearing up for an unprecedented legal showdown with World Rugby.

His video criticism of the match officials following the defeat for the Springboks in the opening Test on July 24 resulted in a misconduct charge being issued against him by World Rugby on August 2 and Erasmus. He is preparing for a hearing at a yet to be confirmed date, but is expected to plead not guilty to the charges against him and SA Rugby.