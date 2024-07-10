Montpellier replace ex-England prop Williams with convicted Frenchman

Montpellier have parted ways with former England tighthead Harry Williams after just one season, as reported by RugbyPass.

The 32-year-old joined the Top 14 outfit at the beginning of the season and went on to make 13 appearances for the club in a campaign where they maintained their status in France’s top tier by winning a relegation play-off against Grenoble.

The club have agreed to terminate the 19-cap England international’s contract a year early to allow him to explore “other horizons”.

RugbyPass have reported that the former Exeter Chiefs star could be in line for a return to the Gallagher Premiership, with both Sale Sharks and Saracens looking for a new tighthead.

Williams’ exit comes just a week after Montpellier announced the signing of one-cap France international Wilfrid Hounkpatin from Castres on a three-year deal.

The tighthead was handed a twelve-month prison sentence in April for domestic violence, suspended over a two-year probation period.

The club have also signed another disgraced France prop Mohamed Haouas, who was also sentenced to a year in prison for a violent assault on his wife.

He appealed the sentence and is yet to see any jail time on the back of the conviction.

That conviction came just a year after he was handed a 15-month suspended sentence for his role in a spate of burglaries in 2014.

Haouas spent six seasons in Montpellier before joining Biarritz in 2023 but is now set to return. After resigning the prop, Montpellier said in a statement: “Despite Mohamed’s past mistakes, president Mohed Altrad decided to give him a second chance, underlining the club’s commitment to social inclusion and rehabilitation.

“Mohamed Haouas will return to the GGL Stadium this summer on a one-year contract, conditional on exemplary behaviour. As part of its commitment to social reintegration, the MHR will provide additional support to Mohamed Haouas off the field, in collaboration with the Centre for the Care of Perpetrators of Domestic Violence.”