Montpellier replace ex-England prop Williams with convicted Frenchman

By Josh Raisey
Harry Williams of Exeter Chiefs looks on during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Leicester Tigers and Exeter Chiefs at Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Leicester, England.

Montpellier have parted ways with former England tighthead Harry Williams after just one season, as reported by RugbyPass.

The 32-year-old joined the Top 14 outfit at the beginning of the season and went on to make 13 appearances for the club in a campaign where they maintained their status in France’s top tier by winning a relegation play-off against Grenoble.

The club have agreed to terminate the 19-cap England international’s contract a year early to allow him to explore “other horizons”.

RugbyPass have reported that the former Exeter Chiefs star could be in line for a return to the Gallagher Premiership, with both Sale Sharks and Saracens looking for a new tighthead.

Williams’ exit comes just a week after Montpellier announced the signing of one-cap France international Wilfrid Hounkpatin from Castres on a three-year deal.

The tighthead was handed a twelve-month prison sentence in April for domestic violence, suspended over a two-year probation period.

The club have also signed another disgraced France prop Mohamed Haouas, who was also sentenced to a year in prison for a violent assault on his wife.

He appealed the sentence and is yet to see any jail time on the back of the conviction.

That conviction came just a year after he was handed a 15-month suspended sentence for his role in a spate of burglaries in 2014.

Haouas spent six seasons in Montpellier before joining Biarritz in 2023 but is now set to return. After resigning the prop, Montpellier said in a statement: “Despite Mohamed’s past mistakes, president Mohed Altrad decided to give him a second chance, underlining the club’s commitment to social inclusion and rehabilitation.

“Mohamed Haouas will return to the GGL Stadium this summer on a one-year contract, conditional on exemplary behaviour. As part of its commitment to social reintegration, the MHR will provide additional support to Mohamed Haouas off the field, in collaboration with the Centre for the Care of Perpetrators of Domestic Violence.”

Comments on RugbyPass

T
Turlough 19 minutes ago
Ireland provide crucial update amid fears of extensive injury list

That’s fine. That’s enough to have a decent crack at SA. Last game of season, everything can go into the fire.

1 Go to comments
r
rory 30 minutes ago
The ‘slow poison’ that Rassie Erasmus loved about his Springboks

What pleases one is the respect for each other in the comment section. Ireland have been on top of their game for a few years now and it was a real pity that the Boks could not meet them in the WC final. Although Boks Vs ABs is as good as it gets. Interesting to see the development and evolving regarding the SA backs and looking forward to see how it plays out come the rugby championships. Somehow I think the Boks will still like to keep it tight. The try Murray scored as the pod attacked from the halfway line was sublime. The Boks can expect more of this with variations. James Lowe always such a stalwart who gives100% every match must have had a dreadful night. Poor man. Hopefully we see a proper test with limited mistakes, each team playing to it's strengths and no card ot TMO interference

10 Go to comments
D
David 1 hours ago
Josh Ioane becomes the latest All Black to agree move to Ireland

Ireland have been mining (poaching) the Chiefs backs for a long time. Three former Chiefs made the W Cup team of the tournament, (Lowe, Ake and Big Ben for Tonga) players who were not considered good enough to make the ABs. No wonder they took the money and a better chance of playing Int. rugby.

3 Go to comments
T
Toaster 1 hours ago
Josh Ioane becomes the latest All Black to agree move to Ireland

There’s their next first five 😂 JGP Ioane Bundee Nankivell Lowe Hansen Carbery Go on do it!!

3 Go to comments
R
Rob 1 hours ago
Schalk Burger responds to 'broken record' criticism of Bok tactics

1. It’s within the laws 2. Nothing stopping the opposition from doing the same. 3. The sport has changed and can’t be compared with other eras, just like we can’t realistically pick a world XV across generations.

14 Go to comments
T
Toaster 1 hours ago
England expose All Blacks' vulnerability and should strive to level Series

Actually a good summary from Gregor Paul for a change and I agree Very good points about the second test syndrome In 2014 a stacked side win by 5 and 1 points in test 1 and 2 In fact the ABs have had a margin of 0-3 points in their last five games against England with an additional 12 point loss of course This match will be no different with I expect largely the same personnel Razor and co seemed naturally relieved last week but I hope they have really focused the team this week If we don’t improve we will lose regardless

2 Go to comments
A
Adrian 1 hours ago
Will Noah Lolesio be spat out of the Wallabies' revolving fly-half door?

Thanks Nick. My views exactly. I’ d still keep him for game 2, but he's just as I always thought…a passer or kicker, not a thinker. Having ball players White inside him and Simone outside of him at the Brumbies probably stymied his development, but really, if he's a thinker he should be able to do it, now that he is “allowed “ The reason I’d keep him for game 2 is for team stability. I think that Lynagh is much more of a managing 5/8, with all of the skills. His kicking is sweet and long, and delivered off the tee under pressure…unlike Lolesio. It’s a shame and all, given that the guy is a good footballer, but Lynagh is better. I’d bring Lynagh on a bit earlier in game 2, to give him time with Gordon. I hope (and assume) they'll keep up the possession game and speed up the ball delivery. Gaps will open and/or the backs will be ready as Lynagh, Wright, Dungunu, Kelleway and to some extent Flook showed in Game 1.

3 Go to comments
m
mitch 1 hours ago
Will Noah Lolesio be spat out of the Wallabies' revolving fly-half door?

One of the players said this week that Schmidt wanted them to be kicking to the wide channels so hence why I don’t thing he was too upset. Of course you’re right quick pass to Wright and support and you score all day long.

3 Go to comments
M
Mitch 1 hours ago
Will Noah Lolesio be spat out of the Wallabies' revolving fly-half door?

If Joe coaches the Wallabies beyond the Lions series, I think Tom Lynagh will be his preferred #10.

3 Go to comments
B
BeegMike 2 hours ago
Alan Quinlan poses question to RG Snyman after tackle on Craig Casey

Selective memory seems to be a big issue up North

84 Go to comments
L
Lloyd 2 hours ago
Wallabies far from perfect but ‘stressful’ Schmidt era starts on winning note

Good to read mature/perceptive analysis. Thank you sir. Look forward to watching the game to game improvements. Like this game brought out: clean ball presentation, organised pods, well structured rucks, constant scanning, positional accuracy, threat presentations, connectivity, spatial awareness, clean/simple/fast set pieces…above all minimised chaos. Like to add my 2cents: The Tom Wright try was manufactured over time. By constantly returning kicks wth kicks to lay a foundation of predictability. This caused the mother of all assumptions by the opposition who basically switched off and started jogging back/sideways for a probable line-out. Nek minit, our man senses the lack of urgency and took full advantage.

6 Go to comments
N
NeilB_Denver 2 hours ago
England expose All Blacks' vulnerability and should strive to level Series

On the negative side, Robertson, given he knew all about the rush D England would bring and had plenty of England footage to reference in preparing his team, didn’t really do that well at dealing with England’s blitz. But on the positive - and credit it to him it being his first game in charge, he made some decisive, tactical calls when he realized something different was needed and which ultimately, got him his first win. England know all too well about coaches who don’t have a plan B in their pocket and keep doing the same thing with the same players over and over in the hope it will eventually work. That Robertson didn’t shows good decision making on his part. As Tony Soprano once said, more is lost through indecision than wrong decision.

2 Go to comments
B
BeegMike 2 hours ago
Andy Farrell to reach major milestone in Springbok rematch

Those are impressive stats. You have to go as far back as 2021 to see Ireland losing two games in a row. It is going to take something special from the Boks to make that happen again.

2 Go to comments
B
BeegMike 2 hours ago
Schalk Burger responds to 'broken record' criticism of Bok tactics

Agree with Schalk, this guy is starting to embarrass himself. He has a Springbok issue not a 6-2 issue. If he had a true issue with 6-2, he would have been as critical about it when Ireland tried it too. Selective memory makes you look stupid.

14 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
Schalk Burger responds to 'broken record' criticism of Bok tactics

I doubt even 1% of rugby fans have any kind of issue with this. It is a tactic like any other that comes down to execution rather than theory. Teams have to innovate in line with the game and rules. The game is so forward and collision dominated at the moment, and is also very slow, so having two sets of extra large forwards makes complete sense. It is a perfect response to the current environment. It is dishonest for pundits to keep saying this is some how “dangerous”. Also debatable if it even gives any kind of advantage. SA have won their last 4 games against other top teams by a combined 10 points. Hardly evidence of an unfair advantage or dangerous tactics being deployed.

14 Go to comments
F
Flankly 2 hours ago
Schalk Burger responds to 'broken record' criticism of Bok tactics

The concepts of 5:3, 6:2, 7:1 etc are meaningless from a Laws perspective. You are entitled to bring any bench player on as a forward or a back, and at any time during the game. The only restriction is that a player coming into a front row position must be qualified for that exact position (TH, LH, Hooker) in this format of rugby. Even then, there is no technical requirement for there to be any such players on the bench. As long as you have the six front rowers in the squad of 23 you’re good. It never happens, but technically your replacement front rowers could be starters in other positions. In that case your bench could have eight hybrid players, eight scrum-halves, or whatever. So to stop “discriminating against backs” you would have to completely change the model and be explicit about which positions a specific substitute can be assigned to. That’s nuts in general, but it also raises the point that key positions like FlyHalf and FullBack are not even mentioned in the Laws. This seems to be a discussion about small margins anyway. Is a Bomb Squad of six forwards really that different from a Bomb Squad of five forwards? The scary thing about the Bok Bomb Squad is not the number of people, or whether they come on simultaneously, but the fact that they are comparable in quality to the starting pack. Or, to put it differently, if the Bomb Squad was a major step-down in quality from the starting pack then the bleating and whining would not take place. By the way, if it is dangerous to have fresh players playing against tired ones then should it be illegal to fail to use your substitutes?

14 Go to comments
J
John 3 hours ago
Schalk Burger responds to 'broken record' criticism of Bok tactics

Change the rules to say ‘Whatever Matt wants to do’

14 Go to comments
T
Toaster 3 hours ago
Schalk Burger responds to 'broken record' criticism of Bok tactics

I’m sure the Irish don’t want a failed Aussie complaining on their behalf So what - it’s different and it works for the Boks In fact other teams have employed it since They have a player like Kwagga who can play in the backs which helps The 7-1 is risk v reward as it only takes a key injury or two especially in the first half to scupper the effect and have the opposite Also the 6-2 if the starters aren’t performing then it loses its impact too There is discussion about the merits of the ABs doing it given Englands scrummaging issues but I don’t believe it will happen I can’t think of a forward other than Ardie who could play in the backs and I can’t imagine he would be keen They would have to start BB and McKenzie or drop one of BB or Perofeta then have perhaps a half back and someone like Rieko who can cover midfield and wing Funnily England could do it as Earl played 12 against Japan

14 Go to comments
s
steve 3 hours ago
Schalk Burger responds to 'broken record' criticism of Bok tactics

It's within the laws so no problem. In fact it's actually very innovative.

14 Go to comments
D
Dan 3 hours ago
Schalk Burger responds to 'broken record' criticism of Bok tactics

Burger spouts utter 💩 at all times to keep his other SA thickos happy. He is a clear case for the dangerous combination of a third world education and ‘CTE. And a primary reason for his other SA thickos also spewing an enormous amount of ignorant 💩 at all times.

14 Go to comments
