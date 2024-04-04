130kg France prop given suspended sentence for attack on partner

France prop Wilfrid Hounkpatin has received a suspended prison sentence for domestic violence at a court sitting in France.

The 32-year-old – who appeared for Les Bleus in 2021 – faced charges in January following allegations of an attack on his partner.

The giant tighthead was convicted on Wednesday, resulting in a twelve-month prison sentence suspended over a two-year probation period.

During his probation Hounkpatin is under strict conditions to avoid reoffending.

Failure to comply could result in actual imprisonment.

As part of the probation terms Hounkpatin is forbidden from visiting his ex-partner’s residence – although exceptions are made for childcare purposes. He is also required to participate in a course on intra-family violence and is barred from carrying weapons of any kind.

Public prosecutor Claire-Marie de Agostini remarked on the necessity for individuals respected in professional settings, such as rugby, to maintain that respect within their personal lives. “It’s a bit like an amateur rugby team against the France national team when you see the clash of sizes,” said De Agostini.

The case details revealed a moment of anger stemming from the victim’s discovery of Hounkpatin’s cheating through his phone which ultimately led to a physical confrontation.

Hounkpatin’s now ex-partner – who is the mother of his three children – took his phone from him and discovered the cheating. The 6’4, 130kg prop slammed her onto a mattress-less bed frame after kicking down a door in order to to get his phone back and “control her”.

“I exerted pressure on the lower neck… I was never violent with her. I try to contain my force as best as possible,” he told the court.

While it was his first act of physicial violence against his partner, the court heard how it came following years of psychological abuse on his, with the victim noting a change in Hounkpatin’s behaviour correlating with his success and increased earnings in rugby.

In his defence Hounkpatin claimed the emotional strain of professional rugby has taken a toll on him, describing players such as himself as “pieces of meat” used by the sport. He highlighted the personal challenges faced in balancing the physical demands of his rugby career with family life.

The case is strikingly similar to that of Mohamed Haouas who was convicted of a similar attack on his wife, after he slapped her violently after catching her smoking. Haouas received a one-year prison sentence for domestic violence. The Montpellier prop got an adjustable sentence and managed to avoid jail.