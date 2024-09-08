Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
34 - 19
FT
19 - 50
FT
68 - 14
FT
37 - 29
FT
62 - 5
FT
36 - 12
FT
36 - 32
FT
16 - 34
FT
24 - 25
FT
41 - 24
FT
14 - 41
FT
18 - 12
FT
67 - 27
FT
25 - 19
FT
25 - 14
FT
24 - 18
FT
Wednesday
03:05
Super Rugby Pacific

Moana Pasifika sign former Hurricanes first five-eighth

By Ben Smith
(Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

Moana Pasifika have signed Wellington Lions and former Hurricanes first five-eighth Jackson Garden-Bachop for the 2025 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 29-year-old, son of former All Black and Samoa international Stephen Bachop and former Black Fern Sue Garden-Bachop, has Maori, Samoan, French Polynesian and Cook Island ancestry.

After stints with the Rebels and Hurricanes in Super Rugby, Bachop joined CA Brive in France D2 for the 2023/24 season.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

He returned to the Lions for this provincial season, having previously captured an NPC title in 2022 with his hometown province.

“I’m really excited to be a part of such an exciting movement that’s been growing for the last few years both on and off the field,” said Garden-Bachop.

“It’ll be very special to connect with my Pacific heritage. I’ve always been proud to be a Pacific Islander but it’s never been a part of my heritage that I’ve ever been immersed in. So I’m looking forward to learning more about myself and my people.”

Head Coach of Moana Pasifika, Fa’alogo Tana Umaga said: “Jackson is a talented player who brings valuable experience, leadership and playmaking skills, boosting Moana Pasifika’s backline.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re grateful to secure his services for next season and look forward to welcoming him to the team.”

Recommended

Waratahs sign six new players for 2025 including Hurricanes lock

The Hawaiian ex-defensive lineman who learnt rugby in four years before USA debut

INTERVIEW

The Durban-born former Australia U20 rep who is now Japan's strike centre

INTERVIEW

The good news for the All Blacks

OPINION

The Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup is in full swing - catch every match live on RugbyPass TV or via your local broadcaster! Watch here

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

2

Scott Robertson reflects on the All Blacks’ Freedom Cup loss to Springboks

3

Racing 92 terminate Siya Kolisi's contract

4

How Wallace Sititi fared in All Blacks starting debut against Springboks

5

All Blacks lose their ‘Pieter-Steph’ for Freedom Cup decider against Boks

6

Fissler Confidential: England coach contenders and D-Mac Top 14-bound

7

Assistant coach’s warning for Springboks as All Blacks look to bounce back

8

The 'excited' Irishman fighting hard for Steve Borthwick's England

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

What the Springboks must do to reach Richie McCaw levels

Pragmatism is required from Rassie Erasmus' evolving group if South Africa are to scale new heights.

LONG READ

Mick Cleary: 'It's up to Steve Borthwick to make England's brave new world work'

The RFU's new Professional Game Agreement places more control in the head coach's hands, but more pressure upon his shoulders.

LONG READ

From euphoria to scandal: French rugby's summer of unmitigated woe

A year after the Rugby World Cup feelgood, the French game has lurched from crisis to crisis.

Comments on RugbyPass

g
ga 17 minutes ago
The good news for the All Blacks

He got carded as it was cynical. Not too sure what the issue is with that?

24 Go to comments
g
ga 21 minutes ago
The good news for the All Blacks

I don't understand your obsession with the Boks playing against the ABs when the ABs are a man down. The Boks didn't force Scott Barrett to give Malcolm Marx a Cheapshot cleanout at Twickenham in the "cash-grab friendly" (ABs vs Fiji in San Diego???). The Boks didn't force Sam Cane to tackle high in the World Cup Final and for the reffing team to go through the "protocols" to send him off. As much as online SA fans give the whole of SA a bad wrap, you don't do your Kiwi countrymen any favours.

24 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 23 minutes ago
The good news for the All Blacks

This is true 😔

24 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 23 minutes ago
The good news for the All Blacks

This is true

24 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 24 minutes ago
The good news for the All Blacks

It’s distasteful. All cynical play is distasteful.


And there was a fair amount of it from both teams.

24 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 29 minutes ago
The good news for the All Blacks

I guess so. “Ben Smith” is just so predictable. Fully expected this article by Monday.


I won’t lose my sh-t though when the article comes out about how Ireland can regain the no.1 spot.

24 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 34 minutes ago
The good news for the All Blacks

I believe he’s not a real person, so it’s more RP that gets under my skin.

24 Go to comments
J
Jen 38 minutes ago
The good news for the All Blacks

😂

24 Go to comments
J
Jen 39 minutes ago
The good news for the All Blacks

Crikey. He must’ve been drunk when he wrote that.

24 Go to comments
C
Chiefs Mana 41 minutes ago
The good news for the All Blacks

You indirectly pay his bills

24 Go to comments
J
Jen 41 minutes ago
The good news for the All Blacks

Don’t let this turkey colour your perception of all ABs fans. He is the only dude I know saying this stuff. The ABs lost to the Boks cause they’re a better team.

24 Go to comments
G
GM 43 minutes ago
The good news for the All Blacks

Glass half full is the right approach, I think.

Big ticks for depth in the front row (Razor's got to own leaving Lomax out there for 70 plus minutes - that lost us the game) and increasingly, the second row, with Vai'i coming of age, Tuipolotu coming back (our Eben), Darry's promise and Lord and Holland on the horizon.

The back row balance won't be fixed until we stop picking hybrid 7s to cover 3 very different positions. Granted, they gambled and lost on Finau, but now, with the lock stocks improving, they've got to bite the bullet and begin playing Scooter at 6, give him game time there - and take a punt on another potential tight/loose beast, someone who isn't (like Savea, Cane, Papaili'i, Jacobson and Sititi, etc etc) a 7 who can also play 8, or an 8 who can play 7.

In the wings we need aerial and kicking skills - Narawa was the wrong one to drop.

I also don't' expect to see the likes of Reece, Perofeta, TJ and Havili (who?) retained for the end-of-year tour.

Maybe if we can nail the first Bledisloe in Sydney, we'll see a bit more new blood - like Love and Proctor and Hotham and Plummer and Tosi and maybe even Bell. I suspect the second test against Argentina was ear-marked for some of those players, until we lost the first test (to paraphrase Tyson, we've all got a great plan until we get punched in the face)!

24 Go to comments
F
FC 43 minutes ago
The good news for the All Blacks

Springboks get under Bennie's skin a lot more.

Lovely to watch.

24 Go to comments
F
FC 44 minutes ago
The good news for the All Blacks

And the usual bitter, moronic drivel from Ben Smith, who is clearly upset because neither he or his life partner, Daniel Gallan can seem to get pregnant, in spite of their best efforts.

24 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 45 minutes ago
Springboks coach confirms Eben Etzebeth’s status for All Blacks Test

1 week later. Kolisi has a "fractured cheekbone" despite coverage clearly showing he had a blood nose, only. Tells the media that Boks didnt cite Cane because he was being "nice". There was no head contact between Cane and Kolisi, the tackle was obviously around his lower arms. Unlucky to get a penalty, let alone a YC. Let alone a RC (the maximum if a player being cited).


Kolisi gets selected to start for 2nd Test. More BS and lies from Erasmus after the lies and BS around Etsebeths 'MCL tear' 1 week previously. There was no "fractured cheekbone". The HIA that Kolisi went off for late in 1st Test wasnt an HIA. Kolisi merely returned to the bench so that Erasmus could cheat another substitute because he stacks it with his 'bomb squad' which had been cleared.


Erasmus should be "ashamed of himself". Isn't.

4 Go to comments
F
FC 48 minutes ago
The good news for the All Blacks

Or the shoulder charge by Lomax?...

24 Go to comments
F
FC 49 minutes ago
The good news for the All Blacks

Dear moron,

If you want SA to beat NZ, 15 men on 15 men, perhaps you could get involved in literacy programmes in NZ so they can learn to read the rule book?

24 Go to comments
C
Chiefs Mana 54 minutes ago
The good news for the All Blacks

Yes, their scramble D was incredible in the first half and overshone some good attacking shape

24 Go to comments
C
Chiefs Mana 58 minutes ago
The good news for the All Blacks

If i recall correctly, Vaai started at 6 against France in opening game of RWC even though we had Retallick (ie Scooter at 6) and Jacobson on the bench - wonder if that was a Jason Ryan idea and whether it's an opportunity for the future...we know we have some good young locks coming through in Darry, Lord and Holland along with Paddy T. Scooter and Paddy T will be a very heavy, strong second row and that's a strong lineout with Vaai as well.


I think it's certainly an idea for the future...Sititi at 8 and Savea at 7, Blackadder/Dalton (or in time, Lakai) off the bench. Early days and whether Vaai is fast enough for a 6 is a TBC.


For what it's worth, i still think Finau plays a lot of games for the ABs.

24 Go to comments
L
LB 1 hour ago
What the Springboks must do to reach Richie McCaw levels

you wish springboks have still only won 2 rugby championships of 6 (33%) since Rassie took over and 5 out of 8 RC games have been played in south africa. King Richie

- 7 out of 9 RCs as captain and 11 out of 14 RCs since 2002 (80% win rate)

- two world cups against 15 men for 160mins and one with a broken toe

- a 3-0 whitewashed lions tour

-2013 unbeaten season

- most of all he never lost to Ireland - in fact in his debut he got the All blacks back from 20 points down

36 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING All Blacks lose their ‘Pieter-Steph’ for Freedom Cup decider against Boks All Blacks lose their ‘Pieter-Steph’ for Freedom Cup decider
Search