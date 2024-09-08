Moana Pasifika sign former Hurricanes first five-eighth

Moana Pasifika have signed Wellington Lions and former Hurricanes first five-eighth Jackson Garden-Bachop for the 2025 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 29-year-old, son of former All Black and Samoa international Stephen Bachop and former Black Fern Sue Garden-Bachop, has Maori, Samoan, French Polynesian and Cook Island ancestry.

After stints with the Rebels and Hurricanes in Super Rugby, Bachop joined CA Brive in France D2 for the 2023/24 season.

He returned to the Lions for this provincial season, having previously captured an NPC title in 2022 with his hometown province.

“I’m really excited to be a part of such an exciting movement that’s been growing for the last few years both on and off the field,” said Garden-Bachop.

“It’ll be very special to connect with my Pacific heritage. I’ve always been proud to be a Pacific Islander but it’s never been a part of my heritage that I’ve ever been immersed in. So I’m looking forward to learning more about myself and my people.”

Head Coach of Moana Pasifika, Fa’alogo Tana Umaga said: “Jackson is a talented player who brings valuable experience, leadership and playmaking skills, boosting Moana Pasifika’s backline.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re grateful to secure his services for next season and look forward to welcoming him to the team.”