Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
34 - 19
FT
19 - 50
FT
68 - 14
FT
37 - 29
FT
62 - 5
FT
36 - 12
FT
36 - 32
FT
16 - 34
FT
24 - 25
FT
41 - 24
FT
14 - 41
FT
18 - 12
FT
67 - 27
FT
25 - 19
FT
25 - 14
FT
24 - 18
FT
Wednesday
03:05
Pacific Nations Cup

The Durban-born former Australia U20 rep who is now Japan's strike centre

By Yuko Morimoto
Japan's Dylan Riley (L) runs with the ball during the Pacific Nations Cup pool B rugby union match between Japan and the US at Kumagaya Rugby Stadium in Kumagaya, Saitama prefecture on September 7, 2024. (Photo by YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP via Getty Images)

On September 8, at the Kumagaya Rugby Stadium, Japan’s match against the USA could easily be dubbed “Riley’s Day.” With his stellar performance both in try assists and scoring, Dylan Riley was a force to be reckoned with and was rightfully named Player of the Match.

ADVERTISEMENT

At 15 minutes into the first half, Riley caught a kick-pass from fly-half Seungsin Lee near the opposition’s 10-meter line. Despite losing his balance, he delivered an offload with his left hand to outside-center Nicholas McCurran, who scored the opening try. At the 23rd minute, Riley once again contributed, receiving a pass from scrumhalf Shinobu Fujiwara and bringing the ball close to the goal line, setting up lock Sanaila Waqa for the second try. At the 38th minute, he was involved again, helping hooker Mamoru Harada score in a similar situation.

Riley’s individual brilliance peaked at the 5-minute mark in the second half. Starting from the middle of his own half, he sidestepped inward, gained ground, and then cut outside, outrunning defenders to dive into the in-goal area. In each instance, his speed, power, and refined skills stood out. The initial try assist came from a particularly difficult kick-pass that was almost over his head.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Player Line Breaks

1
Dylan Riley
3
2
Tiennan Costley
2
3
Nate Augspurger
2

“I knew exactly what I needed to do from the start. I just focused on executing it accurately,” said Riley. Despite his consistent high-level performance throughout the 80 minutes, he downplayed it, saying, “I just focus on contributing to the team as much as possible without overthinking things.” His cool-headedness remains evident, even in his comments.

Born in Durban, South Africa, Riley moved to Queensland, Australia with his family. Though he has experience with the Australia U20 team, his professional rugby career truly began after moving to Japan.

This particular match held special significance for Riley. Kumagaya Rugby Stadium is the home ground of his club, the Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights. Although the fans in the stands were dressed in red and white Japan jerseys, not the familiar blue of the Wild Knights, the crowd roared every time a Wild Knights player’s name was announced. It was exactly the scene Riley had imagined when he said before the match, “I’m excited to play in front of the local fans.”

The last Test match held at this stadium was five years ago, on September 6, 2019, when Japan played South Africa. That match was Japan’s final warm-up before their home World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Why Japan's 19-year-old fullback sensation has been pulled from national duty

Yazaki, the youngest member of the team at 19 years old, is a sophomore at Waseda University and has been standing out with his running skills and speed since his days at Toin Gakuen High School.

Read Now

At the time, Riley was one of the 22,258 spectators, watching from the upper section of the main stand. Having only joined the Wild Knights the previous year in 2018, he was still relatively unknown. Fast forward five years, and Riley now stands as a central figure for the Brave Blossoms, playing on the very field he once observed from afar. Reflecting on this milestone, he said, “I remember sweating buckets five years ago, too.” It’s a fitting sentiment, considering Kumagaya is known as one of the hottest cities in Japan.

Riley earned his first cap for Japan on October 23, 2021, in a match against Australia. He started in three of Japan’s four games during last year’s World Cup. While he was still considered a young player under former head coach Jamie Joseph, Riley has now become the most capped backline player after the recent coaching change, starting in the USA match. In just a short time, his role within the team has significantly evolved.

“The environment around me has changed, but my role of influencing those around me through my actions on the field hasn’t,” Riley explains. “The team is led by Haru (Tatekawa) and Sakate, and I try to offer support to younger players when they get emotional after making mistakes or when they need connection off the field.”

Points Flow Chart

Japan win +17
Time in lead
77
Mins in lead
0
96%
% Of Game In Lead
0%
43%
Possession Last 10 min
57%
0
Points Last 10 min
0

As demonstrated in the match against the USA, Riley is indispensable in Japan’s efforts to play high-speed rugby. Head coach Eddie Jones is also highly impressed with Riley’s talents.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s a rare player with the strength of a center and the speed of a winger. The next step for him is to improve his quality actions. He needs to work on getting more involved in the game. I think he has the potential to be the best number thirteen in the world.”

Should that happen, big clubs around the world will likely come calling, but Riley is adamant about his future: “I like the environment I’m in now. I want to continue building my career here up until the next World Cup.” His sights are already set on 2027, when the World Cup will be held in his homeland of Australia.

Recommended

Japan player ratings vs USA | Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup

OPINION

USA player ratings vs Japan | Asahi Pacific Nations Cup

OPINION

Japan extinguish impressive USA comeback to clinch top spot in Pool B

Why Japan's 19-year-old fullback sensation has been pulled from national duty

The Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup is in full swing - catch every match live on RugbyPass TV or via your local broadcaster! Watch here

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

2

Scott Robertson reflects on the All Blacks’ Freedom Cup loss to Springboks

3

Racing 92 terminate Siya Kolisi's contract

4

How Wallace Sititi fared in All Blacks starting debut against Springboks

5

All Blacks lose their ‘Pieter-Steph’ for Freedom Cup decider against Boks

6

Fissler Confidential: England coach contenders and D-Mac Top 14-bound

7

Assistant coach’s warning for Springboks as All Blacks look to bounce back

8

Owen Farrell set for Top 14 bow with Racing 92 in English-heavy XV

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

What the Springboks must do to reach Richie McCaw levels

Pragmatism is required from Rassie Erasmus' evolving group if South Africa are to scale new heights.

LONG READ

Mick Cleary: 'It's up to Steve Borthwick to make England's brave new world work'

The RFU's new Professional Game Agreement places more control in the head coach's hands, but more pressure upon his shoulders.

LONG READ

From euphoria to scandal: French rugby's summer of unmitigated woe

A year after the Rugby World Cup feelgood, the French game has lurched from crisis to crisis.

Comments on RugbyPass

F
Forward pass 5 minutes ago
Scott Robertson reflects on the All Blacks’ Freedom Cup loss to Springboks

Graham the Boks were gifted the first test. 2 losses is whats down in the books but 1 was because a tmo was either blind or had a big bag of cash in his pocket.

28 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 9 minutes ago
Scott Robertson reflects on the All Blacks’ Freedom Cup loss to Springboks

So why arnt you giving him that time? You say you feel he will need it yet your previous comment bagged him massively after half a season. You also questioned very negatively, so much about NZ rugby and NZR after just 7 tests of the new era.

28 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 12 minutes ago
Scott Robertson reflects on the All Blacks’ Freedom Cup loss to Springboks

This is a uneducated comment. The rugby world said NZ will struggle this year due to a complete coaching change and some of its best players retiring at the end of last year. Normal rugby fans expected losses this year and expected 5-6 for the season. The talent coming thru has been exceptional with Vaii and Darry really playing like long term ABs and with Holland coming in next year our locks will develop well. Experience is vital and they are getting that now.

Roigard, Ratima and Hothem are the longterm 9s for the ABs and have serious talent. at least 1 of them will rival Smith one day. Talented backs are abundant in NZ and again need a few ( 15-20 ) tests to become their best. Props are a major strength with 4 absolute world class and 2 more exceptional backups. Tosi and Williams ( backups to DeGroot and Lomax will excel in the next year or two with Williams already doing very well, plus Numea too. Backrowers with Savea still got plenty, Sititi looking like a 6 or 8 longterm, Frizzell coming back next season, Iose and Lakai to add to the current guys minus Cane.

I think NZ rugby and the ABs will be strong for a long time yet.

28 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 25 minutes ago
Scott Robertson reflects on the All Blacks’ Freedom Cup loss to Springboks

What a pathetic man you are.

28 Go to comments
O
OJohn 25 minutes ago
Historic collapse as Wallabies concede record score to Argentina

The Eddie Jones coached Wallabies lost to the Pumas 34-31.

5 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 29 minutes ago
Fissler Confidential: England coach contenders and D-Mac Top 14-bound

He could score 50 points a match and never win over the pre determined opinions of his critics so Id make a decision that suits him and not a pathetic bunch of haters with no actual rugby nous.

He is signed with NZR thru to end of 2027 WC so just doing a JB and looking to earn some $$ to compensate for his loyalty to NZR.

5 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 33 minutes ago
The good news for the All Blacks

The ABs did win 1 game...... Just wernt awarded the points. I think the ABs are well on track to be a damn good side in 12-18 mths.

Looking at the schedule pre test season 5-6 losses was more than a possibility. 3 so far and maybe 2-3 more coming.

You seem very angry yet your side won. If you cant enjoy the wins mate give up following the sport.

1 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 37 minutes ago
The good news for the All Blacks

Some very positive signs coming from the ABs camp. It was always an impossible task to play SA away twice when starting the rebuild but they were denied the first game and beaten in game 2.

Sititi is going to be something special and whilst WF was not great at 15 I hope they continue with this as he is the future. Clarke was badly missed this week. Telea and Reece arnt playing great. Clarke and Ioane going forward please.

Vaii is really coming on well and Darry is a real talent too. Our proping talent is looking great but can we please see Tosi? He looks to be a very mobile man and also scrums very well.

I looked at the schedule pre test season and thought 5-6 losses this year is probable and they are somewhat on target for that. Losing to Arg at home wasnt expected but there is still 3 tough tests this year to come. England, Ireland and France. Win 1 of them and its 5 losses. Lose all 3 and its 6 losses.

I expect wins v Aus x 2 and v Japan and Italy.

More talent coming thru next year too with Roigard back and a number of Loosies looking to be very talented. Also Holland becomes available too.

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 42 minutes ago
The good news for the All Blacks

The article starts with how the boks got lucky/cheated/ref. Then how the ABs were great. And finishes with how the ABs sucked.


Psychotic.


Remember this?


“New Zealand under Scott Robertson will start with a bang and plough through Borthwick's England side with shades of the 2004 tour.


It will be one-sided, the All Blacks will ravage the English.


Heading to South Africa will be Robertson's first real challenge and odds are that honours will be shared 1-all, with the All Blacks winning at altitude in Johannesburg and South Africa winning in Cape Town.”


Jamie/Ben, January 2024.


You’ve got 5 games to go. You should win the next 2 against Aus. Highly unlikely, but one wouldn’t be surprised if Joe pulls a number on you for having some inside knowledge. But let’s assume 2-0 with ease.


Then it’s France, England, Ireland. 😬


And you won’t have the boks to deride to deflect attention.


Jamie/Ben, the rest of your winter is going to be cold. It’s going to be Grey. And it’s going to feel like it’s going to last forever.

1 Go to comments
A
AK 59 minutes ago
Scott Robertson reflects on the All Blacks’ Freedom Cup loss to Springboks

Card deserved but as I said, Kolbe deliberately ran into him to milk the penalty. Poor sportsmanship methinks!

28 Go to comments
B
BM 1 hour ago
Tasman Mako vs Wellington | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

RANFURLY SHIELD CHALLENGE WITH MANY ALL BLACKS BACK FOR THE BIG EVENT HOPEFULLY FOR BOTH WELLINGTON LIONS AND TASMAN MAKO ......WHAT A MOUTH-WATERING EVENT!.......can't wait!!!

1 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 1 hour ago
'Straight out lie': New Zealand commentator blasts Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus

wipe the corners of your mouth first.

126 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 1 hour ago
'Straight out lie': New Zealand commentator blasts Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus

So you "watched Whineray/Lochore/Leslie AB teams". the 1970 and 1976 tours of SA. When AB's were granted 4 X 'Honorary White' Visas. Only 4. Some ABs refused to sign on to the SA Govt Visa requirements and refused to tour - Billy Bush, a legendary Maori prop refused in 1970 but toured in '76. Others - BG Williams a 19yr Polynesian win did sign on for the Honorary White Visa and was the star of the tour. Remembering that George Nepia is one of the most famous ABs ever, but could never tour SA. Not the right 'look'.


All 8 x Tests on the 1970 and '76 tours were Sth African referees. The infamous Piet Robbertse (1970) and Gert Bezuidenhout (1976). Bezuidenhout, in particular, was making up decisions in the 3rd Test. Bezuidenhout was honest enough to say to AB's at the airport - yes, he made a special effort to farewell them at Jo'burg "listen boys, you can go to your homes, but I have to live here".


But, in your view, NZer's felt they "owned" rugby.


Your attitude is the exact reason why Bok fans still turn their head away from the cheating (no TMO at Ellis Park; Kolbe over the line for chargedown) and then attack referees when they lose (Bryce Lawrence, Nic Berry, Clive Norling). Doesnt matter how, as long as the Boks win. But you have the temerity to look forward to beating the 1 dominant team in history "because of their media".

126 Go to comments
B
BM 2 hours ago
It’s second chance Saturday for Ireland in men's world rankings

No there has always been a very healthy respect between us!

36 Go to comments
B
BM 2 hours ago
It’s second chance Saturday for Ireland in men's world rankings

So you think! hehehe!

36 Go to comments
M
MattJH 2 hours ago
Scott Robertson reflects on the All Blacks’ Freedom Cup loss to Springboks

The All Blacks have the athletes, they need to grow gane management and mental resilience.

They have panicked 2 weeks in a row and failed to ice their opportunities.

Gotta get that under control.

Otherwise, tonnes to like about where they are trending.

28 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 2 hours ago
'Straight out lie': New Zealand commentator blasts Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus

Sumo is right, of course. Baron Harkkonen, ego further bloated by his No TMO cheated win at Ellis Park, dribbled some nonsense decree that he decided that he wouldnt cite Sam Cane because he was being "nice". Meanwhile telling the press that Kolisi had a "fractured cheekbone". Of course there was no fractured cheekbone, only a blood nose which was blindingly apparent from the actual footage. Cane was unlucky to get a penalty, let alone a YC or, worse, a RC which follows a successful citation.

126 Go to comments
O
OJohn 2 hours ago
Small steps for Wallabies but welcome signs of progress

Yeah sure has ........

Boy there sure is some genius commentary on Australian rugby ......ffs

12 Go to comments
J
JK 2 hours ago
Scott Robertson reflects on the All Blacks’ Freedom Cup loss to Springboks

If game continued another 10 minutes, Boks would have won by more. Totally dominated game in second half, and All Blacks looked like an average club team. Savea, Barrett, Rieko and Cane don’t have what is required. All Blacks are currently number 3 in the world, but heading much lower in the rankings, and they and the Haka will be a laughing stock!

28 Go to comments
J
JK 2 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

Sam Cane isn’t good enough. Too many average players means a mediocre team. Reiko is useless,Scott Barrett not far behind, and the clock is ticking..,

100 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship
Search