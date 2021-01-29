4:13am, 29 January 2021

Scottish Rugby have confirmed that Chief Operating Officer Dominic McKay will leave the organisation to take up the role Chief Executive of Celtic FC.

McKay had enjoyed considerable success with the SRU in what was a period of unprecedented financial success for the union, up until the pandemic hit.

McKay had spent 13 years with Scottish Rugby after having been appointed as Director of Communications and Public Affairs in January 2008. He became Chief Operating Officer in 2015, a role which included oversight of all the commercial activities of Scotland’s two professional teams, Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh Rugby. He is currently Chair of the Guinness PRO14.

A statement reads: “He leaves Scottish Rugby with the organisation’s thanks and very best wishes as he takes up one of the highest-profile roles in Scottish and UK sport.”

McKay himself said: “I can honestly say I have enjoyed the best 13 years of my life at Scottish Rugby and made life-long friends across the sport and all its numerous Unions, partners, broadcasters and sponsors.

“It has been a huge privilege to work with such a talented and passionate group of people over this time and I’d like to pay special thanks to Mark Dodson for his support, friendship and leadership.

“I am incredibly proud of the progress the organisation has made in recent years and hope I have contributed to the strong foundations now in place, which I believe will serve Scottish Rugby well in the future.

“Joining Celtic FC as Chief Executive is a once in a lifetime opportunity and a new challenge I am very excited about taking on later this year. I have been incredibly impressed with the vision and people within the club and I look forward to working with them.”

Scottish Rugby Chief Executive Mark Dodson said: “Firstly I’d like to congratulate Dom on securing this fantastic opportunity.

“Dom will leave with all our best wishes and he will always be a friend of Scottish Rugby and our sport. I have hugely enjoyed working with him and he has made a significant contribution to the progress we have made as a sport and organisation, including recently helping to bring significant private equity investment into the PRO14.

“While we are sad to see him go in the summer we wish him well at Celtic FC and are delighted he is staying in Scottish sport and look forward to our paths crossing again in the future.

Scottish Rugby Chairman, John Jeffrey said: “I’d like to congratulate Dom on his new role. He has been instrumental in making Scottish Rugby a more attractive and viable commercial partner for a wide portfolio of sponsors and supporters, which in turn has helped us to increase investment across the game at all levels.”

“He can be proud of the legacy he will leave behind and we thank him wholeheartedly for his hard work and commitment to driving Scottish Rugby forward during his tenure.”