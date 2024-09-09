Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
19 - 50
FT
68 - 14
FT
37 - 29
FT
62 - 5
FT
36 - 12
FT
36 - 32
FT
16 - 34
FT
24 - 25
FT
41 - 24
FT
14 - 41
FT
18 - 12
FT
67 - 27
FT
25 - 19
FT
25 - 14
FT
24 - 18
FT
Wednesday
03:05
TOP 14

Lyon resigned to losing Davit Niniashvili to Top 14 rivals - report

By Josh Raisey
Davit Niniashvili of Georgia leaves the field after being issued a yellow card during the International Test Match between Australia Wallabies and Georgia at Allianz Stadium on July 20, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

Lyon have accepted that they are likely to lose Georgia fullback Davit Niniashvili at the end of the season, with La Rochelle emerging as frontrunners to sign the 22-year-old, according to French outlet Midi Olympique.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a staggering list of 24 players whose contracts are set to expire at the end of the current season, the Georgian is one who is expected to slip through the net, with the report saying both Toulon and Toulouse eyeing the rising star of the international game.

Ronan O’Gara is currently looking for a long-term successor to 34-year-old Brice Dulin in the La Rochelle No15 jersey, and after missing out on Stade Francais fullback Leo Barre recently, they may have turned their attention to Niniashvili and appear to be leading the race to sign him.

Video Spacer

Rassie Erasmus on how Tony Brown made them respect the All Blacks

Video Spacer

Rassie Erasmus on how Tony Brown made them respect the All Blacks

Having joined Lyon in 2021 as a teenager, Niniashvili will qualify as a JIFF player from next year, making him a more attractive target for clubs in the Top 14.

“We made an offer to Davit that seems very good to us, but beyond which we will not go because in our eyes, no player is superior to the institution,” Lyon president Yann Roubert said to Midi Olympique (translated by Google).

Fixture
Top 14
Lyon
15:05
14 Sep 24
Bordeaux
All Stats and Data

“He knows what he can get with us, not necessarily what can await him elsewhere. If he has to stay in Lyon, we want it to be for good reasons.”

Lyon are not going to see all their stars depart at the end of the season though, and have already tied down France scrumhalf Baptiste Couilloud until 2030.

ADVERTISEMENT

Niniashvili started on the wing as Lyon got their Top 14 campaign underway with a 22-26 victory over Montpellier on the road. They will return home for round two, with a visit to the Stade de Gerland from Bordeaux-Begles.

Related

Fissler Confidential: England coach contenders and D-Mac Top 14-bound

Nick Easter has emerged as a strong contender to be England’s new defence coach after continuing to impress working with the USA Eagles and Chinnor in the Championship in English rugby’s second tier.

Read Now

One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup!
With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever. Register now for the ticket presale.

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

2

Racing 92 terminate Siya Kolisi's contract

3

Scott Robertson reflects on the All Blacks’ Freedom Cup loss to Springboks

4

How Wallace Sititi fared in All Blacks starting debut against Springboks

5

Fissler Confidential: England coach contenders and D-Mac Top 14-bound

6

All Blacks lose their ‘Pieter-Steph’ for Freedom Cup decider against Boks

7

Assistant coach’s warning for Springboks as All Blacks look to bounce back

8

Rassie Erasmus reviews Springboks’ fourth straight win over All Blacks

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

After a record hiding in Santa Fe, the Wallabies supremo has much to address before the All Blacks arrive Down Under.

LONG READ

What the Springboks must do to reach Richie McCaw levels

Pragmatism is required from Rassie Erasmus' evolving group if South Africa are to scale new heights.

LONG READ

Mick Cleary: 'It's up to Steve Borthwick to make England's brave new world work'

The RFU's new Professional Game Agreement places more control in the head coach's hands, but more pressure upon his shoulders.

Comments on RugbyPass

A
AD 34 minutes ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

For mine, I agree that the main issue is the defence pattern, but the front row back up is a huge issue.


Frankly I think that both AAA and Slips are cooked, whether BPA plays or not, and I definitely would have BPA.


This is an issue in the scrums, crossing the gainline and in defence.


I'd see if Pone Farmicilli is half fit for back up THP and use Kiella or Robertson at LHP. In tests he has played, Robertson has actually been ok in scrums, despite looking like he shouldn't be, and looking too small. He though, can't do much in the open

27 Go to comments
A
AD 47 minutes ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

Thanks Nick, excellent analysis and information.


I didn't realise until now that Joe was a devotee of the "mild slide" too. I had been exclusively blaming that on Fisher.


Years ago (many, many years ago) when I played as a centre, we knew the importance of initial defence speed. More so in League than Union, but speed nonetheless.


Apart from a tactic that clearly didn't work overall, there were parts of it that were horrendous.


No contact with each other across the backline at all, very poor tackle technique (from hitherto excellent tacklers in the centres) and (I hate saying this), a negative attitude towards trying...amongst some.


How easy is it to change this if both responsible coaches don't understand how a rush defence works?


Maybe a "consultant" rush defence person for a few weeks?....then a new defence coach?

27 Go to comments
A
AD 1 hour ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

I think Stan Sport would have been seriously pushing the no OS line on RA, and Schmidt.


I can see a backflip coming. They aren't totally mad, and earn $s from Tests as well as SR

27 Go to comments
J
Jacque 1 hour ago
The good news for the All Blacks

SOUR CUNT.


Should've, Could've = DIDN'T!


DENIAL DENIAL DENIAL.


Small digs at the Boks yet your the team you support & back have been BELOW par ALL SEASON. Looking to make excuses as you go along.

Dickheads like you leave a sour taste nevermind what you write about.

96 Go to comments
A
AD 1 hour ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

Yep

27 Go to comments
A
AS 1 hour ago
The good news for the All Blacks

Agreed, just look at the Bismarck DuPlessis, red v ABs, neither of those tackles, would have even been looked at today. Sam Canes in WCF, was clear hit to head, Scott Barrett at Twickenham was 2 yellows, and Jeff Wilson and John Kirwin went on as if the second one was straight red, didn't they listen to the ref when he stated it was second yellow so red. Canes head on head at Ellis Park, nothing. But Kiwis whingeing, shoes on the other foot, I call it both ways no matter who it's for, try doing the same.

96 Go to comments
A
AS 1 hour ago
The good news for the All Blacks

No it was used on Saturday for Lomax yellow, ref crossed his arms and a yellow/red card was on screen, until ref said it stays yellow.

96 Go to comments
D
DC000 1 hour ago
Sharks confirm Siya Kolisi return after Racing 92 exit

No shame in not being able to handle the higher level of play in the NH comps.


But at he head back to SA where he can coast. At least he isn't taking the Japan route like most of his teammates.


He's not the first SH player to fail, won't be the last (see Eben, Faf, Willie Le Roux, etc. All current Bok teammates)

3 Go to comments
S
SK 1 hour ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

Just imagine what the Lions will do to this Aus team Nick and this time they will be under Farrell so forget about them playing conservatively. I watched the bulk of this game and honestly their defence looked as shoddy as a Western Force or Melbourne Rebels. I have never seen a team more passive and they were absolutely skinned alive on the inside channels. Argentina did not even have to go out wide to score, the threat of it was more than enough to shift the defence in a panic which allowed offloads, outrageous stepping and all kinds of wizardry to take place in the last 20. They were just drawn away from key defensive areas with ease. It looked almost like they were mesmerised, like a schoolboy team that had run out of gas while their opponents had their jet shoes on revving their engines. There was very little defensive structure by the end of it, they could barely organise a defensive line and they posed no threat at the breakdown. They were drifting across aimlessly. It looked like sevens where there is so much space and not enough defenders to cover the gaps. They were all at sea conceding metres like a shellshocked routed company on a battlefield. It was gruesome to watch, absolute carnage and just downright depressing to see a team so well beaten and so meek. Schmidt needs time but after a result like this you wonder if any amount of time will be enough. Australia are not a top tier team but it does not even seem like they have the potential to be one again. On the evidence of this it seems like they are way behind the curve.

27 Go to comments
M
Md1991 1 hour ago
What the Springboks must do to reach Richie McCaw levels

1. Win the all blacks series in 2026, whitewash.

2. Win 2027 RWC cup, winning each game.

3. Win 25+ games in a row (win, not unbeaten), ensuring that the record includes beating the top 5 sides at least once each.

4. Win at least one grand slam (if the fixtures ever align)


If they could do that, even Ben Smith would have to agree… actually, they’re more likely to do that than have BS agree they’re even a good side…

38 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

I don't know Rugs. Obv he wants to build through consistent selection and overseas players are only available at certain times. But I think the need for their quality supersedes that.

27 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

The trouble is the players get too used to losing and it scuppers what Joe is trying to Build. Race against time.

27 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

He doesn't have the ball-handling skills C, but nice to see Guido Petti back in harness👍

27 Go to comments
R
RugCs 1 hour ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

Is he being prevented from picking from os or is it his policy? I got the impression that it is his personal policy.

27 Go to comments
R
RugCs 1 hour ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

In an odd sense yes and until Joe can mould something together with few OS players in time for the EOY tour. He has very little time.

27 Go to comments
M
Md1991 1 hour ago
The good news for the All Blacks

Took you guys 24 years to win your second world cup. That must be hard. Being the greatest team to ever walk the planet and not touch the World Cup for 24 years… the Springboks won 3 in the same amount of time. No wonder BS is bitter.

96 Go to comments
C
Carlos 1 hour ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

And with Lavanini not playing particularly well...

27 Go to comments
C
CK 1 hour ago
The good news for the All Blacks

Squidge did a great analysis on cards leading up to and during the World Cup, and the All Blacks were really battling. Tackle technique was a particularly big issue that needed to be addressed. All datat pointed towards it and yet things only seem to have recently begun to change (although Sam Cane still needs to bend more).


As to the win percentage, I don't really understand your point unless you're accusing Barnes of being biased against the All Blacks to such an extent that he's fixing the games? Because the AllBlacks got loads of cards in games they won as well. It is, of course, also possible that Barnes just happens to officiate games against strong opposition...


Do cards get unfairly avoided or erroneously dished out? Sometimes. The last one I can think of was Bismarck Du Plessis' hit on Dan Carter...


But all I'm really saying is that to try to tarnish your opponents victory by saying they only played against 14 men is a bit dumb when playing within the rules (even succesfully pushing them) is part of the game.

96 Go to comments
C
Carlos 1 hour ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

And even with Lavanini not playing particularly well...


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Estanislao_López

27 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

I don't know much about Albornoz at all Carlos, but he looked good at the weekend!


I like the look of that midfield with Chocbares [great defender] and Cinti [sinuous glider] at 12 and 13 too. Mallia sets a lot of tempo from the back too, with his Toulouse background...


I think Sclavi is the only Test-worthy THP you have atm, Bello was okay this game but I would not trust him against stronger opponents.


I like how long the stadium name is - and how unapologetic they are about it😅


Yes John will most surely be around, heaping hot ashes on Joe's head and lamenting what he's 'done' to Aussie rugby in only three months - and conveniently excusing anyone who is not from NZ or Tah-land.


He'll be asking all the wrong questions and coming up with all the wrong answers [again].

27 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship
Search