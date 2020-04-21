9:17am, 21 April 2020

Wales full-back Leigh Halfpenny is believed to have finally sorted out his club future for 2020/21. The 31-year-old ex-Cardiff Blue has become part of the furniture at Scarlets since his 2017 switch from Toulon, but there have been fears at Parc Y Scarlets that he could move on this summer.

However, that anxiety has now been alleviated as the points machine will opt to stick with Llanelli-based region even though Liam Williams has rejoined the club following his move to England champions Saracens.

There had been debate as to whether the region could accommodate two Lions Test series full-backs in their XV, but that concern has been allayed as walesonline.co.uk are reporting that a deal is now imminent and Halfpenny will be staying with the west Walians.

Some contractual kinks still need ironing out before pen is out to paper but there is satisfaction that a deal will be done once a Welsh rugby panel that adjudicates on deciding on the full-back valuation.

With Brad Mooar moving back home to assist Ian Foster’s All Blacks, there was a possibility that Halfpenny could have also opted to leave.

However, Glenn Delaney’s approval to take over the reins hasn’t be an issue for the back who demonstrated his worth to new Wales boss Wayne Pivac by starting in all four Guinness Six Nations matches before the coronavirus outbreak shut down the season.

With Halfpenny staying on at Parc Y Scarlets and Williams having already joined, the Welsh region can continue to enjoy the services of a potent back three that also includes Johnny McNicholl and Staff Evans.

