Jordan Taufua exits Lyon with ambitious club reportedly lining him up

Jordan Taufua has left Lyon after three-and-a-half years with the Top 14 club.

Lyon announced on Monday that they had reached a mutual agreement with their former captain for his release.

French outlet Sud Ouest recently reported that newly promoted Pro D2 outfit Nice have already set their sights on the Samoa back row.

The 32-year-old is in the crosshairs of new Nice president Jean-Baptiste Aldigé, who recently took over the club following his tenure with Biarritz. The Cote d’Azur outfit topped the Nationale last season to book their place in France’s second division next season, and could be boosted by the arrival of Taufua.

Having guided Lyon to Challenge Cup success in 2022, Lyon president Yann Roubert praised the former Crusaders and Leicester Tigers No8 for making history with the club.

“Jordan will have marked the history of Lyon thanks to his leadership, his energy, his talent and the wonderful memories shared together,” he said. “He will forever remain an ambassador of Lyon.”

Taufua wrote on his Instagram account on Sunday: “Unfortunately my time at Lyon has come sooner than planned, but I would like to thank all the supporters for the past 3 seasons. I have enjoyed my time here at the club and one I will forever remember.

“To my teammates gutted I couldn’t run out with you one last time but grateful to have been your captain and work with you all. Good luck in the upcoming season.

“Looking forward to my next adventure.”