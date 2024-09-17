Johann van Graan: How Beno Obano has coped with his Prem final red

Bath boss Johann van Graan has confirmed that Beno Obano is available for selection for Friday night’s rematch with Northampton at The Rec 15 weeks after the loosehead was red-carded in last season’s Gallagher Premiership final between the sides in London.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2023/24 English club showpiece fixture was in its 22nd minute last June at Twickenham when play was stopped after the front-rower’s shoulder collided with the head of the ball-carrying Northampton No8, Juarno Augustus.

Referee Christophe Ridley and his fellow officials reviewed the footage at length at the time and concluded that it was a red card offence which resulted in Bath having to play on short a man in a final they were to lose 21-25.

WATCH: Chasing the Sun Season 2 Trailer | RPTV The brilliant Chasing the Sun 2, charting the inspiring story of the Springboks at Rugby World Cup 2023, can be watched on RugbyPass TV Watch now WATCH: Chasing the Sun Season 2 Trailer | RPTV The brilliant Chasing the Sun 2, charting the inspiring story of the Springboks at Rugby World Cup 2023, can be watched on RugbyPass TV Watch now

Obano attended a disciplinary hearing a few days later, receiving a four-match ban that could be reduced to three if he made an application to World Rugby to undertake the coaching intervention programme (CIP).

The prop didn’t feature in any of Bath’s recent warm-up games and asked by RugbyPass on Tuesday afternoon to clarify the situation regarding Obano’s availability, van Graan confirmed that the front-rower had completed his suspension and is available to play against the Saints if selected.

Bath Northampton All Stats and Data

“He is available for selection this week. He is looking in very good shape so, yeah, if selected, he is available,” said the Bath coach. “He is in a very good space mentally. He went through the hearing process and put his case forward and yeah, he has been exemplary in how he has handled the whole situation.

“I would say the same as I said after the final: the decision was made, Christophe (Ridley) had no choice. We have got no issues with that, and he [Obano] has worked really hard in what he needs to improve in.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He is such an important player for us and we certainly circled around him, as did the whole club, and that’s long in the past now so we haven’t really touched on that again. He is in a very good place mentally and physically.”

With Ridley overseas preparing to referee Saturday’s Rugby Championship encounter between Argentina and South Africa in Santiago del Estero, the Premiership final referee won’t be involved in the opening round of the new Premiership season.

Instead, Luke Pearce, fresh from his travels which included taking charge of South Africa versus Ireland in Pretoria and Australia versus South Africa in Brisbane, will referee Friday’s new-season opener at The Rec.