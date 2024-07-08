Joe Tekori mourns death of wife Helen, aged 44

Former Samoan international Joe Tekori has announced that his wife Helen has died at the age of 44.

The former Toulouse second row confirmed the news on social media, paying tribute to Helen, with whom he shares two sons, Owen and Preston. Tekori expressed his grief, writing, “Rest in love. I will love you all my life. I can’t sleep. I can’t imagine you’re gone my baby. Have a safe trip baby, you will watch over us.”

Her cause of death has not been disclosed.

Following Tekori’s announcement Toulouse issued a statement that read: “Stade Toulousain learned this morning with emotion of the death of Helen Tekori, at the age of 44. Wife of Joe and mother of Owen and Preston, Helen was a radiant woman and so important in the life of the club. We send our most sincere condolences to Joe, his two children, their family and their loved ones.”

Megan Ely, the partner of Toulouse flanker Jack Willis, also paid tribute: “I have never met someone so loved by so many people. She is truly the most incredible person who will be missed beyond words.”

Tekori retired from Toulouse in 2022 at the age of 38.