Jamie George has no fears for Saracens’ future, suggesting that the calibre of player rising to prominence at the relegated club will benefit from a season in the Championship. The England and Lions hooker has committed to sticking by the Londoners after they were automatically demoted to the second tier for the 2020/21 season due to repeated salary cap breaches.

That demotion has left the club looking to trim its wage bill, but many of the players who have left have negotiated loan deals that would see them return to Saracens for the 2021/22 season when they expect to be back in the Premiership after promotion.

With fewer established players on their roster next season, it would give the opportunity for some current fringe players to gain more of an opportunity.

It’s a situation that excites George, who announced during the Six Nations in February that he would be staying on at the Allianz Park club next season rather than taking a sabbatical at a rival Premiership club.

Speaking to the BBC’s Rugby Union Weekly podcast, George said: “That back row group is inundated with class players. At my club Saracens, Ben Earl broke through this Six Nations, and he is a freak who brings an X-factor which we will see on the international stage.

“It’s going to be interesting how Max Malins goes on loan at Bristol, which will suit his style of rugby, and lock Joel Kpoku is also a brilliant young player.

“Next year will be good for Joel as he is sticking around and will be a leader at Saracens, while Nick Isiekwe remember is only 21. It is scary to see the type of athlete that is coming through at the moment.”

