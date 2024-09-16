Italy star to miss WXV 2 in South Africa through injury

Italy will be without the prolific Alyssa D’Inca as they attempt to go one better than last year and win WXV 2 in South Africa.

The Azzurre, who warmed up for the tournament with a 24-8 victory against Japan in Piacenza on Saturday, won all three of their matches in Stellenbosch and Cape Town 11 months ago but missed out on the inaugural title on points difference to Scotland.

D’Inca, nominated for Player of the Championship following this year’s Guinness Women’s Six Nations, scored two tries during that inaugural campaign but has been ruled out of this year’s WXV 2 tournament through injury.

She is joined in the treatment room by Giulia Cavina, Giada Franco, Isabella Locatelli and Alessia Pilani.

Head coach Giovanni Raineri’s squad includes two uncapped players, forwards Chiara Cheli and Vittoria Zanette.

Four players selected by Raineri ply their trade in Premiership Women’s Rugby (PWR) as Sale Sharks team-mates Beatrice Rigoni and Sofia Stefan are joined by props Sara Seye and Silvia Turani, who play for Trailfinders Women and Harlequins respectively.

Italy open their 2024 campaign against defending champions Scotland at DHL Stadium on September 28th before matches against Wales on October 4th and South Africa eight days later.

Italy squad for WXV 2

Forwards: Ilaria Arrighetti, Chiara Cheli, Giordana Duca, Elena Errichiello, Valeria Fedrighi, Alessandra Frangipani, Elisa Giordano, Laura Gurioli, Gaia Maris, Alissa Ranuccini, Sara Seye, Francesca Sgorbini, Emanuela Stecca, Sara Tounesi, Silvia Turani, Vittoria Vecchini, Beatrice Veronese, Vittoria Zanette.

Backs: Beatrice Capomaggi, Sofia Catellani, Francesca Granzotto, Veronica Madia, Sara Mannini, Nicole Mastrangelo, Aura Muzzo, Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi, Beatrice Rigoni, Michela Sillari, Sofia Stefan, Emma Stevanin.