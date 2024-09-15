Italy outmuscle Japan in Piacenza

Italy secured a solid 24-8 victory over Japan in a friendly match at the Beltrametti Stadium in Piacenza as part of their preparations for the WXV tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

After a challenging first half-hour, Italy took control of the game, scoring four tries to Japan’s one.

Japan started strongly, spending much of the opening 10 minutes in Italy’s 22. Their early opportunities went unconverted however with Italy’s defence holding firm.

A handling error by Kawamura and a turnover forced by Muzzo and Giordano helped keep Japan at bay. Japan did manage to open the scoring in the 17th minute with a penalty from Otsuka to take the lead 3-0.

Italy responded as the half progressed. Rigoni’s interception initiated Italy’s first major attacking threat, which led to a lineout deep in Japan’s half. After sustained pressure Italy broke through in the 30th minute when Rigoni set up Muzzo for the first try with Rigoni converting to make it 7-3.

Italy Womens Japan Womens All Stats and Data

Ostuni Minuzzi added a second try shortly before halftime – sprinting past Matsumura to extend Italy’s lead to 12-3. A potential third try for Italy was disallowed due to obstruction.

Italy continued to control the match after the break. Five minutes after the restart Ostuni Minuzzi capitalized on a misjudged bounce by Kagawa to score her second try – bringing the score to 19-3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Italy’s defence remained solid though as they effectively contained Japan’s attempts to respond on the scoreboard.

Italy’s fourth try came on the hour mark through Muzzo who finished a break from Mannini to put the result beyond doubt.

Japan managed a consolation try in the 64th minute when Matsumura crossed the line to make it 24-8.

Italy’s next match is against Scotland in the WXV opener.