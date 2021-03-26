11:04pm, 26 March 2021

A truly perfect performance is widely regarded as an impossible feat in sport, but Hurricanes fullback Jordie Barrett got pretty close to that mark in his sides crucial win over the Highlanders on Friday.

To put it simply, you couldn’t’ really fault his performance.

The 24-year-old finished the night with a 30-point haul, including a hat-trick of tries – but that’s just one aspect of a well-rounded, outstanding performance.

Tony Brown interview after the Highlanders loss to the Hurricanes.

Barrett also had a try-saving tackle on Highlanders winger Freedom Vahaakolo in the first-half, and was impressive with the boot, both off the tee and out of hand.

Less than a week after Richie Mo’unga broke his own record, Jordie Barrett has set a new record for the most points in a Sky Super Rugby Aotearoa match. ? How good was Jordie on Friday night? pic.twitter.com/0p01GpBDCA — Super Rugby (@SuperRugbyNZ) March 27, 2021

He was perfect from his six attempts at goal, and as he’s done before, made kicking long-range penalties look relatively simple. Barrett’s kicking during play also helped the visitors keep on top of the Highlanders, with his towering torpedoes proving very effective.

The 30-19 win was the Hurricanes’ first win this Super Rugby Aotearoa season, which keeps any hopes of winning it all alive for now.

Fans have been praising the incredible individual performance on Twitter, with some fans calling for his selection in the 15 jersey for the All Blacks when test rugby returns.

But arguably one of the standout tweets came from former Super Rugby second-rower Joe Wheeler, giving Barrett a new nickname which he’s well and truly deserving of.

Jordie Barrett is now officially going to be known as “The Diffrence” #HIGvHUR — Joey Wheeler (@joey_wheelz) March 26, 2021

I would love to see Jordie Barrett play like this for the All Blacks so we can all benefit from his amazing skills. #HIGvHUR — Scotty Donaldson (@scottd_sports) March 26, 2021

Please play Jordie Barrett at fullback for the All Blacks #HIGvHUR — Henry Rounce (@Henry_Rounce) March 26, 2021

Is there a better fullback than Jordie Barrett? #HIGvHUR #SuperRugbyAotearoa — Stephen Phillips (@StevePhillipsXV) March 26, 2021

Jordie Barrett is putting in a shift! #HIGvHUR — Vusi Gubeni (@Vusi_Gubeni) March 26, 2021

Jordie Barrett walking in to the changes room after that. What a shift that man put in #HIGvHUR pic.twitter.com/0CTy94EpER — Clare Molloy (@ClareeMolloy) March 26, 2021

Jordie Barrett laying claim to ownership of Forsyth Barr#HIGvHUR — Scott (@MadMaclegend) March 26, 2021

Me yday: I actually think Jordie Barrett is really overrrated Jordie Barrett in the first hour today: Hattrick of tries, 2 penalties from halfway and 100% conversions All 27 pts as Hurricanes lead 27-7#HIGvHUR — J.B. Claims (@jbclaims) March 26, 2021

Its the Highlanders vs Jordie Barrett. #HIGvHUR — Malcolm Dixon-Searle (@SearleDixon) March 26, 2021

Some high quality free analysis for you – Jordie Barrett is a bit good — Jonny McGinty (@spacemanjonny) March 26, 2021

jordie barrett really beat the landers 30-19 ? — EF3 (@ef3baybay) March 27, 2021

I haven’t seen a player as important to a side as Jordie Barrett is to the Hurricanes. — Thoughts On Sports (@NealHoogwerf) March 26, 2021

Jordie Barrett gave an absolute masterclass this morning — cathal fennessy (@cathalfennessy) March 26, 2021

After 10 minutes, Barrett was scoring at a point a minute on his own. Not only had he converted an early penalty, but he crossed for his first try in the 9th minute before converting that as well.

His first five-pointer was the result of a clever set-piece play off an attacking lineout for the Hurricanes, which saw them find out space out-wide. Barrett then threw a dummy, before backing his pace to get him to the line.

But after the Highlanders have struck back to trail by just three late in the first half, Barrett crossed for his second shortly after.

The Canes were looking threatening on attack, but the try-scoring play was both created and scored by the fullback. He sent Salesi Rayasi through a gap inside the Highlanders 22, before a superb offload from the winger saw Barrett cross again under the sticks.

Barrett then completed his hat-trick on the other side of the half-time break, scoring in the 44th minute. Another great attacking play saw inside-centre Ngani Laumape switch the direction of the play, before sending the fullback over for the try.

He also converted a 51-metre penalty, which looked as if it could’ve gone over from another 10-metres back.

After his player of the match performance, Barrett said that “things just went my way tonight”, instead, seeming more pleased with the Hurricanes getting their first win over the season.

He did, however, make his opinion quite clear when discussing his position of choice.

“I’m not keeping any secrets about where I want to play. Everyone knows I want to play 15 and I’m enjoying playing 15 for the Hurricanes.”

The Hurricanes will be looking to make it back-to-back wins next weekend when they face the Blues at Eden Park.