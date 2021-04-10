3:20pm, 10 April 2021

Ireland thrashed Wales 45-0 in their Women’s Six Nations clash at Cardiff Arms Park. Full-back Eimear Considine and wing Beibhinn Parsons scored two tries each to help secure a bonus point inside the opening 20 minutes, with Sene Naoupu running in a fifth before the interval.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wales, outclassed 53-0 away to France in their opening Pool B fixture, at least managed to stem the flow during the second half.

It was not until the 72nd minute that Dorothy Wall added a sixth try for Ireland, with Hannah Tyrrell scoring late on to wrap up a comprehensive victory.

Ireland take on Les Bleues at Donnybrook on April 17 as they look to progress to a showdown against Pool A winners England in the championship final of a revamped tournament.