Ireland receive WXV 1 injury boost but experienced prop is ruled out

Sadhbh McGrath has been passed fit to take part in Ireland’s inaugural WXV 1 campaign, but head coach Scott Bemand will be without fellow prop Christy Haney in Canada.

Experienced front-row Haney was a second-half replacement during Ireland’s historic defeat of Australia in Belfast on Saturday but has since been added to the team’s lengthy injury list.

Bemand, who named his 30-player squad for the tournament on Tuesday, was already without co-captain Sam Monaghan, Beibhinn Parsons, Aoibheann Reilly, Natasja Behan and Katie Corrigan for the trip to Vancouver.

The return of 20-year-old prop McGrath is therefore a timely boost for Bemand and Ireland as they prepare for matches against New Zealand, Canada and USA in North America.

Bemand’s squad includes four uncapped players, props Sophie Barrett and Andrea Stock, 18-year-old fly-half Caitríona Finn and sevens player Katie Heffernan.

Meanwhile, Ruth Campbell, Vicky Elmes Kinlan, Siobhan McCarthy and Erin King – who all won their first caps against Australia – have also made the cut.

Ireland won the inaugural edition of WXV 3 in Dubai 11 months ago and booked their place in the top level this year by finishing third in the Guinness Women’s Six Nations.

Bemand’s side warmed up for their WXV 1 debut by beating Australia 36-10 at Kingspan Stadium last Saturday.

Aoife Dalton, Aoife Wafer (twice), Eimear Considine, Eve Higgins and Clíodhna Moloney each crossed the whitewash to help celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Irish Rugby Football Union in style in Belfast.

Ireland will get their first top-level campaign underway against New Zealand in Vancouver on September 29th before taking on hosts Canada six days later and USA on October 11th.

Bemand said: “We are delighted to confirm our 30-player squad to travel to Vancouver for our debut appearance at WXV1.

“We have spoken consistently about building strong squad depth within the group, and the performance against Australia and training intensity of the last two weeks, presented the coaching team with a number of difficult selection decisions.

“The performance and result on Saturday was a really pleasing start point for our season and as we re-assemble for camp in Dublin later today, the focus now turns to WXV 1, preparing well for the challenges ahead and continuing to grow our wave moving towards the tournament opener against the Black Ferns.”

Ireland squad for WXV 1

Forwards: Sophie Barrett, Ruth Campbell, Linda Djougang, Brittany Hogan, Neve Jones, Erin King, Siobhán McCarthy, Sadhbh McGrath, Edel McMahon, Clíodhna Moloney, Grace Moore, Deirbhile Nic a Bháird, Niamh O’Dowd, Andrea Stock, Fiona Tuite, Aoife Wafer, Dorothy Wall.

Backs: Enya Breen, Eimear Considine, Aoife Dalton, Vicky Elmes Kinlan, Caitríona Finn, Stacey Flood, Nicole Fowley, Katie Heffernan, Eve Higgins, Emily Lane, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe, Molly Scuffil-McCabe, Dannah O’Brien.