Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
28 - 32
FT
29 - 41
FT
33 - 20
FT
58 - 19
FT
30 - 17
FT
50 - 5
FT
22 - 3
FT
43 - 34
FT
40 - 40
FT
Today
22:05
Today
22:05
Tomorrow
00:35
Tomorrow
02:05
New Zealand Womens

'He could just be normal': Black Ferns star discusses King Charles hug

By Martyn Thomas
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Katelyn Vahaakolo of New Zealand runs with the ball during the Women's International Test between England Red Roses and New Zealand Black Ferns at Allianz Stadium on September 14, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images)

New Zealand star Katelyn Vahaakolo joked that King Charles III “really needed that hug” as she detailed the moment the Black Ferns embraced the 75-year-old Monarch this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Black Ferns met the King at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday as they prepared for their Test against England at Allianz Stadium, and Vahaakolo’s fellow winger Ayesha Leti-I’iga took the opportunity to ask him for a hug.

“A hug? Why not,” King Charles responded before being enveloped by the players.

Speaking after New Zealand’s 24-12 defeat to the Red Roses on Saturday, in which she scored both of her side’s two tries, Vahaakolo praised Leti-I’iga for having the courage to ask the question.

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup

With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off
in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what
will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever.

Register now for the ticket presale

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup

With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off
in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what
will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever.

Register now for the ticket presale

“That’s just her natural personality,” she said. “But I actually think the King really needed that hug.

“Just his smile was so genuine and I’m glad we have team-mates like her, who can, I guess, make it a bit more chill.

“I guess he probably felt like he could just be normal and yeah, I thought that was really cool.”

Fixture
Women's Internationals
England Womens
24 - 12
Full-time
New Zealand Womens
All Stats and Data

Vahaakolo took her Test tally to 15 tries in only 11 matches with a second-half double at the newly renamed Allianz Stadium in south-west London.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the visitors dominated possession and territory for large periods, the winger’s intervention came too late as England were already 24 points to the good by the time she crossed the whitewash for the first time.

However, despite admitting that the Black Ferns are “sore losers”, Vahaakolo was delighted with the way that her team-mates played against the world’s number one team and believes they have improved in the 10 months since they lost 33-12 against the same opposition in Auckland.

“I think that we’ve grown so much as a team from the last time versus England and it was really cool to see that growth transfer onto the field,” Vahaakolo said.

“I think in the first half we could have been a bit more, I guess, intentional with our intensity. They got a few points in and I think that kind of put us on the back burner.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But in the second half I really thought we came out way more dominant. We really lifted our tempo. So, even though we lost, I’m very, very proud of our team.”

Recommended

England sluggish, Matthews and Leti-I'iga bring energy to Allianz Stadium

OPINION

Ireland shock Australia with six-try victory in Belfast

England dismiss New Zealand in first match at Allianz Stadium

BREAKING

Why coach was ‘worried’ about Black Ferns’ heartfelt hug with King Charles

One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup!
With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever. Register now for the ticket presale.

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Why coach was ‘worried’ about Black Ferns’ heartfelt hug with King Charles

2

'We want problems' - England and New Zealand set for seismic clash

3

England dismiss New Zealand in first match at Allianz Stadium

4

Ireland shock Australia with six-try victory in Belfast

5

The beginning of an important year for Ireland - column

6

'I have given it my all to be in contention for WXV'

7

'We expect a fierce battle at set piece': Chelsea Bremner prepares to face England

8

Les Blacks Ferns cassent le protocole royal, et c'est très sympa à voir

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

For those with longer memories than 2019, the Rassie Erasmus era is a time of vast plenty.

LONG READ

Why leading Harlequins could help Alex Dombrandt find favour with England again

The powerful No 8 ‘has a positive energy' and will 'really embrace' being made captain, believes former skipper Chris Robshaw.

LONG READ

Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

A new coaching era has brought the same old problems and New Zealand are struggling to retain their aura as the world's best team

Comments on RugbyPass

T
Tembani 44 minutes ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

Marx, Pieter Steph du Toit, Kolbe, Etzebeth, Kriel, Kwagga and even De Allende...those are all world class players in at least one position. You can debate Kwagga if you're foolish enough to argue about someone who has, consistently, almost single handedly turned tables on almost every leading rugby nation: the All Blacks are his chronic victim, the French still wake up midnight from Kwagga nightmares, England etc. He's pick pocketed so many world class players that if he himself isn't world class, it discredits the whole concept. The Boks still have a lot to work on, and even as a die hard fan, they still upset me on many games. For example, we clearly need to sharpen our structure around the breakdown because the lack of structure allows quality opponents like the All Blacks, France, Ireland and England to starve us of quality ball, which undermines our opportunities on attack. Nevertheless, Rassie has done so much positive work with this team and the hope is that this too can be addressed sooner rather than later 😊

51 Go to comments
A
Another 52 minutes ago
Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

Ongoing injury management might play it’s part but there is a growing depth of talent in the loose forwards - but the primary combination needs to be reconsidered. We know that Cane will be gone soon but we also know that both Blackadder and Sititi can combine with Savea effectively. Push Savea to the flank to give Sititi a crack as No.8 then you have a strong attack and defence. You can also have back up by Jacobson, Papali’i and Finau currently, but also potentially Frizzel and Lakai in the background too. That is depth.


I think if you get the loose forward combination right then the rest of the team, as a whole, will function better. The depth from the bench will also improve.

72 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Any Prem-URC merger should be rejected out of hand

I was talking about SA not the whole of the URC!


Overall the total income of the premiership is £191m and if you add the RFU over £400m. SARU consolidated income.


That's not a criticism of SA who use their money very effectively.


Would you expect Ireland to move for less money?

25 Go to comments
R
RW 1 hour ago
Boks the reason behind Racing 92 and Kolisi deal termination

Oh teddy, such a bore.

2 Go to comments
T
Teddy 1 hour ago
Boks the reason behind Racing 92 and Kolisi deal termination

Couldn't hack it in a club and union that are WADA compliant. His weight gain from abruptly stopping roids did for him.

2 Go to comments
T
Teddy 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

Habits from the past was the theme, I believe...

72 Go to comments
T
Teddy 1 hour ago
Why coach was ‘worried’ about Black Ferns’ heartfelt hug with King Charles

They should only be worried if their kids are getting hugs from Charlie's brother.

4 Go to comments
R
RugCs 2 hours ago
Any Prem-URC merger should be rejected out of hand

URC £55m and could be £100m with the next deal.

25 Go to comments
R
RugCs 2 hours ago
Any Prem-URC merger should be rejected out of hand

The URC is double the Prem in terms of money and triple the Prem soon. It’s desperation from Prem clubs who have been left behind and are now the poor men of Europe. It’s as simple as that.

25 Go to comments
V
Vlad 2 hours ago
It’s second chance Saturday for Ireland in men's world rankings

If the no 1 ranked team (SA) plays and beats the team ranked 15 (Portugal) they get NO POINTS.


So "If you win a match you gain points" is complete and utter bullschitt.

40 Go to comments
V
Vlad 2 hours ago
Fissler Confidential: Sharks facing Ox-it? 7 clubs enter bidding war

Go to CT, Ox! You and Kitsie can have a lekker rustige URC, subbing each other and then win the '27 RWC.

1 Go to comments
G
GE 2 hours ago
Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

Another one eyed Canterbury supporter who can’t see the bigger picture.No wonder we have problems

72 Go to comments
C
Cosmo 3 hours ago
Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

Good comment

72 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 4 hours ago
Any Prem-URC merger should be rejected out of hand

Full moon tonight I see

25 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 4 hours ago
Any Prem-URC merger should be rejected out of hand

😔


They have more income e.g. c£40m TV money for the Premiership alone.

Doesn't mean they spend it well.

25 Go to comments
Z
Zimbo 4 hours ago
Any Prem-URC merger should be rejected out of hand

Tipical kiwi self indulgence & air of superiority,,, U should be ripping the bandages holding your game together as the player base shrinks & the island home nations start pushing forwards on the own strength instead of propping up the kiwi game, U r broke U woke & the ALL BOKS will only play u every 4 years U pushed SA OUT & look at where u have ended up,,, I would say u been observing the game with the same rose tinted glasses as jk. ! Keep working on that little pagen gig c how that goes!💥👀

25 Go to comments
R
Rooksie 5 hours ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

😆 🤣 cheers bro ..it wasn't a happy couple of weeks for me I give u the tip ...the banter is part of being a supporter..all gd fun ah

51 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 6 hours ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

I’m happy for you and your friends. Truly happy.

51 Go to comments
S
SJ 6 hours ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

Mmm, reading these comments, seems like some people around the world hate SA so much, that we cant even be happy to be a Springbok supporter? That we somehow have a Lions series win, 2 consecutive world cups, tge Freedom cup, beaten the All blacks more consecutive times than ever in Rugby history (No one else has beaten the all blacks that many times in a row, and we somehow did it by luck. And that if we do celebrate our rugby team, and are happy to be a fan at the moment, makes us deservent of insults???? Every team gets their turn, can we not just enjoy things going well? So what if you feel france and Ireland are better, we are just celebrating the trophies in our cabinet, that our apparent, extremely poor team has managed to win by luck. Maybe your team should try being as bad as the Springboks, then maybe there would be a world cup trophy in your cabinet as well.🤔

51 Go to comments
R
Rooksie 6 hours ago
'With near-religious conviction, how good does it feel to be a Bok fan?'

Times long gone really..it's actually called history bro ..and I wouldn't be writing us off so quickly..enjoy your day in the sun bro ..like they say every dog has its day ...it's a wee bit sad isnt bro ..I work and drink beers ..have bbqs ..with a few south Africans here in Aussie and yes we go watch the tests at pub ..but none of them have the up themselves attitude I find on these sites ..

51 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Sale update the Jonny Hill police situation, RFU disciplinary Sale update the Jonny Hill police situation, RFU disciplinary
Search