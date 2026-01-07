'I think he’ll be on the senior international radar': Saints' new deal

Northampton Saints have tied down another academy product this week, with hooker Craig Wright signing a new deal at Franklin’s Gardens.

The deal for the 21-year-old comes just days after Tom Lockett put pen to paper and committed to the Saints.

Wright has been ever-present for Northampton this season, featuring in 11 of their 15 matches, coming on from the bench in the recent demolition of Harlequins.

Like Lockett, the uncapped Wright is striving for England selection, having represented his country at U18, U19 and U20 levels.

After signing his new deal, the hooker said the 2027 World Cup is in his crosshairs.

“It was an easy decision for me to stay at Saints,” he said. “This is my home club, it’s where I grew up, and I’ve always felt a real connection to the place.

“I’m enjoying my rugby, I’m getting good minutes, and it just felt like the right environment for me to keep pushing on.

“I love being part of this group. The detail everyone brings makes such a difference, it lifts the whole standard. At lineout time, having guys like Alex Coles and Tom Lockett running things and spotting the tiny cues makes my job straightforward; hit the throw and get us playing. It’s a brilliant feeling when it all clicks.

“As a team, we’re in a strong position in both the PREM and Europe, and if we keep our consistency and keep driving standards, there’s no reason we can’t challenge for trophies and hopefully add another star to the badge.

“Personally, I also want to push as hard as I can for England selection. That’s a dream for every player. If I keep improving and performing for Saints, then hopefully I can put myself in the frame – and getting to the 2027 World Cup would be an unbelievable ambition to chase.”

Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson added: “Craig has been an excellent prospect all the way through our Academy pathway and during his England age group career, and it’s been brilliant to see that potential really start to show at senior level.

“With more first-team minutes over the last 12 months, he’s grown in confidence and shown exactly what he can do. Physically he’s outstanding – powerful, explosive, and already demonstrating the kind of athletic profile that sets top front rowers apart, which is remarkable for someone his age.

“He’s also a great character within the group. The lads rate him highly, he competes hard in everything, and he earned great praise during his time with England U20s. I think he’ll be on the senior international radar before long.

“There’s still plenty for him to learn, but he’s approaching everything the right way. He’s diligent, he’s hungry, and he works incredibly hard on and off the pitch. With that attitude, his ceiling is very high.”