Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
21 - 29
FT
50 - 19
FT
Tomorrow
03:05
Saturday
00:35
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
13:00
International

Gus Warr one of 10 uncapped players in 37-strong Scotland tour squad

By Liam Heagney
Sale's Gus Warr (Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

Sale Sharks scrum-half Gus Warr is one of 10 uncapped players included by Scotland boss Gregor Townsend for this summer’s four-game North and South American tour. The dual-qualified half-back had been touted for a potential call-up from Steve Borthwick’s England, but that hasn’t materialised and he has instead declared his allegiance to the Scots for their upcoming trip.

ADVERTISEMENT

An SRU statement read: “Gregor Townsend has named a 37-man squad for the Skyscanner Americas tour this summer, with 10 players in contention for an international debut in matches against Canada, USA, Chile and Uruguay. Nathan McBeth, Patrick Harrison, Robbie Smith, Will Hurd, Max Williamson, Ewan Johnson, Gregor Brown, Gus Warr, Arron Reed and Matt Currie are the uncapped players on tour.

“Loosehead prop McBeth, back-five forward Brown and second row Williamson, all from Glasgow Warriors, have trained with the Scotland squad in recent times along with winger Arron Reed from Sale who was in the Guinness Six Nations squad earlier this year.

Video Spacer

Leinster assistant coach Robin McBryde talks about the value of players returning from injury

Video Spacer

Leinster assistant coach Robin McBryde talks about the value of players returning from injury

“Reed is joined by scrum-half clubmate Gus Warr, who has represented Scotland at age-grade level. Patrick Harrison has impressed for Edinburgh A in recent FOSROC Super Series matches and the 21-year-old hooker, Edinburgh’s youngest ever in the position, makes the step up to international level.

“Another hooker, former Scotland U20s captain Robbie Smith of Northampton Saints, has been named, joining fellow former U20s player and Oyonnax second row Ewan Johnson. Leicester Tigers tighthead prop Will Hurd was included in the 2024 Six Nations squad but was ruled out through injury and has earned another call-up.

“Edinburgh centre Matt Currie has previous experience of a Scotland summer tour, having started against Chile two years ago for Scotland A in a 45-5 victory.

“The 10 uncapped players join a raft of experienced names who played in Scotland’s Six Nations campaign with Rory Darge, Luke Crosbie, Javan Sebastian, Elliot Millar-Mills, Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland, Ben Healy, Harry Paterson, George Horne, Kyle Rowe, Stafford McDowall, Duhan van der Merwe, Sione Tuipulotu, Matt Fagerson, Pierre Schoeman, Scott Cummings and Kyle Steyn all touring.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Jamie Ritchie and Huw Jones are included with both players close to reaching half-century milestones for their country. Flanker Ritchie is just one cap shy with centre Jones two away from the same landmark. Adam Hastings and Josh Bayliss are fully fit and available for the matches, having been ruled out of previous squads through injury.

“Hooker Dylan Richardson made his Scotland debut back in 2021 against Japan as a back-rower, but has since changed position and recently lifted the Challenge Cup with the Sharks, coming off the bench in the final in London.”

Scotland tour squad
Forwards (22)
Ewan Ashman (Edinburgh Rugby) 17 caps
Josh Bayliss (Bath Rugby) 5 caps
Gregor Brown (Glasgow Warriors) uncapped
Alex Craig (Scarlets) 2 caps
Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh Rugby) 8 caps
Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors) 38 caps
Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors) 19 caps
Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) 44 caps
Patrick Harrison (Edinburgh Rugby) uncapped
Will Hurd (Leicester Tigers) uncapped
Ewan Johnson (Oyonnax Rugby) uncapped
Nathan McBeth (Glasgow Warriors) uncapped
Elliot Millar-Mills (Northampton Saints) 3 caps
Javan Sebastian (Edinburgh Rugby) 8 caps
Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby) 31 caps
Robbie Smith (Northampton Saints) uncapped
Rory Sutherland (Oyonnax Rugby) 30 caps
Dylan Richardson (The Sharks) 1 cap
Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh Rugby) 49 caps
Murphy Walker (Glasgow Warriors) 3 caps
Max Williamson (Glasgow Warriors) uncapped
Glen Young (Edinburgh Rugby) 3 caps

Backs (15):
Matt Currie (Edinburgh Rugby) uncapped
Jamie Dobie (Glasgow Warriors) 2 caps
Adam Hastings (Gloucester Rugby) 26 caps
Ben Healy (Edinburgh Rugby) 5 caps
George Horne (Glasgow Warriors) 30 caps
Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors) 48 caps
Stafford McDowall (Glasgow Warriors) 2 caps
Harry Paterson (Edinburgh Rugby) 1 cap
Arron Reed (Sale Sharks) uncapped
Kyle Rowe (Glasgow Warriors) 4 caps
Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors) 19 caps
Ross Thompson (Glasgow Warriors) 3 caps
Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors) 25 caps
Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby) 39 caps
Gus Warr (Sale Sharks) uncapped

ADVERTISEMENT

Scotland summer tour schedule:
Saturday, July 6: Canada v Scotland, TD Place, Ottawa, kick-off: 10pm UK time, 5pm local time
Friday, July 12: USA v Scotland, Audi Field, Washington DC, kick-off: 11.30pm UK time, 6.30pm local time
Saturday, July 20: Chile v Scotland, Estadio Nacional, Santiago, kick-off: 8pm UK time. 3pm local time
Saturday, July 27: Uruguay v Scotland, Estadio Charrua, Montevideo, kick-off: 8pm UK time, 4pm local time

Watch Japan vs England exclusively live and free on RugbyPass TV (UK & IRE only), June 22nd at 6:50am BST Register | Watch live

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Report: France planning to stiff 2025 tour to play All Blacks

2

Leinster have made their big call, but something still needs to change

3

Ex-England flyhalf says Crusaders downfall means series win over the All Blacks a 'realistic chance'

4

Why the All Blacks should follow the 'Marco Pierre White theory of rugby selection'

5

'Publicly I said I didn't care': Ian Foster reveals revenge motivation in Ireland quarter-final

6

Ex-England player's theory about why Ted Hill hasn't made tour squad

7

George Hendy: 'Tom James is not a happy man with me at the moment'

8

Beauden Barrett on the Ireland players who were 'targets' for the All Blacks

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Borthwick's Babes primed to take New Zealand by storm

With Test centurions Owen Farrell, Ben Youngs and Courtney Lawes absent, there is a youthful feel to England's touring party

FEATURE

'Enmity and history as Munster and Glasgow collide with URC final spot at stake'

In the age of contrived hype, this Celtic feud is a brilliant and important element of the URC.

FEATURE

Noah Lolesio: 'I've experienced all the ups and downs of international footy'

The fly-half is relaxed about the prospect of a Wallabies recall as he aims to steer Brumbies to the SRP final.

Comments on RugbyPass

T
T-Bone 22 minutes ago
Ollie Sleightholme: 'I went from 90 to 98 kilos in five weeks'

Ahem…that’s a rapid weight gain 😳 Had a great season

1 Go to comments
T
T-Bone 25 minutes ago
The Test rookie touted by Conrad Smith for All Blacks selection

Proctor deserves to be in the squad No chance Razor will break up the Jorko partnership for England given the exodus of players and injuries already ALB is also playing great so can both of them make it in?

2 Go to comments
T
T-Bone 31 minutes ago
Borthwick's Babes primed to take New Zealand by storm

On paper and form this appears an even series I’ll be disappointed at a 1-1 and massively disappointed if the English win 2-0 For every kiwi saying England won’t win just look at their recent form and their club teams And a timely reminder of the issues at lock for the ABs and a new coaching group But it’s exciting too - lots of talent to pick from The big area I see England having an advantage is at the ruck The ABs are fairly devoid of pilferers. Sevu Reece is probably the best!

7 Go to comments
T
T-Bone 44 minutes ago
Maturing lock Isaia Walker-Leawere has become a leader of the Hurricanes pack

Hmmm I wonder if Ryan and Razor can mould this guy These next 1 or 2 games could make or break it for him Played well but gives the impression of perhaps not being fully switched on Has the size - perhaps an inch or two short But he’s that bit bigger than others

1 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 47 minutes ago
NZR statement: Two coaches added to Scott Robertson’s All Blacks

Corey Flynn! Who saw that one coming to the ABs??? Inside track has it he was only interested in the check towards the end of his career and couldn’t be arsed training to standard…

7 Go to comments
M
Mitch 1 hours ago
Noah Lolesio: 'I've experienced all the ups and downs of international footy'

Still can’t believe BOK fidb’t give the Brumbies the penalty he should have which would have potentially won the thrm that game. Gotta say Brett, I’m disappointed about the start times for the weekend's games. There’s no way the NRL would move a game to accommodate a super rugby semi, so it’s sad to see super rugby being so accommodating.

3 Go to comments
B
Ben 1 hours ago
Ex-England flyhalf says Crusaders downfall means series win over the All Blacks a 'realistic chance'

Same old story with England…..think they can but deep inside they know it will not happen

60 Go to comments
M
MattJH 2 hours ago
Joe Marchant on brutal chat with Eddie Jones that led to England exit

Come back to Super Rugby. Loved having him at the Blues.

5 Go to comments
R
Robbie 2 hours ago
Joe Marchant on brutal chat with Eddie Jones that led to England exit

Scrap eligibility rules now

5 Go to comments
D
Dave 3 hours ago
NZR statement: Two coaches added to Scott Robertson’s All Blacks

Sorry…whos crying??

7 Go to comments
s
stephen. 3 hours ago
France snubbing New Zealand tour shows the difference in priorities

You'll soon change your tune if they were to lose that series. Since when was a rugby tour to New Zealand a non-event. In

11 Go to comments
J
Jmann 5 hours ago
France snubbing New Zealand tour shows the difference in priorities

France have never won a RWC and failed to do so at home. NZ have won 3 (and probably should have won 6 if we’re honest). Hey France… you continue being you ;)

11 Go to comments
A
Ardy 7 hours ago
How the 'un-Australian' Brumbies are flying the flag in Super Rugby

I agree with Larkham’s statement about the Brumbies that they are ‘pragmatic’ and being realistic allows them to be competitive and the best team in Australia. The coaching of the Tahs looking to beef up rather than speed up, the Reds with all the skills but hate travelling away from Old, ditto the Force but without all the skills the Reds have. The Rebels playing South African rugby for most of the season and ensuring Gordon got little ball and well away from the Ad Line looked like something from 10 years ago in S.A. Losing Carter Gordon along with the Rebels is not a good sign for our rugby and Schmidt’s task, already a big ask has just got harder. I am hoping the Brumbies go all the way this year but have not picked them in my comp.

83 Go to comments
J
Jen 7 hours ago
France snubbing New Zealand tour shows the difference in priorities

Cancel the games. If it’s too hard for the French to rustle up a full-strength side or they don’t care enough about it then let’s just can it.

11 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 8 hours ago
'Worst-case scenario' leaves All Blacks short of locks to face England

from the Baby Blacks in 1986, the RWC’87 Champions were born.

9 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 8 hours ago
Tyrel Lomax returns for Hurricanes' semi-final against Chiefs

Lomax absolutely destroyed the Boks in the Final. Must be close to no1 prop on the planet.

3 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 8 hours ago
Titans statement: Wallabies' Carter Gordon quits union for NRL

Absolutely BONKERS decision. Australia has an incoming Lions tour - the biggest series of games outside a RWC. And 2 years after that a home RWC. Instead Gordon will be turning out for the GC Titans, historically one of the worst teams in the NRL. His agent should be axed.

8 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 8 hours ago
France snubbing New Zealand tour shows the difference in priorities

France never send a full strength squad down under. Ever. But they always insist on a full strength AB team to tour France.

11 Go to comments
J
Jon 8 hours ago
Borthwick's Babes primed to take New Zealand by storm

> It is a hothousing opportunity for sure but there is also a chance England could get burned. Could be the elephant in the room that this happens first up against Japan and NZ get the rough end of the stick, a pricked and fired up England side. One wonders how their backs to combine though. Tough ask to have this countered by the simple unknown. NZ won’t be new but wouldn’t be surprised if it didn’t mean England were comfortable with knowing what _theyre_ up against.

7 Go to comments
J
Jmann 8 hours ago
Why the All Blacks should follow the 'Marco Pierre White theory of rugby selection'

Stephenson still has suspect defense.

15 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Why the All Blacks should follow the 'Marco Pierre White theory of rugby selection' The All Blacks have their dual playmaker at last
Search