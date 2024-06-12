Gus Warr one of 10 uncapped players in 37-strong Scotland tour squad

Sale Sharks scrum-half Gus Warr is one of 10 uncapped players included by Scotland boss Gregor Townsend for this summer’s four-game North and South American tour. The dual-qualified half-back had been touted for a potential call-up from Steve Borthwick’s England, but that hasn’t materialised and he has instead declared his allegiance to the Scots for their upcoming trip.

ADVERTISEMENT

An SRU statement read: “Gregor Townsend has named a 37-man squad for the Skyscanner Americas tour this summer, with 10 players in contention for an international debut in matches against Canada, USA, Chile and Uruguay. Nathan McBeth, Patrick Harrison, Robbie Smith, Will Hurd, Max Williamson, Ewan Johnson, Gregor Brown, Gus Warr, Arron Reed and Matt Currie are the uncapped players on tour.

“Loosehead prop McBeth, back-five forward Brown and second row Williamson, all from Glasgow Warriors, have trained with the Scotland squad in recent times along with winger Arron Reed from Sale who was in the Guinness Six Nations squad earlier this year.

Leinster assistant coach Robin McBryde talks about the value of players returning from injury Leinster assistant coach Robin McBryde talks about the value of players returning from injury

“Reed is joined by scrum-half clubmate Gus Warr, who has represented Scotland at age-grade level. Patrick Harrison has impressed for Edinburgh A in recent FOSROC Super Series matches and the 21-year-old hooker, Edinburgh’s youngest ever in the position, makes the step up to international level.

“Another hooker, former Scotland U20s captain Robbie Smith of Northampton Saints, has been named, joining fellow former U20s player and Oyonnax second row Ewan Johnson. Leicester Tigers tighthead prop Will Hurd was included in the 2024 Six Nations squad but was ruled out through injury and has earned another call-up.

????? ???? ?? ??????? ??????? Well isn’t this a wee bit good ? Huge congratulations to @warr_gus and Arron Reed who will join the @Scotlandteam for the Americas Tour! Throughly deserved lads, unbelievably proud ?#SharksAreCircling? pic.twitter.com/GraP36WykH — Sale Sharks ? (@SaleSharksRugby) June 12, 2024

“Edinburgh centre Matt Currie has previous experience of a Scotland summer tour, having started against Chile two years ago for Scotland A in a 45-5 victory.

“The 10 uncapped players join a raft of experienced names who played in Scotland’s Six Nations campaign with Rory Darge, Luke Crosbie, Javan Sebastian, Elliot Millar-Mills, Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland, Ben Healy, Harry Paterson, George Horne, Kyle Rowe, Stafford McDowall, Duhan van der Merwe, Sione Tuipulotu, Matt Fagerson, Pierre Schoeman, Scott Cummings and Kyle Steyn all touring.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Jamie Ritchie and Huw Jones are included with both players close to reaching half-century milestones for their country. Flanker Ritchie is just one cap shy with centre Jones two away from the same landmark. Adam Hastings and Josh Bayliss are fully fit and available for the matches, having been ruled out of previous squads through injury.

“Hooker Dylan Richardson made his Scotland debut back in 2021 against Japan as a back-rower, but has since changed position and recently lifted the Challenge Cup with the Sharks, coming off the bench in the final in London.”

Scotland tour squad

Forwards (22)

Ewan Ashman (Edinburgh Rugby) 17 caps

Josh Bayliss (Bath Rugby) 5 caps

Gregor Brown (Glasgow Warriors) uncapped

Alex Craig (Scarlets) 2 caps

Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh Rugby) 8 caps

Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors) 38 caps

Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors) 19 caps

Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) 44 caps

Patrick Harrison (Edinburgh Rugby) uncapped

Will Hurd (Leicester Tigers) uncapped

Ewan Johnson (Oyonnax Rugby) uncapped

Nathan McBeth (Glasgow Warriors) uncapped

Elliot Millar-Mills (Northampton Saints) 3 caps

Javan Sebastian (Edinburgh Rugby) 8 caps

Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby) 31 caps

Robbie Smith (Northampton Saints) uncapped

Rory Sutherland (Oyonnax Rugby) 30 caps

Dylan Richardson (The Sharks) 1 cap

Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh Rugby) 49 caps

Murphy Walker (Glasgow Warriors) 3 caps

Max Williamson (Glasgow Warriors) uncapped

Glen Young (Edinburgh Rugby) 3 caps

Backs (15):

Matt Currie (Edinburgh Rugby) uncapped

Jamie Dobie (Glasgow Warriors) 2 caps

Adam Hastings (Gloucester Rugby) 26 caps

Ben Healy (Edinburgh Rugby) 5 caps

George Horne (Glasgow Warriors) 30 caps

Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors) 48 caps

Stafford McDowall (Glasgow Warriors) 2 caps

Harry Paterson (Edinburgh Rugby) 1 cap

Arron Reed (Sale Sharks) uncapped

Kyle Rowe (Glasgow Warriors) 4 caps

Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors) 19 caps

Ross Thompson (Glasgow Warriors) 3 caps

Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors) 25 caps

Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby) 39 caps

Gus Warr (Sale Sharks) uncapped

ADVERTISEMENT

Scotland summer tour schedule:

Saturday, July 6: Canada v Scotland, TD Place, Ottawa, kick-off: 10pm UK time, 5pm local time

Friday, July 12: USA v Scotland, Audi Field, Washington DC, kick-off: 11.30pm UK time, 6.30pm local time

Saturday, July 20: Chile v Scotland, Estadio Nacional, Santiago, kick-off: 8pm UK time. 3pm local time

Saturday, July 27: Uruguay v Scotland, Estadio Charrua, Montevideo, kick-off: 8pm UK time, 4pm local time