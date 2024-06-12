Gus Warr one of 10 uncapped players in 37-strong Scotland tour squad
Sale Sharks scrum-half Gus Warr is one of 10 uncapped players included by Scotland boss Gregor Townsend for this summer’s four-game North and South American tour. The dual-qualified half-back had been touted for a potential call-up from Steve Borthwick’s England, but that hasn’t materialised and he has instead declared his allegiance to the Scots for their upcoming trip.
An SRU statement read: “Gregor Townsend has named a 37-man squad for the Skyscanner Americas tour this summer, with 10 players in contention for an international debut in matches against Canada, USA, Chile and Uruguay. Nathan McBeth, Patrick Harrison, Robbie Smith, Will Hurd, Max Williamson, Ewan Johnson, Gregor Brown, Gus Warr, Arron Reed and Matt Currie are the uncapped players on tour.
“Loosehead prop McBeth, back-five forward Brown and second row Williamson, all from Glasgow Warriors, have trained with the Scotland squad in recent times along with winger Arron Reed from Sale who was in the Guinness Six Nations squad earlier this year.
“Reed is joined by scrum-half clubmate Gus Warr, who has represented Scotland at age-grade level. Patrick Harrison has impressed for Edinburgh A in recent FOSROC Super Series matches and the 21-year-old hooker, Edinburgh’s youngest ever in the position, makes the step up to international level.
“Another hooker, former Scotland U20s captain Robbie Smith of Northampton Saints, has been named, joining fellow former U20s player and Oyonnax second row Ewan Johnson. Leicester Tigers tighthead prop Will Hurd was included in the 2024 Six Nations squad but was ruled out through injury and has earned another call-up.
Well isn't this a wee bit good ?
Huge congratulations to @warr_gus and Arron Reed who will join the @Scotlandteam for the Americas Tour!
Throughly deserved lads, unbelievably proud ?
— Sale Sharks ? (@SaleSharksRugby) June 12, 2024
“Edinburgh centre Matt Currie has previous experience of a Scotland summer tour, having started against Chile two years ago for Scotland A in a 45-5 victory.
“The 10 uncapped players join a raft of experienced names who played in Scotland’s Six Nations campaign with Rory Darge, Luke Crosbie, Javan Sebastian, Elliot Millar-Mills, Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland, Ben Healy, Harry Paterson, George Horne, Kyle Rowe, Stafford McDowall, Duhan van der Merwe, Sione Tuipulotu, Matt Fagerson, Pierre Schoeman, Scott Cummings and Kyle Steyn all touring.
“Jamie Ritchie and Huw Jones are included with both players close to reaching half-century milestones for their country. Flanker Ritchie is just one cap shy with centre Jones two away from the same landmark. Adam Hastings and Josh Bayliss are fully fit and available for the matches, having been ruled out of previous squads through injury.
“Hooker Dylan Richardson made his Scotland debut back in 2021 against Japan as a back-rower, but has since changed position and recently lifted the Challenge Cup with the Sharks, coming off the bench in the final in London.”
Scotland tour squad
Forwards (22)
Ewan Ashman (Edinburgh Rugby) 17 caps
Josh Bayliss (Bath Rugby) 5 caps
Gregor Brown (Glasgow Warriors) uncapped
Alex Craig (Scarlets) 2 caps
Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh Rugby) 8 caps
Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors) 38 caps
Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors) 19 caps
Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) 44 caps
Patrick Harrison (Edinburgh Rugby) uncapped
Will Hurd (Leicester Tigers) uncapped
Ewan Johnson (Oyonnax Rugby) uncapped
Nathan McBeth (Glasgow Warriors) uncapped
Elliot Millar-Mills (Northampton Saints) 3 caps
Javan Sebastian (Edinburgh Rugby) 8 caps
Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby) 31 caps
Robbie Smith (Northampton Saints) uncapped
Rory Sutherland (Oyonnax Rugby) 30 caps
Dylan Richardson (The Sharks) 1 cap
Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh Rugby) 49 caps
Murphy Walker (Glasgow Warriors) 3 caps
Max Williamson (Glasgow Warriors) uncapped
Glen Young (Edinburgh Rugby) 3 caps
Backs (15):
Matt Currie (Edinburgh Rugby) uncapped
Jamie Dobie (Glasgow Warriors) 2 caps
Adam Hastings (Gloucester Rugby) 26 caps
Ben Healy (Edinburgh Rugby) 5 caps
George Horne (Glasgow Warriors) 30 caps
Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors) 48 caps
Stafford McDowall (Glasgow Warriors) 2 caps
Harry Paterson (Edinburgh Rugby) 1 cap
Arron Reed (Sale Sharks) uncapped
Kyle Rowe (Glasgow Warriors) 4 caps
Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors) 19 caps
Ross Thompson (Glasgow Warriors) 3 caps
Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors) 25 caps
Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby) 39 caps
Gus Warr (Sale Sharks) uncapped
Scotland summer tour schedule:
Saturday, July 6: Canada v Scotland, TD Place, Ottawa, kick-off: 10pm UK time, 5pm local time
Friday, July 12: USA v Scotland, Audi Field, Washington DC, kick-off: 11.30pm UK time, 6.30pm local time
Saturday, July 20: Chile v Scotland, Estadio Nacional, Santiago, kick-off: 8pm UK time. 3pm local time
Saturday, July 27: Uruguay v Scotland, Estadio Charrua, Montevideo, kick-off: 8pm UK time, 4pm local time
